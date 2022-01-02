Salomon S/Lab Pulsar Review





It was recently revealed that after 15 years, Kilian Jornet is not re-upping with Salomon in 2022. In many ways, his career is unrivaled: his dominant races, daring personal projects, depth across multiple mountain sports, and focus on combating the climate crisis. Along with all of that, Jornet was critical to Salomon’s research and development , an athlete-tinkerer and product designer.

It’s no wonder that with his impending departure, his crowning achievement comes by way of the Salomon S/Lab Pulsar ($180), a shoe so confusingly perfect, it could only come from the mind of a genius, along with the incredible Salomon design team. The Pulsar has very few flaws and one of my complaints might simply be related to my own local trail conditions – more on that below.

As professional hiker Andrew Skurka says, “There’s light, and then there’s stupid light”. The Pulsar is just a couple grams away from stupid light. At just six ounces, the shoe virtually floats in your hands when you take it out of the box, and except for the snugness of fit, is virtually unnoticeable while wearing.

Salomon S/Lab Pulsar Upper

When I first tried on these shoes, I emailed iRunFar founder Bryon Powell in a fit of frustration, asking about his experience with the Salomon S/Lab Pulsar, asking particularly about their incredibly snug fit. I complained that although the shoe feels perfect while running, getting my feet into the things was another matter. He suggested a shoe horn, and I concur. The worst quality of this shoe is how hard it is to get onto your foot, and mechanical assistance might be necessary. However, once on, the upper is so sock-like, you practically forgot you’re wearing anything at all. It is perfect.

The mesh conforms to your foot, allowing it to splay out like in foot-shaped shoes like Altra or Topo. Even if you typically avoid Salomon because of the historical narrow fit, you should find the Pulsar accommodating. Not only are my feet wider than average, I also have bunions, yet still I found the material relaxed enough for my feet.

Though Salomon touts the breathability of the Matryx mesh, I found the Pulsar to be so sock-like that it doesn’t let air through (and I often tested these with and without socks). There is no removable insole. The Matryx mesh is reinforced with super strong aramid fibers, a material commonly used in aerospace and military applications. In over 200 miles, there is no wear on the sidewalls of these shoes. The material is proving to be very robust.

The Salomon S/Lab Pulsar uses Salomon’s traditional quick lacing system, but often I’d just leave the laces loose; the upper is so snug you’re already locked in even without the lacing. A tongue garage allows you to stow the lace tab adjuster, the same design as on the Salomon S/Lab Ultra 3.

The shoes are a white-ish gray color (called “Vapor Blue” by the brand, though I can’t find blue tones anywhere) and they take in the color of your trails. After my first run in the shoes, my pair took on a patina of brown and tan that only (sort of) goes away after a washing machine cycle.

Salomon S/Lab Pulsar Midsole

The Salomon S/Lab Pulsar has Salomon’s lightest ever midsole and gives a propulsive ride, the rocker shape almost forcing you on to your toes even at a standstill. Six millimeters of heel to toe drop accompany Energy Surge EVA that feels plush, something you can’t say about a lot of other Salomon running shoes. For a shoe that begs to be put to the test on uphill ascent PRs, the foam is so supportive, the Pulsar can easily cover longer distances.

I wore the Pulsars for nearly all of my short uphill workouts this fall, but also for the Boulder Skyline Traverse, an 18-mile run up, down, and across the five prominent peaks above town. I suffered none of the residual effects you’d find in comparable lightweight shoes over that distance, like sore calves or quads. I confidently use the Pulsar on runs up to 30 miles.

The Pulsar is fairly accomadating when it comes to different foot strikes, particularly for a racing shoe. You can actually let your guard down with forefoot striking and settle into the midfoot which is so surprising given the ratio of cushioning to weight. I haven’t tested another shoe with such a stark dynamic. Saying the shoe has a plush ride might be an overstatement, but it’s damn near close.

Salomon S/Lab Pulsar Outsole

Here we find my one complaint in the otherwise incredible Salomon S/Lab Pulsar; one that is likely due to my local trail environment.

The trails I run 99% of the time are soft but somewhat slick. Our dry climate creates a thin layer of loose dirt at the surface. While running in the Pulsar, this meant learning to brake-check, particularly around switchback turns. I took at least two, cartoon-like, banana-peel falls when rounding turns too quickly. One resulted in a nasty gash on my hip, similar to when you crash a road bike on pavement. I suspect traction is much improved on slightly damper or loamy surfaces. The lugs are only 2.5 millimeters deep, and made of Contragrip compound.

Incidentally, the word “grip” is not mentioned a single time on Salomon’s product page for the shoe, like you are implicitly sacrificing a bit of control when opting for the Pulsar. Though this is essentially a racing flat for trail running, underfoot protection is very good and I suffered virtually no pain from landing wrong on sharp rock.

Salomon S/Lab Pulsar Overall Impressions

Though Jornet has left the proverbial building, if this shoe suggests the future of Salomon (or is just a very impressive specialty shoe), the brand has created an incredible option for racing and fast daily training in the Salomon S/Lab Pulsar.

Though I find the Pular’s quite hard to get on my feet, sort of like a ski boot or climbing shoe, when I finally get them on, they are incredibly secure and the fit is perfect. Adding a pull tab for the heel collar would be really appreciated, but again, weight savings!).

