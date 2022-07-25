This Week In Running: July 25, 2022

Mountains, mountains, and more mountains! We’re in the Wasatch, the Sawatch, the Alps, and a few other places too with this week’s round up. Get ready, it’s another summer week in racing, which means we have lots of results.

Speedgoat Mountain Races by UTMB – Snowbird Resort, Utah

It was the event’s 15th year, and first under the UTMB banner, and some of the country’s best trail — and road — runners lined up for the challenge. There was a $7,000 prize purse for the first three 50k finishers with $2,000 going to each winner.

50k

Addie Bracy topped the women’s field in 6:19 in what was her Speedgoat debut. She won the Golden Gate 50k last month and is believed to be training toward August’s Leadville 100 Mile.

After taking a wrong turn while in the lead, Jennifer Lichter got back on course to take second in 6:52. Lindsey McDonald was third in 6:55.

First in 2018 and second in 2021, David Sinclair came back and regained the top spot. Building on a big summer that’s already included second at the Canyons 100k and first at the Broken Arrow 52k, Sinclair won in 5:09. The time was good for fourth-best ever at the event, and was nine minutes better than Sinclair’s time from a year ago. Sinclair is certainly one that travels to race and he has an 11-mile race in Vermont on his calendar for next month.

Chasing behind, Erik Sorenson and Michelino Sunseri were second and third in 5:15 and 5:16, only 28 seconds apart. Sunseri was the race’s 2019 winner in 5:14.

2022 U.S. Mountain Running team members Morgan Elliott and Eli Hemming had challenging days. Elliott was ninth in 5:55 and Hemming did not finish.

28k

Friday’s shorter race kicked off the weekend competition, and the 18-mile, 6,400-foot gain course itself was a stout challenge with a big field.

Newly crowned U.S. Mountain Running champion Tabor Hemming won the women’s race in 3:27. Hillary Allen was second in 3:28 — 59 seconds back — and Robyn Lesh was third in 3:34.

2020 Olympic Marathon bronze medalist Molly Seidel finished the race in 4:13 for eighth. She can be spotted in the race start video starting well back in the field while holding a pair of trekking poles. Seidel scratched from the July 18 World Championship Marathon in Oregon while recovering from injury.

Zane Fields led the men in 3:03, chased in quick succession by Timberlin Henderson and Liam Hammons in 3:08 and 3:10.

11k

Some 900 runners took part in Friday’s races, between the 28k and 11k. Amanda Basham and Ruari Moynihan won the 11k in 1:07 and 59:27.

Full results.

High Lonesome 100 Mile – Salida, Colorado

The popular fifth-year race ran at the southern end of the Sawatch Mountains on a lollipop-style course, but mostly with one giant loop.

Women

About five hours into the race Annie Hughes moved into the lead, but with a long string of women right there too. The next nine women were only 12 minutes back five hours in. By the finish though, Hughes was still ahead. Hughes won in 23:40, and set a new course record by some 86 minutes. Earlier this year Hughes won the Cocodona 250 Mile in Arizona, and last year she won the Leadville 100 Mile. Just 24 years old, she has both the Run Rabbit Run 100 Mile and the Javelina Jundred on her calendar for later this year too.

Rebecca Orig and Allison Johanson were second and third in 24:59 and 26:14.

Men

Four years older, four minutes faster. Ryan Smith won in 20:58, narrowly beating his own 2018 course record.

Luke Jay, the race’s 2019 champ, was second in 24:10, barely holding off third-place, Christopher McBride, who finished eight minutes back. Forty-one miles into the race, Jay was 71 minutes ahead of McBride. At mile 65, the gap was only 16 minutes, but McBride’s second-half charge never fully got all the way to Jay.

Full results.

Schlegeis 3000 Skyrace – Zillertal, Austria

A 6:30a.m. start time was pushed back until 8:00a.m. as a lightning storm lit up the early morning sky, but the original course held and the seventh race from this year’s Skyrunner World Series went 34k with 2,400 meters of elevation gain.

Women

Lindsay Webster (Canada) is an obstacle course racing all-timer, and she’s looking pretty dang good at skyrunning too. Webster won this one while leading for the entirety of the race. She finished in 4:38 and that was a new course record.

Sanna El Kott (Sweden) and Lina El Kott (Sweden) were second and third in 4:46 and 4:49.

Men

Martin Anthamatten (Switzerland) and Luka Kovacic (Slovenia) raced side-by-side for much of the contest until Anthamatten thundered down the final downhill. Anthamatten finished in 3:55, 12 minutes better than the previous course best. Kovacic followed 65 seconds later in 3:56.

Third- and fourth-place were tightly contested too as Hector Haines (Sweden) finished in 3:57 and Pere Aurell (Spain) in 3:58 with only 52 seconds in between.

Full results.

Cascade Crest 100 Mile – Easton, Washington

Women

Hannah Bright’s been running ultras since at least 2014 as a then 18-year-old, but this was perhaps her first 100 miler. And she won! Bright, now 27 years old, finished first in 23:31. Holly Brooks and Marisa Toth were second and third in 24:45 and 24:56, respectively.

Men

Jesse Lang‘s been here before. His 2018 18:03 finish still ranks as the race’s second best ever. He didn’t match that time, but did get another victory in 19:07. Lang won here in 2015 and 2016 too, and so he’s an impressive four-time champion now.

Mike Sidic and Ben Quatromoni followed in 19:59 and 20:54 for second and third, respectively.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Terre Des Dieux – Corsica, France

Gregoire Curmer (France) and Sandrine Beranger (France) won the 165k (102 miles) race in 35:52 and 47:09. Full results.

BK Trail – Bidarray, France

Maxime Cazajous (France) and Jocelyn Pauly (France) led the 45k race in 4:11 and 4:53, respectively. Full results.

Argentrail – Chamonix, France

Bailey Kowalcyzk and Chris Balestrini (Canada) won the roughly 27k race in 2:47 and 2:19. Kowalcyzk was a 2021 U.S. Mountain Running team member and Balestrini holds the Canadian 50k road record at 2:48:32. Full results when available.

Trans-Canada Fastest Known Time

Dave Proctor ran 7,159k (4,448 miles) across Canada in 67 days. Proctor averaged 100k per day, finishing in Victoria, British Columbia. Al Howie‘s legendary prior record of 72 days, 10 hours had stood since 1991. iRunFar expanded on the long run separately.

Buckin’ Hell 50k – Deep Cove, British Columbia, Canada

Hillary Spire and Alex Campbell won the Coast Mountain Trail Running race in 7:06 and 5:38, respectively. Full results.

Elkhorn Crest 50 Mile – Sumpter, Oregon

Alpine Running’s Elkhorn Crest race saw Susan Oh and Anderson Koenig finish first in 11:37 and 11:06, respectively. Full results.

Ouray 100 Mile – Ouray, Colorado

Meredith Edwards and Miguel Medina set new course records in the 100 miler, in 34:01 and 30:00 respectively, beating the previous best times of 34:26 and 30:46. In the 50 miler, Emily Caldwell also set a course record, taking 15 minutes off the old one, in 15:20. Austin Horn won the men’s race in 14:46. Full results (when available).

