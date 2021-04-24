Aleksandr Sorokin Runs New 100-Mile and 12-Hour World Records

On Saturday, April 24, 2021, Lithuania’s Aleksandr Sorokin set new world records with a time of 11:14:56 for the 100-mile world record and a distance of 105.825 miles/170.309 kilometers for the 12-hour world record, at the Centurion Running Track 100 Mile in England. These are both world records for all surfaces, and are subject to confirmation.

Sorokin’s marks best the previous records of 11:19:18 for 100 miles and 104.88 miles/168.7928 kilometers for 12 hours, which were both set by Zach Bitter in 2019 at the Six Days in the Dome race in Wisconsin, USA.

Sorokin has a long history with road and track ultrarunning, including a 10th place at the 2015 IAU 100k World Championships, a win of the 2017 Spartathlon, and a win at the 2019 IAU 24-Hour World Championships.

The race was a 15-person, elite-invite-only event which took place at the Julie Rose Stadium in Ashford, England. The Centurion Running race organization offered live timing, a video livestream (embedded below), and social-media updates across their platforms.

According to the live timing, Sorokin split 3:25:38 for 50 kilometers (6:37 per mile overall pace), 5:32:01 for 50 miles (6:38 per mile overall pace), 6:54:25 for 100 kilometers (6:40 per mile overall pace) on his way to the 100-mile and 12-hour world records. His 100-mile overall pace was 6:45 minutes per mile and his 12-hour overall pace was 6:48 minutes per mile.

Here’s the video livestream, which you can play back to watch Sorokin’s performance:

Here’s Centurion Running’s video profile of Sorokin and his performance:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Centurion Running (@centurionrunning)

And here are a few social-media updates about Sorokin’s effort by Centurion Running:

Subject to ratification a new 12hr World Best for Aleksandr Sorokin of 170.309km pic.twitter.com/VPbYwXKWLx — centurionrunning (@centurionrunner) April 24, 2021

11:14:56 a new world record and he is pushing on To try for the 12 hour record too. Aleksandr Sorokin. pic.twitter.com/Xtr9V6XSk6 — centurionrunning (@centurionrunner) April 24, 2021

Are we looking at a new 100 mile World Record holder?! He needs a 1:36 half marathon to break 11:19 and do it. pic.twitter.com/rr3LdelJ8J — centurionrunning (@centurionrunner) April 24, 2021

Aleksandr Sorokin is through 100km in 6:54:25. You can watch the race live via our YouTube channel ⬇️https://t.co/7ft15MLsM7 pic.twitter.com/c3w0rwZL7U — centurionrunning (@centurionrunner) April 24, 2021