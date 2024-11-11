This Week In Running: November 11, 2024

World records, wrong turns, and Türkiye and Tunnel Hill. We’re back with another global rundown of race results.

Tunnel Hill – Vienna, Illinois

50 Mile

The event’s become a hotspot for record finishes. In 2023 Charlie Lawrence set the men’s 50-mile world record here, and in 2024 Courtney Olsen smashed the women’s mark. Olsen ran 5:31:56. That’s 6:38 per mile and it bettered both Ann Trason’s 1991 5:40 world record and Camille Herron’s 2015 5:38 world best. (Herron’s run was on a point-to-point course.) Olsen also earned a $4,000 course record bonus. Earlier this year she was third at the famed Comrades Marathon.

Melissa Tanner was second woman in 5:58, and Andrea Pomaranski was third in 6:07.

Jason Yang, who appears to have a 2:19 marathon best, won the men’s race in 4:56. Ryan Root was second in 5:06 and Gavin Prior a little further back in third at 5:31.

100 Mile

The 100 milers went quick too. Julie Hamulecki (Canada) was way out front in the women’s race at 13:32. That placed her third overall and that looks to make her the second-fastest North American woman over 100 miles ever. Hamulecki’s also the Canadian 100k record holder. Erica Aikman and Mallory Servais were second and third in 17:01 and 17:51.

John Donovan won the men’s race in 12:36, ahead of Tunnel Hill regular Phil Young’s 12:48. Adam Gloyeske was third in 14:25.

Full results.

Puerto Vallarta by UTMB – Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

The event offered a unique course that combined coastal, mountain, and jungle geographies, mixed with ancient Mexican Wixárika heritage. It was also a late year chance to earn 2025 UTMB World Championships qualifiers too.

Wixárika 100 Mile

Alyssa Clark (U.S.) was a runaway winner in the women’s race. Clark finished the 94-mile course and its 17,388 feet of climbing in 21:38. Kelsey Hogan (Canada) and Marisol Arteaga (Mexico) came next in 23:29 and 27:49.

Men’s winner Remigio Huaman (Peru) was almost exactly an hour better than second-place Samuel Collins (U.S.). The two ran 16:20 and 17:20, and third-place Steven Doll (U.S.) finished in 18:57.

Hikuri 100k

The women’s race had a dominant winner too in Arden Young (Canada). Her 11:53 finish was way up on second-place Amber Houle (Canada) and Alexa Romano (U.S.) and their 13:47 and 14:00 marks.

Julián Vinasco Marín (Colombia) led a strong men’s group with 10:10 on the clock. Jupiter Carera (Mexico) ran 10:23 for second and Paddy O’Leary (Ireland, lives in the U.S.) was third in 10:42.

Nakawé 50k

Sara Alonso (Spain) raced to a 5:25 women’s win and third-place overall finish. Reyna Rivera (Mexico) and Phoebe Crosthwaite (U.K.) stepped onto the podium second and third after 6:07 and 6:30 runs.

Less than 10 minutes separated the first five men. Jaren Titus (Canada) scored the win in 5:20, and Emerson Trujillo (Peru) and David Norris (U.S.) came next in 5:25 and 5:26.

Full results.

Sagalassos SkyRace – Ağlasun, Türkiye

The Skyrunner World Series gets around. This was the year’s 20th series race and it was meant to be 27 kilometers across ancient Roman roads and against steep ridgelines.

But this is confusing. According to this statement from the race organization, a wrong turn early on marred the race. Some runners backtracked to the correct course, some continued in the wrong direction, and even some others had a formal restart. Some runners were given 15-minutes penalties, some 30-minute penalties, and others a 60-minute penalty.

Skyrunning World Series social media shared the below results.

Emma Cook-Clarke (Canada) won a close one against Valeriia Merkureva (Russia). Less than three minutes separated the two frontrunners with 3:41 and 3:44 finish times. Iris Pessey (France) was third in 3:53.

The men’s race was even closer. A single second separated Roberto Delorenzi (Switzerland) and Frédéric Tranchand (France), both in at 2:36. Tranchand on social media that they crossed the line hand-in-hand, however, with the intention to tie after difficult navigation led them to work together rather than race. Jan Torrella (Spain) was third in 2:39.

Full results (when available).

TransLantau by UTMB – Hong Kong, China

The TransLantau 120 long course went for 80 miles and 19,028 feet of gain. The race was led by Johanna Antilla (Finland) and Terunobu Kurokawa (Japan) in 20:54 and 17:16.

The 60-mile TransLantau 100 course crowned Aurore Dacier (France) and Fuk-Cheung Tsang (Hong Kong) winners in 13:02 and 12:02.

And the 32-mile TransLantau 50 was won by Veronika Leng (Slovakia) and Claudio Díaz (Spain) in 6:24 and 5:40.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Muntanyes de Prades Epic Trail Costa Daurada – Tarragona, Spain

Gemma Arenas (Spain) and Julen Calvó Vigara (Spain) were victorious over 90k in 8:40 and 11:23, and Andreu Simón (Spain) and Oihana Kortazar (Spain) won the 50k in 4:05 and 3:28. Full results.

La Veni Vici – Nîmes, France

Camilla Magliano (France) and Emmanuel Gault (France) led the 82k race in 7:09 and 6:57. Full results.

Trail in Calvi – Calvi, France

On the island of Corsica, Anne-Lise Rousset Séguret (France) and Lambert Santelli (France) won the 28k contest in 2:49 and 2:20. Full results.

Grand Ridge Trail Run – Issaquah, Washington

Race winners Meredith Mosman and Gabriel Carlson were out front in 6:41 and 4:43. Full results.

Run The Rock 50k – Terrebone, Oregon

It was the eighth year for the Alpine Running event in Smith Rock State Park. Isabella Brauer repeated as women’s winner and just missed her own course record in 4:07, and Eric Lagerstrom went 3:39 for the win and a new course record. Full results.

Pass Mountain – Mesa, Arizona

Rebecca Lewandowski and Matthew Brander were tops in the 50 miler in 9:46 and 8:14, and Natalie Horn and Caleb Schiff won the 50k in 4:46 and 4:55. Full results.

PhoMo 50k – Phoenix, Arizona

The first-year race ran through Phoenix Mountain Preserve on a course with 6,400 feet of climbing. Shelby Heinz and Dan Kirk were the race winners in 6:56 and 5:09. Full results (when available).

Kessel Run Ultra – Fruita, Colorado

In the 50 miler, Amy Hume and Sandon Stokes finished first in 9:40 and 8:04 and in the 60k it was Nicole Polemitis and Ian Stuart on top in 7:20 and 6:16. Full results.

Indy Monumental Marathon – Indianapolis, Marathon

While the women’s 50-mile world record was being reset nearby, men’s 50-mile world record holder Charlie Lawrence ran 2:18 for a sixth-place finish here. Further down, Ryan Smith, the 2021 Hardrock 100 third-placer, ran 2:26 at age 45. Full results.

Stone Mill 50 Mile – Montgomery Village, Maryland

Niki Cochran and Patrick Blair ran 8:20 and 6:56 to finish first. Full results.

