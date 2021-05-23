Fifty-Kilometer World Record Set at South Africa’s Nedbank Runified 50k Race

Ethiopia’s Ketema Negasa set a new men’s 50-kilometer world record of 2:42:07 at the Nedbank Runified 50k Race in South Africa. The event took place on Sunday, May 23, 2021 in the town of Gqeberha, and had around 100 elite runners participating. The previous men’s record had stood since 1988, when South Africa’s Thompson Magawana ran 2:43:20 on his way to winning that year’s Two Oceans Marathon in South Africa, a 56k race.

South Africa’s Irvette Van Zyl won the women’s Nedbank Runified 50k Race in 3:04:23, what is the second-best time for women at the 50k distance. Last month, the USA’s Des Linden set a new 50k world record in 2:59:54 at a small event in Oregon, though her time remains unratified by the International Association of Ultrarunners (IAU). Prior to Linden, the U.K.’s Aly Dixon ran 3:07:20 in 2019 at the IAU 50k World Championships in Romania, the IAU-ratified women’s 50k world record which Van Zyl beat.

Emerging social media shows that six men and two women ran faster than the previous ratified world records.

