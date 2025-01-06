TWIR

This Week In Running: January 6, 2025

This Week in Running’s trail and ultra recap for January 6, 2025.
By on January 6, 2025 | Comments
This Week in Running Justin Mock TWIRIt was a quiet trail running and ultrarunning start to 2o25. That said, there were a number of smaller races still happening around the U.S.

Races and Runs

Del Dios Trail Race 50k – Escondido, California

The race of the Gods at Lake Hodges crowned Dan Friedman and Marie Young as winners in 4:18 and 4:16. Young was both the women’s and overall winner. Full results.

San Tan Scramble 50k – Queen Creek, Arizona

Race winners Jordan Bramblett and Sydney Park ran 3:30 and 4:55, respectively. The race was at the San Tan Mountain Regional Park. Full results.

Across the Years – Peoria, Arizona

Also included in last week’s column, the event went nearly a week between 2024 and 2025 with several different distance and fixed-time races. Highlight runs included 100-mile winners Matt Collins and Sarah Zentack, in 14:48 and 19:46, and 200-mile leaders Tim Vail and Amy Mower, in 55:44 and 61:29. Cole Crosby and Janelle Stark ran 152 and 122 miles in the 24-hour race, and Andrew Readinger and Rachel Entrekin totaled 218 and 212 miles in the 48-hour contest. Full results.

Snowdrop Ultra 55 Hour – Missouri City, Texas

The New Year’s run had Juan Acevedo and Dena Carr total 200 and 181 miles over the race’s two-plus days. Full results.

2025 Snowdrop Ultra 55 Hour women's podium

The 2025 Snowdrop Ultra 55 Hour women’s podium: (l-to-r) 1. Dena Carr, 2. Letha Cruthirds, 3. Rita Coughlin. Photo: Snowdrop Ultra 55 Hour

2025 Snowdrop Ultra 55 Hour men's podium

The 2025 Snowdrop Ultra 55 Hour men’s podium: (l-to-r) 3. Josh Jenkins, 1. Juan Acevedo, 3. Michael McGinnis. Photo: Snowdrop Ultra 55 Hour

RAGBAG 50k – Waco, Texas

The first-year 10-loop 50k had Colton Anderson and Emily Newberry atop its leaderboard in 6:05 and 7:09. Full results.

Yankee Springs Winter Challenge – Middleville, Michigan

It was the 13th year for the event at the Yankee Springs State Recreation Area. A small group of 50 milers were led by Jameson Kloeckner and Iris Lenauer (Canada) in 7:10 and 9:39, and Matthew Mackey and Elaine Sheikh were best in the 50k at 5:08 and 4:44, with Sheikh the overall winner. Full results.

Great Scorpion Trail 50k – Meridian, Mississippi

The eighth annual race celebrates the scorpions at Bonita Lakes Park. Race winners Zachary Vogt and Amanda Ray ran 4:24 and 6:30. Full results.

Amanda Ray - 2025 Great Scorpion Trail 50k women's winner

Amanda Ray, the 2025 Great Scorpion Trail 50k women’s winner. Photo: Great Scorpion Trail 50k

Zachary Vogt - 2025 Great Scorpion Trail 50k men's winner

Zachary Vogt, the 2025 Great Scorpion Trail 50k men’s winner. Photo: Great Scorpion Trail 50k

Frozen Sasquatch 50k – Charleston, West Virginia

William Ross and Katherine Felton went for 4:53 and 5:40 runs on the best trails of the Kanawha State Forest. Full results.

Katherine Felton - 2025 Frozen Sasquatch 50k female winner

Katherine Felton, the 2025 Frozen Sasquatch 50k female winner. Photo: Appalachian Timing Group

William Ross - 2025 Frozen Sasquatch 50k male winner

William Ross, the 2025 Frozen Sasquatch 50k male winner. Photo: Appalachian Timing Group

Salem Lakeshore Frosty 50k – Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Tom Clifford led four men under four hours with a 3:13 winning time, and Anna McPherson won the women’s race in 4:19. Full results.

Harbison State Forest 50k – Columbia, South Carolina

Top runners Garrett Spangler and Michele Schaafsma came through in 4:27 and 6:29. Full results.

Call for Comments

What’s coming up later this month? Have you seen any trail runners competing in snowshoe or ski mountaineering races yet this season?

