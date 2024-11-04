TWIR

This Week In Running: November 4, 2024

This Week in Running’s trail and ultra recap for November 4, 2024.
By on November 4, 2024 | Comments
This Week in Running Justin Mock TWIRMalaysia, Mallorca, and Moab were the trail running hot spots this weekend.

The calendar flipped to November and the race volume was a little quieter.

Penang Skyrace – Penang, Malaysia

It was the year’s 19th Skyrunner World Series race, and it went for 42 kilometers through Penang Hill Biosphere Reserve, a tropical rainforest sanctuary. The race started in heavy rain, and light rain was still coming down at the finish.

Lorenzo Beltrami (Italy) won big in the men’s race at 4:17. He was 36 minutes faster than everyone else.

Lorenzo Beltrami - 2024 Penang Skyrace men's winner

Lorenzo Beltrami, the 2024 Penang Skyrace men’s winner. Photo: Skyrunner World Series/Antton Guaresti

Women’s winner Lide Urrestarazu (Spain) was third overall in 5:16 and second-place woman Iris Pessey (France) was fourth overall in 5:25.

Full results.

Lide Urrestarazu - 2024 Penang Skyace women's winner

Lide Urrestarazu, the 2024 Penang Skyace women’s winner. Photo: Skyrunner World Series/Antton Guaresti

Moab Trail Marathon and Half Marathon – Moab, Utah

Half Marathon

The race was the USATF Trail Half Marathon National Championships and had a $6,600 prize purse.

Christian Allen ruled the men’s race, over a minute better than everyone else. Allen, also this year’s U.S. Mountain Running Champion, finished in 1:19. Mason Coppi, this year’s Cirque Series leader, was second in 1:20, and David Sinclair stepped down in distance for a third-place 1:21. Both Allen and Coppi broke Meikael Beaudoin-Rousseau’s year-old course record.

The men’s top 10 was:

  1. Christian Allen – 1:19:02
  2. Mason Coppi – 1:20:34
  3. David Sinclair – 1:21:38
  4. Liam Meirow – 1:22:17
  5. Andy Wacker – 1:22:19
  6. Cade Michael – 1:22:22
  7. Brian Whitfield – 1:22:51
  8. Grant Colligan – 1:23:25
  9. Edward Owens – 1:25:29
  10. Anders Hekkli – 1:25:49

Allie McLaughlin took the women’s crown in 1:34. McLaughlin was two minutes better than Bailey Kowalczyk’s 2023 old course record. Former University of Colorado runner Taylor Tuttle was second in 1:36, and Rachel Tomajczyk was third in 1:37.

The women’s top ten was:

  1. Allie McLaughlin – 1:34:34
  2. Taylor Tuttle – 1:36:40
  3. Rachel Tomajczyk – 1:37:34
  4. Alexa Aragon – 1:40:49
  5. Madeline Francis – 1:42:04
  6. Samantha Lewis – 1:44:01
  7. Taylor Deal – 1:44:46
  8. Emily Clarke – 1:45:03
  9. Elizabeth Bigelow – 1:45:44
  10. Malia Pivec – 1:45:51

The half marathon also incorporated the 2nd annual Collegiate Half-Marathon Trail Running Team National Championships. The winning team was Western Colorado University. In the men’s race,  Anders Hekkli took the top spot in 1:25:49, ahead of Bayden Menton in 1:26:19, and Scott Klingonsmith in 1:29:34. Corinna Pena-Johnson was top woman in 1:55:55, well ahead of Adah Chapman in 2:02:18, and Samm Strothman in 2:06:50.

2024 Moab Half Marathon Collegiate Champs - men's podium

The 2024 Collegiate Half-Marathon Trail Running National Championships men’s podium. Photo: Josh Eberly

Moab Half Collegiate Champs - women's podium

The 2024 Collegiate Half-Marathon Trail Running National Championships men’s podium. Photo: Josh Eberly

Marathon

John Quigley was a nearly 10-minute men’s winner in 3:28, and Genevieve Harrison led the women in 4:14.

Full results.

Mallorca by UTMB – Mallorca, Spain

The island run had some competitive races, but both the 100-kilometer and 100-mile races were canceled due to heavy rains.

In the 50k, Yoel De Paz Baeza (Spain) beat Romanian runners Bogdan Damian and Leonard Mitrica to the finish. The three were on the podium in 4:18, 4:23, and 4:26, respectively. The women’s 50k had a fast top three too, and several other competitive runners deeper in the top 10. Rosa Lara Feliu gave the host country another win in 5:10, and Bailey Kowalczyk (U.S.) and Martina Valmassoi (Italy) were second and third in 5:15 and 5:23.

Eduard Hernandez (Spain) and Judith Wyder (Switzerland) won the 16-mile race in 2:01 and 2:13.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Kullamannen by UTMB – Höganäs, Sweden

Juuso Simpanen (Finland) and Emma Stuart (Ireland, lives in U.K.) won the 100 miler in 14:28 and 16:28. In the 50k, Kristian Jones (U.K.) was just over a minute better than Noah Brautigam (U.S., lives in Sweden) at 3:43 and 3:44. Petter Engdahl (Sweden, lives in Norway) was back in fifth at 4:00. Ida Amelie Robsahm (Norway) was the victorious in the women’s race at 4:04 and Claire Devoe (U.S.) ran 4:21 for second. Full results.

Silver Falls 50k – Silverton, Oregon

Teagan Settelmeyer and Elyse Fischer won the race around Silver Falls State Park in 4:16 and 5:02. Full results.

Rio Del Lago – Granite Bay, California

The 100-mile winners Tyler Andree and Nichole Abma finished in 14:54 and 16:26. Both times were new course records. Full results.

Antelope Island 50k – Syracuse, Utah

In the middle of the Great Salt Lake, Mike McMonagle and Lauren Kersjes went 4:04 and 4:34 for the wins. Full results.

Austin Rattler Run 50k – Austin, Texas

The Leadville 100 Mile auto-qualifier gave 2025 entries to winners Whit Blair and Ailsa MacDonald (Canada) in 3:33 and 3:53. Full results.

Mountain Masochist Trail Run – Lynchburg, Virginia

The longtime 50 miler had 111 finishers on its course that totals 9,000 feet of climbing. Spencer Kirsteatter and Jessie Wingo were race winners in 7:54 and 8:44, respectively. Jordan Chang and Juliana Villa won the 50k in 5:15 and 6:15. Full results.

2024 Mountain Masochist Trail Run - aid station

An aid station in full swing at the 2024 Mountain Masochist Trail Run. Photo: Mountain Masochist Trail Run

Call for Comments

Good or bad, what else happened over the weekend? Did any top trail runners and ultrarunners take part in the New York City Marathon?

Justin Mock

Justin Mock is the This Week In Running columnist for iRunFar. He’s been writing about running for 10 years. Based in Europe, Justin has run as fast as 2:29 for a road marathon and finished as high as fourth in the Pikes Peak Marathon.