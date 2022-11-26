2022 Ultra-Trail Cape Town 100k and 100 Mile Results

The weekend-long 2022 Ultra-Trail Cape Town event in Cape Town, South Africa, now includes five race distances. In this mix is the headline 100-kilometer race, which consistently draws the deepest competition, as well as a first-year 100 miler. The races go all over Table Mountain National Park and the surrounding areas, over resoundingly technical terrain that is punctuated by quick, runnable sections.

In this article, we’ll highlight results from the 100k and 100-mile events.

2022 Ultra-Trail Cape Town 100k Men’s Race

The Ultra-Trail Cape Town 100k packs a punch with its 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) of climb over that 100k distance.

Russia’s Dmitry Mityaev and Germany’s Hannes Namberger fell into step with each other after about three hours, and would stay that way until they sprinted across the finish line hand in hand to win the men’s race.

Also in the leadership mix early on was Frenchman Sébastien Spehler, who dropped around the halfway mark.

The American pair, Drew Holmen and Jared Hazen, lurked near the lead in the early miles, before falling into their respective third and fourth positions by about 70k in. Holmen pressed pretty hard, and was just six minutes back from the co-champions by the end.

South Africa’s Daniel Claassen was the first local across the line, in fifth place.

2022 Ultra-Trail Cape Town 100k Men’s Results

1. Dmitry Mityaev (Russia) – 10:45:35

(Russia) – 10:45:35 1. Hannes Namberger (Germany) – 10:45:35

(Germany) – 10:45:35 3. Drew Holmen (USA) – 10:51:20

(USA) – 10:51:20 4. Jared Hazen (USA) – 11:02:28

(USA) – 11:02:28 5. Daniel Claassen (South Africa) – 11:26:42

Full results.

2022 Ultra-Trail Cape Town 100k Women’s Race

Mimmi Kotka (Sweden, lives in France) and Camille Bruyas (France) set the women’s race pace, with Kotka ahead of Bruyas by a few minutes until about halfway. After that, Bruyas accelerated relative to Kotka, passing her to take over the lead, and steadily running away from the field until she came across the line some 20 minutes up on all other women and as the women’s champion.

Kotka crossed in second, though Russia’s Varvara Shikanova was right there, just three minutes behind as she gained on Kotka in the final 20k but perhaps ran out of real estate by the finish.

A second Russian runner in the top five, Ekaterina Mityaeva crossed the line in fourth place, about 35 minutes off the lead.

Maryline Nakache of France took a distant fifth place, some two hours back of the winner.

2022 Ultra-Trail Cape Town 100k Women’s Results

Camille Bruyas (France) – 12:15:21 Mimmi Kotka (Sweden, lives in France) – 12:35:28 Varvara Shikanova (Russia) – 12:38:33 Ekaterina Mityaeva (Russia) – 12:51:17 Maryline Nakache (France) – 14:17:42

Full results.

2022 Ultra-Trail Cape Town 100 Mile Results

The inaugural 2022 Ultra-Trail Cape Town 100 Mile racked up 7,500 meters (24,700 feet) of vertical gain.

In the men’s race, Greek ultrarunner Fotis Zisimopoulos took the men’s race out hot, building a half-hour lead on second place by about the marathon mark. From there, Zisimopoulos’s lead stayed steady through the finish.

While Hillary Allen (USA) would be the women’s champion, it took until a bit before the halfway point before she assumed the lead. In the first 70k, Ragna Debats (The Netherlands, lives in Spain) was largely the pacesetter with Allen shadowing a few minutes back. As they say, however, a 100-mile race doesn’t start until halfway, and Allen was untouchable after that, building a 45-minute lead by the finish line. Debats retired from the race before halfway.

Men’s Results

Fotis Zisimopoulos (Greece) – 20:48:17 Aleksei Tolstenko (Russia) – 21:26:07 Elov Olsson (Sweden) – 22:30:11

Women’s Results

Hillary Allen (USA) – 24:55:22 Kerry-Ann Marshall (South Africa) – 25:39:21 Naomi Brand (South Africa) – 26:28:29

Full results.