Aleksandr Sorokin Sets 100k World Record in 6:05:40

Lithuania’s Aleksandr Sorokin sets a new 100k World Record of 6:05:40 on April 23, 2022.
Lithuania’s Aleksandr Sorokin added yet another world record to his already impressive resume by running a 6:05:40 (unofficial) at the Centurion Running Track 100 in Bedford, United Kingdom on Saturday, April 23, 2022, to set a new 100k World Record. Japan’s Nao Kazami set the previous 100k world record of 6:09:14 at Lake Saroma 100k in Japan on June 24, 2018.

To put Sorokin’s run into perspective, that’s 5:53 per mile or 3:39 per kilometer pace for 62.2 miles/100 kilometers.

Sorokin went through the marathon mark in 2:32:33, and hit 50k in 3:01:50, setting a new Lithuanian national record for 50k, which he previously set in 3:02:39 at the Vilnius 100k in July 2021. He ran well ahead of the previous 100k-world-record pace in the final quarter of the effort and didn’t fall off. He was approximately 3-to-4 minutes under 100k-world-record pace with 24k to go and ran through 50 miles in 4:53:41, which Ally Beaven reported as the fourth fastest 50 mile of all time and 3 minutes inside 100k world record pace. (For perspective, Jim Walmsley holds the 50-mile world record in 4:50:08.)

Sorokin already owned the world records for 100 miles in 11:14:56 and for 12 hours with a distance of 105.825 miles/170.309 kilometers (interview) set at the same event in 2021 and the world record for 24 hours with a distance of 192.25 miles/309.4kilometers (interview).

