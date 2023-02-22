Indy Running Apparel Brands Oiselle and Janji Announce Merger

Mission-oriented companies Janji and Oiselle will merge as a “collaborative partnership,” they announced Wednesday morning, February 22.

The two companies did not specify an official date for the merger or make other administrative details, such as financials, clear. Digsbury Ventures, a venture capital fund focusing on “founder-led” U.S.-based outdoor companies, is the merger’s facilitator.

Boston, Massachusetts-based apparel company Janji’s stated mission is to expand access to drinking water worldwide. Oiselle, founded in Seattle, self-designates as a “by and for women” athletic apparel company.

The companies’ joint announcement cited increased synergy as the partnership’s main benefit, with advancement in the “fast-growing” running industry as the goal.

Oiselle-Janji Merger Details (That We Know)

Oiselle founder Sally Bergesen will step into an advisory role. The company’s longtime president, Atsuko Tamura, will continue to lead the brand and strengthen its partnership with its athlete roster, including Olympian Kara Goucher and former 5,000-meter U.S. champion Lauren Fleshman.

“Runners truly understand the value of community and connection and that hard efforts are best done as a group! I’m thrilled to be joining forces with our friends at Janji, who share our passion for the sport and its people,” said Bergesen. “I’m equally happy that Oiselle will remain a women-led company, something that has defined us since day one, and will continue to be who we are and what we stand for well into the future.”

Janji’s co-founders, Mike Burnstein and Dave Spandorfer, will retain their roles. And Matt McCalpin will be tasked to support operations across both brands as Managing Director of Partnerships.

Functionally, each company plans to retain its focus on apparel “made for runners of all types.” They’ll also continue to grow their established global communities. Oiselle’s Volée is a worldwide network of thousands of women with “diverse backgrounds and different goals, connected by the common thread of running.” And the Janji Collective is “a community of like-minded runners and adventurers who are encouraged to explore, connect, and give back through running.”

Oiselle and Janji will maintain their separate headquarters in their founding cities. Both brands will release new product collections for spring/summer as planned. Oiselle’s spring collection drops on March 1, and Janji’s West Indies Collection will debut the next day.

“The work of these two mission-driven companies is so important, and in many ways, it’s only just begun. The bird of humanity flies best with two strong wings, and this partnership combines us in a way that makes soaring inevitable,” said Oiselle athlete Fleshman.