Courtney Dauwalter x Suunto Race S Titanium Launches

Their partnership began in 2017 but it comes to life — literally — in a new collaboration between Courtney Dauwalter and her sponsor Suunto, the Suunto Race S Titanium Courtney, which is available today for $450. With this launch, the existing Suunto Race S Titanium GPS watch now comes with the optional “Courtney Glow” strap which, in the dark, glows with Dauwalter’s mantra “believe” spelled out in her own handwriting.

“It is like having a teammate or secret cheerleader on your wrist,” explains Dauwalter.

This version of the watch itself is not new, but Suunto Product Manager Markus Kemetter told us that Dauwalter was heavily involved in the development of the Race S, particularly in helping emphasize the importance of its lightweight design and long-lasting battery, critical for comfort and accuracy during 100-mile races. These two aspects are normally in opposition since a bigger display and case allow more room for a bigger, longer-lasting battery. Through its own battery innovations, paring down features (the Race S Titanium is waterproof to 50 meters instead of the standard 100 meters), and using titanium (which is lighter than steel), the watch is one of the longest-performing watches in its weight class.

This collaboration indicates a broader trend in ultrarunning with premier athletes in the sport getting collaborative deals and signature products with brands. Dauwalter’s well-known quirks and personal style have led to the Salomon “Shortney,” the Tailwind Nutrition “Dauwaltermelon” drink mix, and the Injinji “Courtney Crew” socks, among other Dauwalter co-branded products.

More of the sport’s top ultrarunners push “inspired-by” or collaborative products. Smith announced new sunglasses called the Seeker with Anton Krupicka this year, and in 2023 Coros released the Apex 2 Pro Kilian Jornet edition. Even athletes with crossover appeal, like professional bowhunter and ultrarunner Cameron Hayes, earn deals with brands, most recently with his Speedland shoe, the GS: RAR.

On the topic of collaborative products between brands and ultrarunners, Derek Dalzell, the head of consumer education at Coros, said, “Ultrarunning is on the rise and more athletes are moving to longer distances. Pros allow a brand to highlight the tools needed at the highest level, but also showcase that regardless of the difficulty, products can hold up in all conditions. A professional will also provide inspiration and motivation for others who follow in their steps.”

In other words, products endorsed by professional ultrarunners help to inspire consumers to start engaging in activities or provide further motivation to continue.

It’s also about the community as a whole. “Offering a co-branded piece of equipment helps to build awareness of the sport further and for those currently in the sport it is a reminder to push beyond the norm so the sport can continue to evolve,” Dalzell said.

Sports marketing has been the engine for giving everyday athletes the feeling that they could “Be Like Mike,” by buying products endorsed by pro athletes like Michael Jordan.

In professional sports in general — but ultrarunning specifically — social media has brought the athlete closer to their fans and gives sponsors a measurable impact score. For athlete-influencers a variety of achievements — not just race results — can spell notoriety and help brands leverage it.

For data-hungry runners, modern GPS watches continue to astound with data to inform not just the quality of your run but everything before, after, and in between related to your health and performance. One of the highly customizable options in GPS watches is the data displayed on-screen while running. Dauwalter spilled the beans on what her Suunto Race S Titanium always displays:

“My watch face shows ‘time in motion,’ ‘mileage,’ ‘current altitude,’ ‘total climbing,’ and ‘current mile pace,’” Dauwalter said. “During races, I rely primarily on how I feel but when I glance down at those particular details it helps me hone in on what is really happening with my run, not just my perception.”