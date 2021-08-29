News

Aleksandr Sorokin Runs New 24-Hour World Record

on/0 comments
Support us! IRunFar may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Learn more.

Lithuanian Aleksandr Sorokin has done it again, this time setting a new 24-hour world record by running 309.400 kilometers (192.252 miles) at the 2021 UltraPark Weekend 24 Hour race in Poland on August 28 and 29, 2021. The distance is still to be confirmed. Incredibly, to achieve this record, he ran an average pace of 4:39 minutes per kilometer (7:29 minutes per mile) for 24 hours.

This represents an improvement of almost six kilometers on what was previously thought to be almost-unbreakable 24-hour records set by Greek ultrarunning legend Yiannis Kouros of 303.506 kilometers (188.590 miles) on the track in 1997 and 290.221 kilometers (180.335 miles) on the road in 1998.

In April of this year, Sorokin also set new 150-kilometer, 12-hour, and 100-mile world records an an event in England. Read our news article about and interview with Sorokin to learn more about this previous effort. He’s also the reigning IAU 24-hour world champion, after winning the 2019 edition of that race with 278.972 kilometers (173.345 miles) run.

The UltraPark Weekend 24 Hour race organization’s Facebook page indicates that the event took place at Wolności Park in the Polish town of Pabianice, and that the route is flat, paved, and approximately 1.07 miles per lap.

Here are the full results from the event.

Aleksandr Sorokin - 2021 UltraPark Weekend 24 Hour - 24 hour world record

Aleksandr Sorokin sets a 24-hour world record at the 2021 UltraPark Weekend 24 Hour. Photo: UltraPark Weekend 24 Hour

Related articles:

  1. Aleksandr Sorokin, 100-Mile and 12-Hour World Record Holder, Interview A written interview with Aleksandr Sorokin after he set the 150-kilometer, 100-mile, and 12-hour world records at the 2021 Centurion Running Track 100 Mile....
  2. Aleksandr Sorokin Runs New 100-Mile and 12-Hour World Records Aleksandr Sorokin runs a new 100-mile world record of 11:14:56 and a 12-hour world record of 105.825 miles/170.309 kilometers....
  3. This Week In Running: April 26, 2021 This Week In Running’s trail and ultra recap for April 26, 2021. ...
Tagged:
Meghan Hicks

is the Managing Editor of iRunFar and the author of 'Where the Road Ends: A Guide to Trail Running.' The converted road runner finished her first trail ultramarathon in 2006 and loves using running to visit the world's wildest places.