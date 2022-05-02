This Week In Running: May 2, 2022

April flipped to May, and last week’s big schedule flipped to a quieter one for this week. Still, we bring you results from Australia, Hungary, the U.K., and a whole bunch of results from across the U.S. Grab your favorite beverage and drink up for This Week in Running.

Breakneck Point Trail Marathon – Beacon, New York

Race winners earned an automatic spot on the U.S. national team that will race 40 kilometers at the 2022 World Mountain and Trail Running Championships on November 5 in Thailand.

Women

Michelle Merlis doubled down on last year’s win and course record, taking both again this year. Her effort came after a month’s worth of training on the Hudson Highlands State Park course, and she led wire to wire to finish in 5:26.

Kristina Randrup and Norah Jodrey were second and third in 5:48 and 5:54, respectively.

Men

Matt Lipsey did the early work, pushing the pace, only a week after setting a course record at the Hyner View 25k. But by mile 18, Max King had gained Lipsey, and coming from further behind, 2020 winner and course-record holder David Hedges soon did too.

With less than a half-mile to go, King moved in front of Hedges, and with a quarter-mile to go, King accelerated downhill and gained the separation he carried to the finish. Both crossed in 4:11, race winner King in front by six seconds, and both well under Hedges’s former 4:35 course record.

Elliot Cardin was third in 4:47.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Run Larapinta Stage Race – Alice Springs, Australia

The four-day stage race concluded on Monday, April 25. Famous landmarks like Brinkley Bluff, Standley Chasma, Simpsons Gap, and Ellery Creek Waterhole were among the highlights of the run. The stages for the long course, called The Malbunka, ranged from 20k to 46k, and short-course — called The Namatjira — options stretched from 12k to 26k. Katie Lovis and Tommy Goodall took the long course wins in 17:06 and 14:18, and Leonie Montgomery and Julian Strudwick topped the shorter route in 12:19 and 11:36, respectively. Full results.

Fellsman – Ingleton, United Kingdom

This 61-mile run has some 11,000 feet of elevation gain. The race dates back over 58 years. Fiona Pascall was way out front for the women, over three hours better than everyone else with a 12:07 finish. Oli Johnson and Damian Hall tied for the men in 11:23.

Hall acknowledged the tie on his personal social media: “Not normally a fan of joint finishes, but ran the whole 60 miles of The Fellsman with GB orienteer Oli Johnson and neither of us could shake each other off.” Full results.

Isle of Wight Challenge – Isle of Wight, United Kingdom

On an island just off the south coast of England, there were 106k Full Island, and 53k Half Island races, with the half race giving the option of racing the first half or the second half. Sabrina Pace-Humpreys and Sean Elliott won the long race in 14:26 and 10:55 finishes. Rebecca Wakefield and Matthew Jackson won the first-half race in 5:52 and 5:09, and Joanna Oldbridge and Paul Channon led the second-half race in 5:20 and 3:52. Full results.

Three Peaks Race – Horton-in-Ribblesdale, United Kingdom

Called “the marathon with mountains,” the 23-mile run celebrated its 67th year. Sarah McCormack was the women’s winner in 3:23, and Brennan Townshend won the men’s race in 2:55. Several-time past winner Ricky Lightfoot was third in 3:00. Full results.

Ultrabalaton – Lake Balaton, Hungary

The 2022 Ultrabalaton covered roughly 211k (131 miles) this year, mostly on a bike path around Lake Balaton. Lilla Cseke (Hungary) was the women’s champion in 20:15. Tamás Bódis (Hungary) led the men’s race for the third-straight year, finishing in 16:34. Full results.

Trail Nivolet Revard – Nivolet-Revard, France

Camille Bruyas, second at last year’s UTMB, won the 51k race in 5:39. Men’s frontrunner Jan Gutermann came through in 4:51. Full results.

Eugene Marathon – Eugene, Oregon

Carrie Dimoff was the first woman home in 2:43, while Tyler Morse won the men’s race in 2:20. Andy Wacker chased an Olympic Marathon Trials qualifying time, but fell off the pace after 20 miles and finished in 2:35. Ian Sharman also finished in 2:35, 51 seconds behind Wacker. Full results.

Folsom Lake Trail Run 50k – Folsom, California

Beckie Newell and Rene Dorantes won the Inside Trail race in 5:45 and 3:51, respectively. Full results.

Cheyenne Mountain Trail Race 50k – Colorado Springs, Colorado

Kelly D’Ambrisi and Mark Gaudet championed the race in 4:12 and 3:35, both new event records. Full results.

Almira 50 Mile – Wynne, Arkansas

A small group of just 20 finishers was led by Kaitlin Schofield and Wesley Hunt in 13:17 and 7:38. A marathon distance run was also contested with Carrie Satterfield and Jaye Koonce winning in 5:12 and 4:26. Full results.

C&O Canal 100 Mile – Knoxville, Maryland

Jasmine Chiramonte and Brian Zickefoose were victorious on the flat and fast course in 17:38 and 15:23. Full results.

Ultra Race of Champions 100k – Montbello, Virginia

Judy Doldorf triumphed in the women’s race in 11:58, and 2021 runner-up Stefano Ruzzo moved up a spot for the men, winning in 10:23. Tressa Breindel was the first woman, second overall, in the 50k in 4:37, just behind the men’s leader Jian Gentile, who finished in 4:34. Full results.

Call for Comments

The Cocodona 250 Mile in Arizona is just getting started today, but what else is coming up for you, whether racing or spectating?