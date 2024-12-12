Howie Stern and the Art of Running

Howie Stern. If you don’t know his name, you probably have seen his photos.

Howie seems to be photographing runners at every big event in the U.S. Whether it’s Tara Dower covered in cactus at the Javelina 100 Mile or chasing Courtney Dauwalter through the hills of the Hardrock 100, Howie has made a name for himself capturing the essence and human nature that makes the sport of ultrarunning so interesting. I’ve talked with Howie quite a few times over coffee in Silverton, Colorado, where we both live — you can always find him at the coffee shop — about running, adventure, and art, and it’s high time I give him the floor here.

When did you get into photography, and how did it evolve into a career? And where did running come in?

I first considered shooting when I moved to Silverton, Colorado, in 2014. I was fresh off a divorce and life reset and was trying to figure out what direction to go that would enable me to be with my dogs 24/7 and work for myself, because I never could fit into the nine-to-five lifestyle. I had a few friends, such as Criss Furman and Ivan Buzik, who were photographers and it kind of opened my eyes to that world.

Seeing how beautiful the San Juan Mountains of Colorado were in the fall, I was taking tons of pictures with my phone and people seemed to dig them, and looking back, that was the moment I realized I needed to get a real camera again. I hadn’t really touched a camera since high school.

So, in February 2015, I picked up a Nikon and decided to start shooting ultras. I had been an ultrarunner for 15 years at that point, so my goal was to bring what I felt as a runner to the camera’s eye. For me, it became a career from the start. There was no plan B, there was no giving away photos for exposure. The only way this would work was to go all in and act accordingly. A few photographers I knew always said “you’ll never make anything,” but I ignored them. I wasn’t going to give up on living life on my terms, which meant never being away from Miki and Joey, my malamute and husky, as well as working for something that I was inherently passionate about.

How do the creative elements of photography translate into running for you or vice versa?

I could say that my running is inspired by light. I strongly dislike running in the middle of the day, because the light is so harsh, just as I dislike shooting in the middle of the day, for similar reasons. That being said, I would say I’m a fan of running at sunset for the beauty of the light quality. I love running at sunrise high on peaks, to see the light changing, the overlapping ridges in the distance — same for the sunset, really. But I don’t do it often because I’m more of a night owl and tend to sleep in unless there’s a big objective, or someone to make getting up early an attractive option.

One thing I do while running is that I tend to see the trails and landscape through my camera’s eye. So many times, I’ll make a mental note of places that I want to return to, to photograph a runner or the landscape.

Are there any particular photographs that you love? Or any particularly memorable moments while photographing?

Over the past 10 years of photographing running, there have been so many moments that were special. A few definitely stand out for me. One of my favorites was an image I took of Amelia Boone at Big Dog’s Backyard Ultra. I never take pictures of people throwing up, it’s just completely off putting to me. At some point in the race, during the heat and humidity, she pushed herself to the limit and was on the ground and lost her stomach. I just happened to see her in a bad moment, but as she fought to get up to make the start of the next yard, she stared directly at me for a moment, and I snapped the photo. You can just feel all she was feeling looking into her eyes. To me, it is everything running and the human spirit is about.

Probably the most important photo I ever captured was the moment this year at the Barkley Marathons when Jasmin Paris made history. There are a number of incredible photographs from some others that were there, but the one I captured was the only one of the actual moment she tapped and collapsed over the gate, spit and hair flying, as she gave everything she had to make it happen. Seeing her husband running behind her, the expressions on John Kelly and Jared Campbell, Laz [Gary Cantrell] waiting, and everyone cheering in the background. I photographed Jasmin during all three of her attempts, and to finally see it all come together was truly the greatest moment in sports I’ve ever witnessed. I cried for 10 minutes after the dust all settled. I’m even tearing up now.

Who has inspired you as a photographer and as a runner?

I’m kind of odd probably, I don’t really look to other photographers for inspiration, I never want to copy. I feel what I feel as a runner, and just try to bring that across in the stories I capture. I fail at that a lot, but there are moments when I manage to get something I’m proud of. Starting out, I was really inspired by Criss [Furman]’s excitement when he nailed a shot. He used to bring his computer over to me at the coffee shop to show me the shots he was proud of. He’d always have such a big smile and be so happy. I feel just like he did when I nail something.

As far as running, really, I probably was most inspired by my dogs, they just looked so effortless and happy when they ran. I still think about them when I’m suffering in a 100 miler. I go, “Be like Joey, run happy like he did, and never stop!” He even walked a mile through Silverton and kissed the Hardrock on his last day of life, December 24, 2019.

If you could photograph any subject right now outside of running, what would it be and why?

Wolves and polar bears. I’m fascinated by both. Dogs have been such a huge part of my being the last couple decades, that I want to photograph the animals they descended from. Especially since in many of the places they roam, they are threatened with eradication.

A couple of years ago, I got to photograph a short expedition in the Arctic on Baffin Island. On the first day in the backcountry, I followed fresh polar bear tracks along the route I was scouting. It was one of those “National Geographic”-feeling moments where you kind of realize you stepped into a different world. I never saw the bear that made them, but now it’s become a goal to go back and see them. Hopefully in 2025 it will happen on my next trip there.

If you could give advice to a photographer looking to make it their living, what would you say?

Find your niche. Everyone shoots nowadays, what can you do to differentiate yourself? Otherwise, you’ll be lost in the world of clones. Also, don’t shortchange yourself or undercut everyone else, it only hurts the industry on a whole. Know your value and stick to it.

Do you have any insights or critiques on how ultrarunning is documented these days? Anything you want to see or do differently?

Give the athletes and crews space. It’s turned into a mob scene at too many events. Not all elites, runners, or crews want to have 10 cameras in their faces at aid stations or the finish. I also feel, looking at Instagram, so many are just copying the same effects and shots, and everything is just starting to look the same.

What’s your favorite camera to use when you’re out in the mountains?

If I’m running, just my iPhone. It’s small and light and is always there. And surprisingly, you can do some decent stuff with it. For the good stuff, lately a Sony A9iii. Because it’s small, light, and insanely powerful, including the lenses, I can run with it and take it on bigger runs to photograph athletes in the cool places. But I’ve been known to have Canon and Nikon as well, haha. I’m not brand loyal.

And random question that I ask everyone: if you could be a tree what kind of tree would you be?

I’d be a needle tree like a Bristlecone Pine. I mean, you live up high, in beautiful places, and you get to experience the universe for thousands of years. And, well, they look twisted, gnarly, and resilient!

