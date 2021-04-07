Age-Old Runners: A Photo Gallery

“Age-Old Runners” is an article series where we explore runners’ performance potential after the age of 45 by interviewing excellent middle-aged runners. When I interviewed Nancy Hobbs, she shared a story about her 60-year-old friend who went to the gym regularly and was often told that he didn’t look his age. “[P]eople say to me, ‘You don’t look 60.’ And I tell them, ‘I do look 60. I am 60.’”
His response resonated with Nancy, me, and a lot of you. Because little media attention is paid to older runners and their athletic accomplishments, there are a lot of stereotypes and misconceptions about what older athletes look like and what older bodies are capable of.
With this photo gallery, we want to:
- Refine your understanding of what runners in their mid-forties, fifties, sixties, seventies, and eighties are up to;
- Address what looking your age means;
- Shine a light on the racing that’s going on in this part of our community; and
- Show you who your competition is.
Thank you to everyone who shared their photos for this project. Opening my inbox each morning and seeing your happy running faces has been the very best part of this series. The next time someone tells you that you don’t look your age, try telling them you certainly do. And then tell them about your running goals.
[Editor’s Note: All photos are courtesy of the runner identified in the photo or their friends/family unless otherwise noted. Discrepancies in the number of women and men displayed in this article are a result of fewer submissions from women.]
Our Age-Old Runners Series
This article series has included interviews with 17 great runners ages 45 and up. We invite you learn more about each of them:
- Magda Boulet
- Denise Bourassa
- Jeff Browning
- Ed Ettinghausen
- Joe Fejes
- Bob Hearn
- Nancy Hobbs
- Katie Holmes
- Gil Jordan
- Meghan Laws
- Steven Moore
- Anita Ortiz
- Darcy Piceu
- Roy Pirrung
- Richard
- Emma Roca
- Blake Wood
The 85-to-89 Age Group
Here’s a runner representing the 85-to-89 age group:
The 80-to-84 Age Group
Here’s the 80-to-84 age group:
The 75-to-79 Age Group
Here’s the 75-to-79 age group:
The 70-to-74 Age Group
Meet some runners from the 70-to-74 age group:
The 65-to-69 Age Group
Here’s the 65-to-69 age group:
The 60-to-64 Age Group
This is the 60-to-64 age group:
The 55-to-59 Age Group
Meet some runners from the 55-to-59 age group:
The 50-to-54 Age Group
Presenting the 50-to-54 age group:
The 45-to-49 Age Group
Here’s the 45-to-49 age group:
Call for Comments
Calling all age-group runner stories and photos! Leave a comment with your story about age-group running or to share a link to a favorite photo of you or your beloved age-group runner.
There are 33 comments
This is so cool! Definitely challenges self-limiting beliefs and gives those of us who are a bit younger something to aspire for!
Thanks, Chase. I think we need a calendar. :)
Awesome!
This article and it photo gallery is so uplifting and inspirational. Living and running long now go hand in hand and this proves it!
Agreed, Kevin. I think I might need to keep it as an open tab for a while.
Thanks for getting my photo up in the article,
Running is a reset .cheers
Love it! So thrilling to be included in such an amazing community, and nice to know as a youngster of 60 or so, got decades left hang out with these folks! :)
That’s the truth, Rick!
Thank you Liza for including my photo! And for this article! It is true we get better with age.
Or at least, tougher. :)
I am a better runner now at 55 (56 next week) than I had been as a much younger man, but I am focusing much more on it. Back then it was “I also ran”
I wonder how many folks can say that. :)
Go John Young!
I hope I’m crossing a river in a trail race when I’m 85.
What I find incredible is how strong every runner looks independent of their age. Very cool. Great article and photo gallery.
Agreed, Dayle. I think you hit the nail on the head.
Amazing!
Makes you proud to be part of it — long may we run!
Love all these photos of age-old runners! Having just turned 47, I look forward to running strong in the next 47 years. I want to be the 94 year-old crossing the river! :)
Absolutely well done! What a cool, cool project!
Thanks for doing this Liza! All the articles have been fun and inspiring!
Thank you for including me – It’s great to see so many older runners. Such amazing athletes here. #heathyageing
Ais North
PS I am 70 although 65-69 age group is fine
inspirational! thanks
Long may we run!…and ski and everything else. Love it, thank you Liza
THIS. IS. AWESOME!!! Great idea for an article. I am coming up on 51 this month, and most of the people I run with are much younger. In some ways it’s great because it pushes me. But in other ways it’s a bummer because it sometimes reminds me I’m becoming “over the hill”. Seeing these great pictures of people in competition or out on incredible adventures reminds me that I still have a lot of competition and a lot of adventures still to come. Cheers to putting this together! (Side note, I wish race directors would take stock in this and start putting some emphasis on Masters awards.)
Love it! Once a runner, always a runner.
As someone who started running later in life it’s awesome to see everyone ahead of me showing how much more there is to come! Thanks for this!
PS. Weird seeing myself in your column ;)
This is fantastic!! Inspiring, uplifting, and encouraging. Everyone “looks” so young, it’s a testament to the benefits of always looking after your health and to keep running!
I am blissed out seeing the photos and reading about the other more ‘experienced runners’. At 62 I run a lot and get many frown from friends and family they are not ‘sure’ I should be running ‘at my age’. When I am running , I don’t know my age.
I need more of this type of website and pictures, stories , hints from the over the 30 gang.
Thank you everyone!
I love running as a 63-year old and hope to continue to do so as long as possible. My philosophy is mostly like Bob Hearn’s – keep trying to win, place, or show in my age group at every race I run. I’m not setting age group records like Bob is, or at least I’m not yet.
Makes me so happy to see all of these inspirational runners keepin’ it real!
Great job Liza
The comments on here make me so happy! Great job, Liza :)