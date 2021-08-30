This Week In Running: August 30, 2021

Hi, was there any racing last weekend? Pfff, that was a lot to keep up with! We’re picking up the pieces of UTMB, Poland’s UltraPark Weekend 24 Hour, and looking at next weekend’s competitive Lake Sonoma 50 Mile.

UTMB – Chamonix, France

iRunFar separately covered the race dynamics in great detail, and reported results 20 deep. Here we’ll recap how all of the runners in iRunFar’s men’s and women’s previews did.

Men

French runners dominated the men’s race with François D’haene at the front for his fourth win. D’haene finished in 20:45 and was closely followed by Aurélien Dunand-Pallaz in 20:58. Mathieu Blanchard, a French runner living in Canada, was third in 21:12.

4 – Ludovic Pommeret (France) – 21:38

5 – Germain Grangier (France) – 21:52

6 – Hannes Namberger (Germany) – 22:22

T – 7 – Gregoire Curmer (France) – 23:00

T – 7 – Diego Pazos (Switzerland) – 23:00

10 – Ho-Chung Wong (Hong Kong) – 23:17

12 – Giulio Ornati (Italy) – 23:45

14 – Jon Larrañaga (Spain) – 23:57

18 – Javier Dominguez (Spain) – 24:39

26 – Regis Durand (France) – 25:34

38 – Maxime Grenot (France) – 26:45

39 – Robert Hajnal (Romania) – 26:51

41 – Jérôme Mirassou (France) – 27:21

The list of drops at UTMB is always long, Here’s who was in our preview article, but who didn’t finish:

Oliviero Bosatelli (Italy)

(Italy) Tim Freriks (USA)

(USA) Jordi Gamito (Spain)

(Spain) Damian Hall (U.K.)

(U.K.) Remigio Huaman (Peru)

(Peru) Moisés Jimenez (Venezuela, lives in France)

(Venezuela, lives in France) Jantaraboon Kiangchaipaiphana (Thailand)

(Thailand) Ionel Cristian Manole (Romania)

(Romania) Dmitry Mityaev (Russia)

(Russia) Tom Owens (U.K.)

(U.K.) Isaac Riera (Spain)

(Spain) Stefano Ruzza (Italy)

(Italy) Ryan Sandes (South Africa)

(South Africa) Hallvard Schjølberg (Norway)

(Norway) Xavier Thévenard (France)

(France) Tim Tollefson (USA)

(USA) Pablo Villa (Spain)

(Spain) Jim Walmsley (USA)

A few runners on the pre-race preview did not start the race:

Rémi Berchet (France)

(France) Luis Fernandes (Portugal)

(Portugal) Harry Jones (U.K.)

(U.K.) Mario Mendoza (USA)

(USA) Andrew Miller (USA)

(USA) Ryan Montgomery (USA)

(USA) Jean-Philippe Tschumi (Switzerland)

The first runner to finish that was not in the preview article was ninth-place Mathieu Clément (Switzerland) in 23:08.

The first U.S. finisher was 30th-place Luke Jay in 25:54.

Women

Courtney Dauwalter (USA) successfully defended her 2019 crown and ran a course record 22:30. She incredibly finished seventh overall. Camille Bruyas (France) and Mimmi Kotka (Sweden) were second and third in 24:09 and 25:08, respectively.

4 – Marion Delespierre (France) – 25:54

6 – Maryline Nakache (France) – 26:40

7 – Lucie Jamsin (France) – 26:44

8 – Katie Schide (USA, living in France) – 27:39

9 – Claudia Tremps (Spain) – 27:55

10 – Emily Hawgood (Zimbabwe) – 28:36

12 – Uxue Fraile (Spain) – 29:14

13 – Kaori Niwa (Japan) – 29:47

19 – Maija Oravamäki (Finland) – 32:15

21 – Jo Meek (U.K.) – 33:03

As with the men, many women in the preview article also did not finish:

Hillary Allen (USA)

(USA) Delphine Avenier (France)

(France) Alessandra Boifava (Italy)

(Italy) Francesca Canepa (Italy)

(Italy) Ragna Debats (Netherlands)

(Netherlands) Kathrin Götz (Switzerland)

(Switzerland) Maite Maiora (Spain)

(Spain) Ailsa Macdonald (Canada)

(Canada) Beth Pascall (U.K.)

(U.K.) Brittany Peterson (USA)

(USA) Eva-Maria Sperger (Germany)

(Germany) Audrey Tanguy (France)

(France) Kelly Wolf (USA)

Similarly, some women in the preview article did not start the race:

Lisa Borzani (Italy)

(Italy) Magdalena Boulet (USA)

(USA) Mariya Nikolova (Bulgaria)

(Bulgaria) Sabrina Solana (Andorra)

(Andorra) Sabrina Stanley (USA)

The first finisher missed in the preview article was fifth-place Luzia Buehler (Switzerland) in 26:06.

Full results.

UltraPark Weekend 24 Hour – Pabianice, Poland

iRunFar separately reported on Aleksandr Sorokin‘s stunning new 24-hour world record. The Lithuanian, already the 100-mile world-record holder, totaled 192 miles to best Yiannis Kouros’s former 188-mile record. Sorokin wasn’t the only one with a standout result though.

Andrii Tkachuk (Ukraine) totaled 183 miles and Andrzej Piotrowski (Poland) ran 168 miles for third.

Patrycja Bereznowska (Poland) won a tight women’s race with 150 miles. Viktoriia Nikolaienko (Ukraine) was just under 147 miles for second, and Aneta Rajda (Poland) ran 143 miles for third.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Bob Graham Round – Lake District, U.K.

It wasn’t quite a speed record, but Finlay Wild (U.K.) ran the 66-mile loop with 27,000 feet of elevation in 12:59. It was a near-miss of Kilian Jornet’s 12:52 best from 2018.

Challenge Stellina – Susa, Italy

Henri Aymonod (Italy) and Andrea Mayr (Austria) won the 33rd Challenge Stellina race, winning in 1:19 and 1:29. Mayr’s time marked a new course record for the uphill run. Full results (when available).

TDS, OCC, CCC – Chamonix, France

The UTMB festival races TDS, OCC, and CCC all were so good that they got separate reports.

Cascade Crest 100 Mile – Easton, Washington

Jace Hinesly and Yitka Winn won the Cascade Crest 100 Mile in 21:20 and 23:48. Full results.

Cascades 100 Mile – Sisters, Oregon

Alpine Running’s first-year Cascades 100 Mile crowned Blake Hilty and Erin Brunner as winners in 18:39 and 22:31. Full results (when available).

NUT 50k – Lemolo Lake, Oregon

Drew Mueller and Kaitlin Allen were race winners in 4:23 and 5:12. Full results.

Staunton Rocks Marathon – Pine, Colorado

Gnar Runners’s first-year Staunton Rocks Marathon raced around Staunton State Park, just west of Denver. Scott Schrader and Sandi Nypaver won the marathon in 3:51 and 4:27, and David and Megan Roche won the half marathon in 1:31 and 1:48. Full results.

FANS 24 Hour – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Harvey Lewis and Lisa Kresky-Griffin won the 24-hour race with 124 and 93 miles. The race was held up twice for lightning in the area. Full results.

Next Weekend – Lake Sonoma 50 Mile – Healdsburg, California

It’s not a Western States Golden Ticket race and it’s hard to know how tight the start list is at this point, but both the Lake Sonoma 50 Mile men’s and women’s rosters are compelling.

Men

Anthony Costales – 1st 2021 Canyons 100k

– 1st 2021 Canyons 100k Nick Hilton – 1:03 half marathon in 2015

– 1:03 half marathon in 2015 Mario Mendoza – 1st 2021 Tillamook Burn 50 Mile

– 1st 2021 Tillamook Burn 50 Mile Bobby Peavey – 6th 2019 Lake Sonoma 50 Mile

– 6th 2019 Lake Sonoma 50 Mile David Sinclair – 4th 2021 Pikes Peak Marathon

– 4th 2021 Pikes Peak Marathon Ryan Smith – 3rd 2021 Hardrock 100

Women

Anna Mae Flynn – 1st 2019 Lake Sonoma 50 Mile

– 1st 2019 Lake Sonoma 50 Mile Ashley Nordell – 1st 2021 Old Cascadia 50 Mile

– 1st 2021 Old Cascadia 50 Mile Kaci Lickteig – 2nd 2021 High Lonesome 100 Mile

– 2nd 2021 High Lonesome 100 Mile YiOu Wang – 1st 2019 The North Face Endurance Challenge 50 Mile Championships

– 1st 2019 The North Face Endurance Challenge 50 Mile Championships Keely Henninger – 9th 2021 Western States 100

Full entrant list.

Call for Comments

It’s not just about Lake Sonoma next weekend. All of the Golden Trail World Series, Skyrunner World Series, and World Mountain Running Association World Cup are back next week, and Camille Herron will race the EMU 6-Day contest in Hungary. What are you most looking forward to?