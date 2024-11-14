Mike Thurk and the Art of Running

Meet Mike Thurk. You’ve probably seen his high contrast, black-and-white imagery floating around the running world for some time. His photos aren’t your run-of-the-mill action shots. They have a refreshing emotive air that seems to have caught on in the commercial world. Whether he inspires you to get out into the mountains or to pick up a camera, Mike shows the creativity in putting one foot in front of the other.

When did you get into photography? Where’d it all begin?

My love for photography began when I was working as a climbing and hiking guide in Colorado, Europe, and Alaska. Photography added an additional layer of interaction to the experience I was leading and participating in, and helped me engage more deeply with my environment. It was on my down days that I found myself continuing to photograph in the city, which led me down the path of street photography, and with that final component, the hook was set.

This was all without the use of a camera. Everything I was photographing was from my phone. It’s because of the fixed focal length in the phone that I learned quickly how to close the distance between myself and the subject, a lesson that I’m grateful for to this day.

I only started calling myself a photographer after I received my first paycheck for my photos, which I see was a mistake. I had this perception of myself that, although I was taking photos, I wasn’t really a photographer. It’s a shared perspective I hear from a lot of photographers, and one I hope disappears. If you have a camera, of any kind, and create photographs, I hope you can proudly call yourself a photographer.

Likewise, what got you into the outdoor/running world?

My relationship with the outdoors began in the mountains with climbing and skiing, which then transitioned into cycling, and then again into running. Proximity and a technical understanding of rope systems brought me into the outdoor space as a photographer, and because of my own interests, I gravitated toward climbing.

Do you have any artists or athletes who have inspired you?

Jack Davison, Donald Glover, Mark Twight, Michael Jordan, Yasiin Bey, Daido Moriyama, Erykah Badu, to name a few.

You like to photograph primarily in black and white, why?

My inspirations in photography, when I first found them, were primarily in black and white, so rather than see it as different, it was the standard. It wasn’t until I started to put my photos out into the commercial space that I saw just how much black and white photography was viewed as oppositional, not the standard.

Even today I still get challenged with presenting my work in black and white, but the difference now is I feel confident in my creative choices.

What type of camera do you use, especially when out running in the mountains?

Lately, the Leica Q2 Monochrom has been my preferred camera due to its weather sealing and (relatively) light weight, without having to sacrifice any photo quality.

How do art and running/outdoor activities relate to you? Where does creativity exist in movement as opposed to the camera?

I feel the creative process for athletes and artists runs parallel. It’s often I hear athletes discuss the need to find inspiration for certain efforts, and it’s not unlike an artist waiting for a similar moment. They also both reward those that plan, and practice.

Do you have any advice for creative folks who want to make the leap into making a living off their work?

Be prepared to ride the highs, and the lows. When it’s high, work harder, so that when it’s low, you’re prepared.

If you could photograph any one person or subject in the world, right now, who/what would it be and why?

Such a great question. At the moment, I’d be interested in following the final days on the campaign trail of both presidential candidates. While there’s no shortage of coverage, there’s very few perspectives that lean heavily into the abstract. I also believe coming into a culture like politics, with no previous experience would lend itself to unique access and an uninfluenced creative expression.

[Editor’s Note: This interview was conducted prior to the 2024 U.S. presidential election.]

Where do you go to experience local art where you live?

I devour photo books and documentaries on photographers. I also try to collaborate with other local photographers, athletes, and artists of all disciplines as much as possible.

And a last question that I ask everyone, if you could be a tree what tree would you be?

The one that fell in the forest, that no one heard.

