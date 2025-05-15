CamelBak Ultra Belt 17oz Review

When, earlier this year, I somewhat accidentally found myself signed up for the Revenant, New Zealand’s version of the Barkley Marathons, I opted to wear the CamelBak Ultra Belt 17oz ($60) for extra storage capacity in addition to a running vest so that I could carry 17 hours of food, some water, plus an extensive mandatory gear list. I pondered other belts, but ultimately, this was the one that had all the features and storage that I wanted.

While the Ultra Belt is decidedly not as svelte and sleek as other tube-style running belts, it more than makes up for its slightly clunky look with its exceptional functionality and two-liter gear capacity. I received my first version of this unisex belt nearly a decade ago from a CamelBak rep friend who was unloading his old samples. It was my first running belt, and I loved it — mostly because I had nothing to compare it to and because it was free (critical for the new dirtbag runner). It didn’t have the clean lines or the brand recognition of Salomon, but it held my water and snacks securely, and I used it for hundreds upon hundreds of miles in those early years of my running.

Now, as a gear editor, I’ve spent the decade since that first belt using and testing countless other running belts. And, while the aesthetics of the CamelBak Ultra Belt still feel questionable, its current iteration remains one of the most functional running belts I’ve ever used. With an actual weight of 3.2 ounces (91 grams) for size small/medium, this belt is relatively light for what it can fit. It has six pockets ready to hold water, a phone, and enough snacks for several hours. Plus, it can carry a pair of foldable trekking poles on the back.

CamelBak adds several small and useful features, including reflective hits on the front and back, as well as small loops on the front to attach a race bib. The material is stretchy and soft, and I appreciate that it has enough give to allow me to get it over my hips without having to squirm too much.

CamelBak Ultra Belt 17oz Storage and Hydration Options

The CamelBak Ultra Belt 17oz provides easy access to hydration and snacks with large pockets on the front and back. Both of these pockets open at the top and hold the included 17-ounce CamelBak Quick Stow flask. I’ve run with two flasks — one in the front and one in the back — but it starts to feel overloaded with that much liquid when paired with food and a phone. The front pocket features a small bungee cord that secures the top of the pocket, providing additional security.

Unlike many belts, this one has a reasonably large zippered pocket that I use to hold small loose items like chapstick, sunscreen, and car keys. The front pocket also perfectly holds a pair of EpiPens if you’re unlucky enough to carry that 93 extra grams of weight around whenever you run. This pocket isn’t quite big enough to hold larger phones, including mine — a Pixel 7a with a large case on it — but the bottom expands out to create a lot of volume when full, and folds back on itself nicely when empty. When wandering around in the New Zealand backcountry while searching for book pages during the Revenant, I used this front pocket to hold the collected pages, confident that the zipper would keep them from getting lost. When it rained all night, I discovered that this front pocket isn’t waterproof. A reflective stripe on this pocket increases low-light visibility, as does the reflective CamelBak logo.

The smaller pocket on the right side is a simple open-top pocket. The stretchy mesh easily holds gels and bars. The pocket is wider at the bottom than the top, providing a bit of extra security when you stuff it full of calories. The left side has two overlaid pockets. The back features a standard open-topped pocket, wider at the bottom than at the top, and a smaller outer pocket with a fold-over flap. This pocket also has a key hook.

The back of the belt has two bungees that can hold either a pair of collapsible trekking poles, a jacket, or an extra layer. The bungees tighten by pulling downward, which is decidedly the easier way to secure poles rather than having to pull up on bungees. I’ve found that I can easily carry 500 milliliters of water in the back pocket and still secure my poles without the fit of the belt getting weird.

CamelBak Ultra Belt 17oz Materials

The CamelBak Ultra Belt 17oz employs what the brand calls 3D Micro Mesh. The next-to-skin layer under the front and back pockets is a dual-layer nylon mesh with large perforations. It has some lateral and vertical stretch, but not enough to allow much bouncing. The large front pocket includes a solid material and is the least breathable part of the whole belt. Still, it’s a small area, and I never really felt like it detracted from the overall breathability of the belt. The rear pocket features a stretchy mesh that also breathes well.

The material on the sides of the belt is where the stretch is. As a woman who has tried on belts without enough stretch and had to go two sizes up to get them over my hips — only to have the belt be far too large around my waist — I appreciate that there’s enough stretch to this belt not to have to fight to get it on. The mesh material has significantly more lateral stretch than vertical, which helps minimize bouncing, and is the same material used for the outer pockets.

CamelBak Ultra Belt 17oz Sizing and Fit

The CamelBak Ultra Belt 17oz comes in three sizes: XS/S, S/M, and M/L. I’m not entirely sure why they couldn’t have just named them small, medium, and large, but such is life. As a fairly average-sized 5-foot, 6-inch person, I generally wear women’s medium clothing. In this unisex belt, I can comfortably wear the two smaller of the three sizes. The smaller sits higher up on my waist, while I tend to wear the larger one lower down on my hips.

As mentioned above, the stretch allows it to fit over the hips much more easily than many other belts I’ve tried. That same stretchiness means I haven’t felt it pressing on my abdomen after wearing it for many hours. The belt width is relatively narrow, so I’ve never had any issues with it bunching up.

CamelBak Ultra Belt 17oz Overall Impressions

I still can’t quite explain what it is about the aesthetics of the CamelBak Ultra Belt 17oz that has never quite sat well with me. Maybe it’s the expandable front pocket that doesn’t look sleek, even when empty, or the oversized zipper in the front. However, once I got past the appearance of this belt, I quickly grew to love it for its functionality.

The rear pocket makes it easy to access a soft flask, and the bigger open-top pocket on the front holds my phone. While my phone — with an Eszter-proof case on it that makes it larger than it has to be — doesn’t fit into the secure zippered pocket, more reasonably sized Instant Gratification Machines will slip right in. With water and phone sorted, I can stuff the side pockets full of snacks and head out for a multi-hour run.

The stretchy material allows for a comfortable fit without excessive bouncing, and you can wear it on either the waist or hips, depending on your body shape and the chosen size. This is a workhorse of a running belt instead of a show pony, and I, for one, appreciate its design.

