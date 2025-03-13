Nancy Stanley and the Art of Running

I met Nancy Stanley when I was running the 2022 Hardrock 100. She walked out of the Ouray aid station with me in the pouring rain, and I loved that not knowing me, she took that moment to say hello! Nancy I consider one of those old souls who — despite being younger than me — I look up to so much.

She runs long distances, has traveled the world, and works as an emergency medical technician — currently studying to be a paramedic — on the local ambulance here where she and I live in Silverton, Colorado. What more?! She’s an amazingly talented artist, putting herself out there and hustling her makings alongside work, school, and training. So, without further ado, here’s Nancy. Also check out her Instagram and Etsy shop if you’re in need of some fun, creative work in your life!

When/where/how did it all start — making art and running long distances?

I have been drawing since I was a kid, but started painting on longer runs during the COVID-19 pandemic. I found myself wanting to break up a run by making something, especially based on what I had been thinking about on the run.

Tell us about your first 100-mile experience. I like this story!

I was lucky enough to pace my friend Brandon Worthington (an incredible runner and person) at the Cocodona 250 Mile, where I decided to make it my first 100 miler. It was atypical, and it was perfect. I really enjoy the adventure that pacing offers, it’s almost better than racing for me.

What attracted you to painting?

Painting specifically is a stubborn medium, in my opinion. Acrylic paints allow layering, whereas watercolors are thinner but adaptable after drying. I enjoy the versatility of each kind of paint. It’s fun to continually reinvent yourself depending on the medium — your style in a different paint is a different style.

Are there any artists or athletes who have influenced and inspired you?

I have been awestruck by San Juan County locals. The gentle propensity for philanthropy and well-roundedness is very apparent, working in Silverton. The local explorers in this area walk and play in quiet ways, and nothing is more powerful than intentionality.

I enjoy Beau Miles. The first video of his that I saw was one where he went on a 13-mile jaunt with a wheelbarrow to dig up and deliver a boulder his friend had broken his foot on. Seeing how he perceived ultrarunning as connective instead of goal-based was revolutionary for me. He thinks of genius ways to get outside and shift how seriously we take the sport.

All of the folks at Footprints Running are doing incredible work using their voices in running for good pertaining to the environment, which I have immense respect for.

As far as artists, I am a sucker for Renaissance art — many stories in one painting.

What’s the relationship between art and running/being outside for you?

The “so what” of running always comes up — running is a selfish thing. We all like running, have the time and resources to run a lot … so what? Storytelling and using notoriety to try to do good for the environment is a powerful answer. How we interact with our environment matters. How we make discussions with others who may interact or understand differently matters.

Making art while I am outside has come to be a practice to remember why I started running in the first place. I began running more when I needed to get outside when getting my Ethics and Politics degree. I felt overwhelmed, and though the run itself helped significantly, I was left with a “so what?” feeling.

To me, the career pivot away from humanities and urban living was eased by creating and doing. Sometimes, stopping to smell the flowers by painting one is a great way to remember what really matters. And one thing is for sure: taking care of yourself, and the ideas you give energy to and perpetuate, matters.

As a young creative, how do you keep motivation flowing? And likewise, what’s the impetus behind your running?

Motivation ebbs and flows, like most things. Lately, I am inspired by the changing of the seasons, as well as the people I interact with at work. Usually, what gets me on the easel is an itch to describe something wordless. Just as equally, running feels like an itch. Both are like airing out the laundry after being saturated by a full day.

How has landscape informed your art and your running?

The landscape is good at telling us what to do. As distraught as modern politics can make me, I know nature will be there to offer gestures of guidance.

You also work as an emergency medical technician — studying to be a paramedic — for Silverton Medical Rescue and previously as a wilderness therapy guide. How has running and art helped you in those roles?

Oh man, who would I be without running and art? I think those outlets help me process and make things much more sustainable. Silverton Medical Rescue is unique, because it’s one of the only combined search and rescue and ambulance operations in the country — and, on top of that, we operate in San Juan County, a truly wild and dangerous place. Every shift is a new story.

Emergency medical services are about being there for people on, likely, the worst days of their lives. Wilderness therapy was very similar. Without creativity and movement, their stories would be stagnant. The least I can do is try to transform that grief into something else — an adventure to see my friend the next town over on a hard day, a journey to clean up barbed wire where it shouldn’t be, a ski tour to paint a place I’ve only known well in the summer, or from a hard call. If we heal ourselves, we can see each other, and that’s what’s going to make all of this sustainable.

People die from doing what they love in nature. Last year, I gave a talk about mountain runner safety during the Hardrock 100, to make more of a discussion on planning long days responsibly, and what tends to go wrong. We plan for safety in ski touring, but there’s no known structure for what that looks like for running, because we assume that we can run out of any problem.

If you could give any advice to the struggling artist or aspiring ultrarunner, what would you say?

Thinking through it won’t make it any easier! Sometimes you just have to start. Having softness — like walking when you need to — is the best way to get into ultrarunning. Same goes for making art: draw a doodle, and that’s enough. Start somewhere.

Any art projects or run/outdoor projects you’re excited about now?

I’ve been having a good time making silly stickers.

I am excited to continue to bring a painting setup with me when I backcountry ski, backpack, or run. Nothing like carrying it obligates you to use it!

And last (very random) question that I ask everyone, if you could be a tree, what kind of tree would you be?

I would be a banyan tree — a fig that develops accessory trunks from adjacent prop roots, allowing the tree to spread outwards indefinitely. I enjoyed hanging out near them during my time in India.

Call for Comments