Back to the Future: The Relaunch of the Hoka Speedgoat 2

In 2017, Kilian Jornet summited Mount Everest twice within a week, Courtney Dauwalter won the Moab 240 Mile outright, and Hoka launched the second iteration of its popular Speedgoat trail running shoe.

While there were many other newsworthy stories that year, the Hoka Speedgoat 2 made its own impact in the world of trail running. The shoe quickly became a cult classic and helped solidify the Speedgoat’s position among the most popular running shoes to this day. Recently, Hoka re-released this iconic model.

The Speedgoat shoe is named for Karl “Speedgoat” Meltzer, a legendary figure within the trail running and ultrarunning world, who has racked up 38 100-mile wins and 89 100-mile finishes. Meltzer also co-founded the Wasatch, Utah-based Speedgoat 50k trail race in 2007, and continues as its race director today, though the group behind the UTMB World Series bought the event in 2021.

In 2015, half a decade into the rise of maximalist running shoes, Hoka introduced the first Speedgoat shoe — 17 years after Meltzer earned his nickname, and eight years after the inaugural Speedgoat 50k race. You can read more about this in our Speedgoat legacy article.

Why was the Speedgoat 2 such a hit? Of course, we asked Karl. “The [Speedgoat 2] had a good soft upper, and it wrapped around my foot well. It was wider than the [original version] too, which was a huge improvement at the time,” said Meltzer. “I don’t really dig into the ‘why’ of anything. If it works, it works.”

Turns out, the Speedgoat 2 worked for a lot of folks. While reviews of the original Speedgoat deemed its toebox a bit too narrow, the wider last in the second version accommodated a broader range of runners. The shoe’s engineered mesh upper provided a lock-in fit, and the high-stack midsole balanced cushy comfort and energy return, making this shoe versatile for both short and long distances. Finally, the shoe provided a stable ride and excellent traction, thanks to its Vibram Megagrip outsole, which is still present in the current Speedgoat 6 design. Take a trip down memory lane with our original Speedgoat 2 review published back in 2017.

However, Hoka didn’t bring back the Speedgoat 2 because it’s a better shoe than the current model. The line has been refined over the years, and the Speedgoat 6 is a few grams lighter, has even more outsole traction, a firmer midsole with slightly more energy return, and the same locked-in fit that Speedgoat fans know and love. You can read our in-depth Speedgoat 6 review for more on the current version of the Speedgoat model. Overall, it remains a wildly popular trail running shoe and one of the most common styles at the starting line of any trail race.

So then, why did Hoka re-release the Speedgoat 2? For nostalgia, mainly. Other than some additional colorways, this re-released model is unchanged from the 2017 version. Hoka even included the shoe’s original logo styling. If you find yourself longing for past Speedgoat models, here is your chance to acquire a piece of history — or make a fashion statement.

And let’s admit it, there are certain running shoes that make a lasting sentimental impact on each of us. For me, it’s the Pearl Izumi Trail N2, which will forever rank among my most favorite shoes ever, because it was pretty much the only shoe I wore between 2013 and 2018. For others, it’s the Speedgoat 2.

