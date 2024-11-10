Courtney Olsen Sets 50-Mile World Record of 5:31:56 at 2024 Tunnel Hill 50 Mile

American Courtney Olsen continues to make her mark on ultrarunning history, this time provisionally setting a women’s 50-mile world record of 5:31:56 at the Tunnel Hill 50 Mile in Vienna, Illinois, on November 9, 2024.

The previous record of 5:40:18 was set in 1991 by the iconic American ultrarunner Ann Trason. Olsen’s effort resets the world record by 8 minutes and 22 seconds.

Her performance represents an average pace of 6:39 per mile (4:08 per kilometer) over 50 miles (80.47 kilometers). Wow!

The Tunnel Hill 50 Mile is run as a double out-and-back on the Tunnel Hill State Trail, a rails-to-trails trail composed mostly of crushed limestone. The event and trail are named after the tunnel through which the trail passes and was the location of a new men’s 50-mile world record in 2023. It is a USA Track & Field-certified course, and the event has an International Association of Ultrarunners (IAU) Gold Label. The IAU governs the 50-mile distance for world records, and will be responsible for ratifying the record.

The 37-year-old hails from Bellingham, Washington, and appears to be amidst a big year in racing. Earlier in 2024, she took third at the Comrades Marathon. She’s also on Team USA, set to compete at the IAU 100-Kilometer World Championships in December, 2024. In 2022, the last time the 100k world champs took place, Olsen finished fourth and ran 7 hours and 15 minutes. Her marathon PR appears to be 2:36:21.

Full results.