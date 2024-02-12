CEP Cold Weather Tops Review

Apparel brand CEP specializes in performance-enhancing sportswear, primarily known for its compression garments. The brand focuses on creating high quality compression socks, sleeves, tights, and other apparel designed to support athletes and active individuals during various activities, including running, cycling, fitness training, and recovery.

I recently tested CEP’s newest winter tops, and since I hadn’t experienced their clothing before, I was excited to try them out. What struck me most was the exceptional warmth and comfort of these winter pieces. CEP utilized top notch materials that provided exceptional warmth, keeping me snug and cozy.

CEP Cold Weather Reversible Vest

Let me first discuss the standout feature of the CEP Cold Weather Reversible Vest ($130): PrimaLoft Gold insulation. It’s like wearing a cloud — incredibly lightweight, yet remarkably warm. The first time I tested this out, it wasn’t cold enough out for this vest, and I overheated pretty quickly.

It’s the perfect companion for maintaining a comfortable core temperature during runs, walks, or hikes in chilly weather. I recommend weather under 35 degrees Fahrenheit if you have a warm long sleeve top on.

But it’s not just about warmth. This vest means business when it comes to weather protection. The water-repellent and wind-resistant fabrics ensure that unpredictable weather won’t spoil your outing. This vest performed well during a snowy run, keeping me warm and dry, or at least my core was dry!

Being reversible is a genius touch — pockets on one side for convenience and reflective elements on the other for added safety during low light conditions. I recommend sizing down in this vest, I wear a small and it was fairly large across the chest and shoulders and roomy in the torso.

This vest packs down easily, making it a breeze to store or carry along on your outdoor excursions, or a good piece of gear to stow in the car for those “I should have worn warmer clothes” days.

The materials used also stand out: 100% recycled polyester as the main material, 92% polyamide and 8% Spandex for the back, and the impressive PrimaLoft Gold Insulation filling.

Men can look out for the men’s CEP Cold Weather Reversible Vest ($130).

CEP Cold Weather Long Sleeve Shirt

The CEP Cold Weather Long Sleeve Shirt ($90) is all about comfort. The plush-lined interior is incredibly soft and snug. It’s like being wrapped in a cozy blanket while you’re out there pushing through the cold. Not only does it keep you warm, but it also feels comfortable against the skin.

What sets this shirt apart is the Smart Stretch technology.

It’s like it’s made just for you — adapting to your body for that perfect, snug fit. This feature ensures comfort without sacrificing mobility, allowing you to move freely during your workouts. I clock in at 5 foot, 2 inches, so perhaps I’m a case study of one, but I found this shirt to be longer than normal.

At first glance, I thought it wouldn’t fit, but after trying it on and running in it, I liked the longer length for cold weather apparel. More warmth!

Thumbholes and the small stand-up collar are thoughtful additions, and they add that extra bit of warmth, keeping those chilly winds at bay. Thumbholes on long sleeve shirts happen to be a favorite feature of mine, but the stand-up collar was pleasantly and surprisingly soft and when layered under a jacket, helped to keep out cold air.

And let’s not forget about the materials. This shirt is constructed out of 90% recycled polyester and 10% Spandex.

There’s also a men’s version available, the men’s CEP Cold Weather Long Sleeve Shirt ($90).

CEP Cold Weather Quarter Zip Pullover

What stands out immediately on the CEP Cold Weather Quarter Zip Pullover ($85) is the clever combination of a protective outer layer and the cozy internal waffle fleece. It’s like having a personal temperature regulator — keeping me comfortably warm when the temperature fluctuates a little during my workouts.

Take note though, this is a warm piece. So, when the temperature gets too hot or when the winter sun hits just right, some gear testers do rapidly overheat and regret their decisions. I’d recommend wearing this when you know you’ll be running in cold winter temperatures for the entirety of your run.

That being said, when you find yourself running in wintry conditions, the Thermal Clima technology truly lives up to its name. It’s a champion at keeping me warm and dry, effectively wicking away sweat while locking in precious body heat. It’s a godsend for those intense sessions, where staying dry is just as crucial as staying warm.

One of my favorite features is the stand-up collar, which is taller than the collar on the CEP Cold Weather Long Sleeve Shirt reviewed above. It shields the neck from the wind, adding extra protection during those brisk outdoor runs or hikes.

The locking zipper is a thoughtful addition, especially for winter workouts. No more struggling with zippers while wearing gloves — it’s little conveniences like this that make a big impact on a cold day.

Men can avail of the men’s CEP Cold Weather Quarter Zip Pullover ($85).

CEP Cold Weather Tops Overall Impressions

Approaching this review with an open mind, I had no prior expectations of CEP gear. Yet, after putting their winter tops to the test during my chilly runs, I was pleasantly surprised by the comfort and warmth they offered. While they might not boast the most intricate technical design, or be the lightest cold weather gear I’ve worn, their durability feels reassuring.

What they lack in technical intricacies, they make up for in sturdiness and reliability. Considering their reasonable mid-range price, they’ve become a solid choice for everyday wear in colder climates. On top of that, I just love how snug and cozy the two long sleev tops are — incredibly soft. Sometimes having a bit of comfort in blustery temperatures is what gets you through.

