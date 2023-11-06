This Week In Running: November 6, 2023

The USATF Trail Half Marathon National Championships were in Utah, and the IAU 50k World Championships were in India. Those events top this week’s rundown. Let’s break it down.

Moab Trail Half Marathon – Moab, Utah

The event’s Marathon race usually shines as the premier distance and has previously been the USATF Trail Marathon National Championships, but this year the spotlight was on the half marathon. The 13.1-miler was this year’s USATF Trail Half Marathon National Championships and gave away a $6,600 prize purse that sent $800 to each winner.

Women

Bailey Kowalczyk rolled the women’s field, beating everyone by almost five minutes. Kowalczyk finished in 1:36:42. Three weeks ago she was second at the Kodiak by UTMB 50k.

Just over three minutes separated the next four finishers. Rachel Rudel was second in 1:41:20, and Alicia Vargo ran 1:42:32 for third. After some four years away from racing, Vargo’s had a red hot stretch of racing to finish 2023.

The full top 10 was:

1 – Bailey Kowalczyk – 1:36:42

2 – Rachel Rudel – 1:41:20

3 – Alicia Vargo – 1:42:32

4 – Stevie Kremer – 1:43:22

5 – Alexa Aragon – 1:43:42

6 – Hannah Rowe – 1:44:35

7 – Keelah Barger – 1:45:05

8 – Anna Mae Flynn – 1:45:50

9 – Sarah Guhl – 1:46:28

10 – Katie Follett – 1:46:44

Men

Meikael Beaudoin-Rousseau ran down early leader Andy Wacker near mile 9, and won in 1:21:36. Wacker didn’t give up much ground and was second in 1:22:13. After that, Grant Colligan got on the podium in 1:23:35.

The top 10 was:

1 – Meikael Beaudoin-Rousseau – 1:21:36

2 – Andy Wacker – 1:22:13

3 – Grant Colligan – 1:23:35

4 – Cole Campbell – 1:24:58

5 – Garrett Corcoran – 1:26:37

6 – Jerrell Mock – 1:27:08

7 – Phil Royer – 1:27:43

8 – Bayden Menton – 1:30:01

9 – Daniel Button – 1:30:11

10 – Kieran Nay – 1:30:57

Full results.

The race also acted as the first annual U.S. Collegiate Trail Championships, which were won by Solomyn Collen and Cole Campbell, both of Western Colorado University, in 2:31:36 and 1:24:58.

Full results.

IAU 50k World Championships – Hyderabad, India

Hyderabad’s a big city with a population of 10.8 million, and inside this metro area runners raced on a five-kilometer loop.

Women

A small championships field of 29 women from 12 countries raced, and less than two minutes separated the front three. Carla Molinaro (U.K.) won in 3:18:23. Molinaro’s a 2:46 marathoner who was third at this year’s Comrades Marathon.

Andrea Pomaranski (U.S.) chased to second place in 3:19:07, and Sarah Webster (U.K.) was third in 3:20:07.

The U.K. placed four runners inside the top five to win team gold.

Full results.

Men

Whereas the U.K. dominated the women’s run, Spain did the same in the men’s race. Spain placed four runners inside the top five, and swept the men’s podium.

Chakib Lachgar, Alejandro Jimenez, and Jesus Angel Olmos finished in 2:48:20, 2:49:30, and 2:50:12. Lachgar holds a 2:11 marathon best from February of this year. Jimenez ran a 2:10 marathon in late 2022.

Full results.

Puerto Vallarta Mexico by UTMB – Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Geneviève Asselin-Demers (Canada) and Cristofer Clemente (Spain) won the 100k race in 12:07 and 10:03.

The 50k run was perhaps the event’s most competitive distance, particularly among the men. For the women, Caitlin Schindel (Canada) was way out front and clear of everyone else in 5:40. Klaire Rhodes (U.S.) and Nayeli De La Torre (Mexico) were distant second- and third-placers in 6:13 and 6:39.

The men’s race came down to crunch time. Only three seconds separated men’s 50k leaders Juan Belman Ortiz (Mexico) and David Norris (U.S.). Both finished in 5:06 with Belman Ortiz in front. Mario Mendoza (U.S.) was third in 5:30.

Full results.

Kullamannen by UTMB – Mölle, Sweden

I was curious what Kullamannen meant, and so Googled it to learn, “He is the immortal knight who has always taken the side of the weak toward their oppressors.” That’s interesting.

Some 624 runners started the 100-mile race, and Johanna Antila (Finland) and Jakob Åberg (Sweden) finished first. The pair ran 17:39 and 14:59 on the mostly flat course. Åberg dipped under the 15-hour mark by 56 seconds.

One step down, the roughly 64-mile race was won by Sylvia Nordskar (Norway) and Oscar Claesson (Sweden) in 9:21 and 7:42. Claesson won by a just over a minute, barely edging out Simen Østensen (Norway).

Yngvild Kaspersen (Norway) took the 50k crown jewels in 3:59, 29 seconds under the 4-hour line. Judith Wyder (Switzerland) was second in 4:09. The first seven men all ran under four hours, and less than two minutes separated the first four. Stian Dahl Sommerseth (Norway) led the stampede in 3:51.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Silver Falls 50k – Silverton, Oregon

Emily Perttu and Aaron Molstad won the 50k race inside its namesake state park in 5:28 and 4:25. Full results.

Rio Del Lago 100 Mile – Granite Bay, California

Rachel Entrekin and Greg Miller were champs in 19:16 and 17:22. Full results.

Antelope Island 50k – Syracuse, Utah

Lotti Brinks broke a decade-old course record in the women’s race at 3:55, and Hawk Call won for the men in 3:39. Full results.

Moab Trail Marathon – Moab, Utah

Alongside the earlier covered half marathon, Kristina Trygstad-Saari and Kyle Lund won the event’s marathon race in 3:51 and 3:24. Full results.

Austin Rattler Run 50k – Smithville, Texas

Rachel Tomajczyk and race-local Erik Stanley finished first in 3:28 and 3:20. Full results.

Pinhoti 100 Mile – Sylacauga, Alabama

Racing point-to-point through the Talladega National Forest, Madalyn Nones and Andrew Higgins won in 23:20 and 22:08. The first six men were all separated by less than three minutes. Full results.

TARC Stone Cat 50 Mile – Ipswich, Massachusetts

The Trail Animals Running Club race through Willowdale State Forest saw Jessica Finocchiaro and Ryan Williams finish first in 11:08 and 7:54. Full results.

Eastern Divide 50k – Pembroke, Virginia

A small field of 46 finishers was led by Taylor Cherry and Alex Gold in 4:48 and 3:48. Full results.

Mountain Masochist 50 Mile – Montbello, Virginia

The race celebrated its 40th year, and crowned Meg Landymore and Seth Wall as this year’s winners in 8:41 and 8:03. Full results.

Call for Comments

I looked for a New York minute, but didn’t spot any names familiar to this column in the elite fields of the New York Marathon results. Did you find any, or know of anyone that we should highlight in the comments below?