This Week In Running: October 7, 2024

Doi Inthanon National Park, the Gobi Desert, and the Perpetua Coast are among the far-off places featuring this week.

We also have the usual roundup of smaller races throughout the U.S.

Nice Côte d’Azur by UTMB – Nice, France

Ultra Trail Métropole Nice Côte d’Azur

The event’s long course went 99 miles and with nearly 27,000 feet of elevation gain. A field of 576 started the race that weathered overnight rain. Men’s winner Cristofer Clemente (Spain) outlasted women’s winner Courtney Dauwalter (U.S.) for the overall crown. Clemente ran 21:22 to Dauwalter’s 21:35. Clemente was over an hour better than the second-place man and Dauwalter was over five hours better than the second-place woman. Dauwalter’s year wraps with additional wins at the Transgrancanaria 126k, the Mt. Fuji 100 Mile, and the Hardrock 100.

Eze-Nice

Three weeks after winning the Wildstrubel by UTMB 50k race, Jon Albon (U.K., lives in Norway) doubled back for another go at the distance. He took the 34 miles and its roughly 7,000 feet of climbing in 4:15. Sylvia Nordskar (Norway) scored a five-minute win over Camilla Magliano (Italy) in the women’s race. The two finished in 5:08 and 5:13, respectively.

Full results.

Ultra Pirineu – Bagà, Spain

Ultra Pirineu 100k

Dmitry Mityaev bounced back from a drop at UTMB to win here in 10:27. Mityaev’s been on the podium here several times and won the race in 2019. Abel Carretero (Spain) and Raul Butaci (Romania) were second and third in 10:35 and 10:44.

Women’s winner Julie Roux (France) came through in 12:30, and Ekaterina Mityaeva edged out Gemma Arenas (Spain) for second, 12:38 to 12:41.

Marato Pirineu

It was the third year in a row for Robert Pkemoi Matayango (Kenya) at the top of the men’s race. His 3:30 finish was two minutes slower than last year’s winning time. Alex García (Spain) was second in 3:41 and Segi Garcia Terrones (Spain) was third in 3:42.

Spanish runners led the women’s race with Julia Font finishing just ahead of Rosa Lara Feliu for the win. The two were only 91 seconds apart in 4:05 and 4:06. Oihana Kortazar was third in 4:17.

Full results.

Šmarna Gora – Ljubljana, Slovenia

It was the 45th year for the 10k uphill race. The race climbs in the first 4k, drops down, and then climbs again to its finish point. It was again part of the World Mountain Running Association (WMRA) World Cup.

Kenyan runners dominated the men’s race and took the top four positions. Race winner Richard Omaya Atuya scored a new course record in 41:30. That was two seconds better than Alex Baldacinni’s record time that went clear back to 2012. It was Omaya Atuya’s third WMRA win of the year. Paul Machoka and Michael Seleo Saoli were second and third in 42:05 and 42:31.

Women’s series leader Joyce Muthoni Njeru (Kenya) took the women’s crown in 49:43. Scout Adkin (U.K.) chased to second in 50:13 and Philaries Jeruto Kisang (Kenya) was third in 52:52. Adkin won the Šmarna Gora Record 2k uphill sprint the night before the longer race.

Full results (when available).

Inthanon Skyrace – Chiang Mai, Thailand

The 31k race inside Doi Inthanon National Park was the year’s 16th Skyrunner World Series race. The course took runners to the summit of Doi Inthanon, the highest peak in Thailand.

Anastasia Rubtsova (Russia) won the women’s race in 3:40, finishing fourth overall. It was Rubtsova’s fourth Skyrunner World Series win of the year. It wasn’t close. Second-place Marcela Vašínová (Czech Republic) was 27 minutes off the lead pace in 4:07, and Aberash Mulata Amana (Ethopia) was third in 4:14.

Skyrunning rookie Rongchao Gu (China) led for all of the men’s race and won in 3:23, but just barely edged out Iurii Shtankov (Russia) by 29 seconds. Raul Criado (Spain) was third in 3:34.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Ultra Gobi – Gobi Desert, China

It was the 19th year for the 121k, three-day stage race. There was a team contest too, but individually there were 143 finishers and Yong-Gang Xiong (China) was the first man to finish the desert adventure in 13:17.

We couldn’t find any information on the female winner, but let us know in the comments if you know who that was. The Ultra Gobi 400k race started on October 6 with 54 runners and is still happening. Full results (when available).

Middle Fork Trail Run 50k – North Bend, Washington

Ricardo Hoffman and Emily Frith were first to finish in 4:56 and 5:31. Full results.

Perpetua Coast 50k – Yachats, Oregon

Matt Daniels reset the course record with a 3:46 finish and Sarah Clark won the women’s race in 5:24. Full results.

Mt. Baldy 5000 – Mt. Baldy, California

The second annual race went 5k up the slopes of the Mt. Baldy Resort. Jack Radinsky and Helen Mino Faukner won in 28:20 and 28:41. Full results (when available).

Cuyamaca 100k – Julian, California

Greg Miller and Catherine Castro Villicana won the 100k race in far southern California in 11:02 and 12:49. Full results (when available).

Spooner’s Cove 50k – Los Osos, California

The coastal race crowned Wyatt Barrett and Michaela Joerger as winners in 6:18 and 6:21. Full results.

Arches Marathon 50k – Moab, Utah

The Mad Moose Events race saw Denver Blatter and Chelsey McKenna win its long course in 4:18 and 6:07. Full results.

DC Peaks 50 – Kaysville, Utah

Grant Barnette scored a win over Zachary Garner in the men’s 50 miler. The two ran 7:35 and 7:47, respectively. Sabrina Stanley championed the women’s race in 8:52. Barnette and Stanley both set new course records for the fourth-year race. Full results.

Above the Clouds Ultra 50k – Woodland Park, Colorado

Finish times haven’t yet hit the web, but Nathan Moody and Stefani Flippin won the high-altitude run. Full results (when available).

Hennepin Hundred Mile – Sterling, Illinois

They go fast at the Hennepin Hundred Mile. Reese Slobodianuk sprinted to a 13:14 men’s win and Wendy Krause led the women in 19:10. Phil Young was way out front in the 50 miler in 5:54 and Deana Nyenhuis championed the women’s race in 8:11. Young won last year’s race too. Full results.

Shawnee 50/50 – West Portsmouth, Ohio

The races are in the Shawnee State Forest on some of Ohio’s most remote trails. The 50-mile winners Taton Bertsch and Tara Maurice ran 7:45 and 10:30, and Alex Gold and Kelly Burt were best in the 50k in 3:56 and 5:51. Full results.

Arkansas Traveller 100 Mile – Perryville, Arkansas

Brendan Connell repeated as men’s winner with a 15:08 finish, and Ashley Nordell bettered her 2023 runner-up finish to win this year in 20:39. Nordell also won here in 2019. Full results.

