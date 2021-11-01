This Week In Running: November 1, 2021

Happy Halloween! The holiday means the Javelina Jundred Mile for one, and that race marked a great comeback finish for Camille Herron, but we’ve got more from the Skyrunner World Series and the World Mountain Running Association too. Let’s ease into another Monday, and a new month. Boo!

Javelina Jundred Mile – Fountain Hills, Arizona

Women

It’s been perhaps a challenging year for Camille Herron. She toughed out a finish at the Western States 100, but then wasn’t able to start or finish a couple more races since then. Herron blew this one out of the park, though. Now living in Arizona, Herron pushed the pace all day for a strong 14:03 finish. She finished with a light saber in hand and beamed on social media, “the magic is back,” afterward. Indeed, she was fourth overall and 48 minutes better than Devon Yanko‘s previous course best from 2015. Yanko was part of this year’s race too, but dropped after two, of five, laps.

Brittany Peterson was second in 15:47 and Tessa Chesser was third in 16:25. The race was a Golden Ticket race awarding two automatic entries to Western States, and with Peterson already in, Herron and Chesser both earned the coveted entry.

Cat Bradley won the simultaneous 100k race in 9:45, finishing third overall.

Men

Arlen Glick‘s been quietly winning fast races in the U.S. Midwest for the last couple of years, and now the 28-year-old won on a grander stage. Glick’s 13:14 finish time is the race’s third-best ever, trailing only Patrick Reagan‘s 2017 and 2019 winning times. It’s incredibly Glick’s fourth 100-mile win this year, after Umstead, Mohican, and Burning River.

Ryan Montgomery was second in 13:33 and Cole Watson was third in 13:49. They both now rank inside the race’s top 10 all-time too.

And to top it off, Glick and Montgomery won the Golden Tickets to Western States, as well.

Tyler Andrews won the race’s three-lap 100k race in 8:49.

The next Golden Ticket Race is the January 8, 2022 Bandera 100k in Texas.

Limone Skyrace Extreme – Limone, Italy

It’s all done, the 14-race 2021 Skyrunner World Series wrapped up at the Limone Skyrace Extreme on a 23-kilometer course with 2,052 meters (6,732 feet) of elevation gain.

Women

Denisa Dragomir (Romania) won her fifth Skyrunner World Series race of the year, and finished the year as the overall series winner too. Dragomir won this one in 2:55. Johanna Åström (Sweden) was second in 2:59, and Fabiola Conti (Italy) was third in 3:00.

Men

Less than a minute separated the second- through sixth-place finishers, but Nadir Maguet (Italy) was way off the front with the win. Maguet finished in 2:23, over six minutes better than the second-place man. The success came in Maguet’s first Skyrunner World Series race of the year.

Elhousine Elazzaoui (Morocco) led the chase group with a 2:29 run, and Roberto Delorenzi (Switzerland) was third, also in 2:29 but 18 seconds back.

Christian Mathys (Switzerland) was the overall series winner.

Nation’s Cup – Chiavenna, Italy

Built as a fill-in international race for the postponed World Mountain Running Championships, the end-of-season Nation’s Cup raced a 19k course with 660 meters of elevation gain.

Women

Less than two minutes separated the front four women, but Francesca Ghelfi (Italy) raced ahead in the second half for victory in 1:34. Scout Adkin (U.K.) and Hanna Groeber (Germany) followed, both in 1:35 and only four seconds apart, for second and third place.

Men

Filimon Abraham (Germany) escaped Lengen Lolkurraru (Kenya) in the final kilometers, winning the men’s race in 1:18. Lolkurraru was just over a minute back in 1:19, and third-place Timotej Becan (Slovenia) finished in 1:22, earning his podium spot by a single second.

Additional Races and Runs

MaXi Race – Annecy, France

Autumn Leaves 50k – St. Paul, Oregon

Chicago Lakefront 50/50 – Chicago, Illinois

Run With Scissors 50k – Hinckley, Ohio

Castle to River Run Half Marathon – Garrison, New York

Last Squatch Standing – West Orange, New Jersey

