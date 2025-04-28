This Week In Running: April 28, 2025

Golden Tickets and Golden Trail, Madeira and Mount Fuji, and rain and snow. It was another big, big weekend of global racing and we’re excited for this rundown.

Canyons Endurance Runs by UTMB – Auburn, California

100 Mile

The long race went off on Friday, April 25.

Fourth at February’s Black Canyon 100k, Lin Chen (China) won a close one against Aroa Sío (Spain). Chen finished in 18:33 to Sío’s 18:39, and Madeleine Hawkins (Canada) was third in 20:11. Chen will be back on some of these same trails in June for the Western States 100.

For the men, Ferdinand Airault (France) ran down longtime leader Tommy Sullivan late to win in 16:18. Fourth at halfway, Airault moved into second near mile 75 and then gained the lead in the final 10 miles. Sullivan led for some 60 miles in the middle of the race and finished second in 16:24. Ben Quatromoni was third in 17:02.

100k

Saturday’s 100k was the event’s premier race. It was a super Golden Ticket race with three women’s and three men’s automatic entries to the Western States 100 up for grabs. While the entire weekend event experienced rainy conditions, it was a mix of rain and snow at the 100k’s before-sunrise start line.

Frequent podium-getter Emily Hawgood (Zimbabwe) scored a signature win against a deep women’s field. Hawgood shined with a 9:46 win, just edging out Marianne Hogan (Canada).

Hogan was exactly four minutes behind in 9:50, and Keely Henninger and Erin Clark both dipped under the 10-hour mark with 9:58 and 9:59 third- and fourth-place runs. Less than 20 minutes separated the first five women.

Hawgood’s already in for the Western States 100, and the three Golden Ticket entries went to Hogan, Henninger, and Clark.

Despite being run on a mile shorter course than in 2024, no one threatened Katie Schide’s sensational 9:10 winning time from last year.

The women’s top 10 was:

Emily Hawgood (Zimbabwe) – 9:46 Marianne Hogan (Canada) – 9:50 Keely Henninger – 9:58 Erin Clark – 9:59 Careth Arnold – 10:05 Sarah Biehl – 10:33 Arden Young (Canada) – 10:51 Abigail West – 10:59 Madison Liechty – 11:01 Anna Louden – 11:06

Francesco Puppi (Italy) was going longer than he ever has before, but he absolutely rolled. Puppi finished in 8:04, 22 minutes better than anyone else. That pushed his win streak to six, dating back to last year’s Julian Alps by UTMB 50k.

Ultra upstart Hans Troyer was second in 8:27 and Lavaredo Ultra Trail course record holder Hannes Namberger (Germany) was third in 8:32.

Puppi declined his Golden Ticket entry to the Western States 100, and fourth-place Jeff Mogavero is already in. The three Golden Tickets are pending for Troyer, Namberger, and Ryan Montgomery.

In part benefitting from a mile shorter course, the first four men all bettered Rod Farvard’s 8:44 winning time from last year. Farvard was just ninth in this year’s race.

The men’s top 10 was:

Francesco Puppi (Italy) – 8:04 Hans Troyer – 8:27 Hannes Namberger (Germany) – 8:32 Jeff Mogavero – 8:38 Ryan Montgomery – 8:45 Gavin Prior – 8:48 Jupiter Carera Casas (Mexico) – 8:57 Cody Lind – 8:57 Rod Farvard – 9:04 Eric LiPuma – 9:08

Ryan Montgomery identifies as non-binary, and competes in the men’s race.

50k

Canyon vibes and fast times, Hannah Allgood caught both on her way to a 3:57 win. She’s got the Western States 100 up next in June. Allgood was five minutes back of Dani Moreno’s course record from 2024.

Tabor Hemming abandoned plans to race last week’s Boston Marathon and instead chased Allgood to a second-place 4:00 finish, and Kim Schreiber (Germany) was third in 4:05.

The women’s top 10 was:

Hannah Allgood – 3:57 Tabor Hemming – 4:00 Kim Schreiber (Germany) – 4:05 Heather Jackson – 4:08 Nicole Lacis (Canada) – 4:11 Pauline Loulier-Welch (France) – 4:22 Carol-Ann Rolle (Canada) – 4:27 Emma McCune Handel – 4:28 Ariane Hendrix – 4:33 Nora Serres (Norway) – 4:33

Defending men’s champ Eli Hemming exited the race early and Seth Ruhling outran training mate Matt Daniels for the win.

Ruhling, this year’s Black Canyon 100k champ and last year’s fourth-place finisher here, ran 3:24. That’s a minute better than Hemming’s record from a year ago. As with so many Canyons runners, Ruhling too will be back here in June for the Western States 100.

Daniels was second in 3:27, and Finnian Jacobson-Schulte took third in 3:31.

The men’s top 10 was:

Seth Ruhling – 3:24 Matt Daniels – 3:27 Finnian Jacobson-Schulte – 3:31 Coleman Cragun – 3:32 Drew Holmen – 3:32 Nick Handel – 3:33 Cade Michael – 3:35 Sven Koch (Germany) – 3:35 John Luna-Lima – 3:36 Jeshurun Small – 3:39

25k

Even the short course 15-mile race had a star-studded field.

Anika Kimme led the women in 1:55, and Taylor Nowlin and Zoey Crosby (Canada) were next in 2:05 and 2:11.

Men’s winner Dan Curts took the course in 1:33, and Eddie Owens and Adrian MacDonald were second and third in 1:35 and 1:39.

Full results.

Madeira Island Ultra-Trail – Madeira, Portugal

MIUT 115

The event’s courses were altered after August 2024 wildfire’s impacted the island trails, but the race still went for 118k with 6,700 meters (73 miles, 21,981 feet) and it was still a World Trail Majors event. It, too, had bad weather for a long part of the race, with rain, wind, and mud, until the skies broke later in the race.

No surprise, Katie Schide (U.S.) mauled the women’s field. She finished in 14:20 and that was over 2.5 hours better than anyone else. Schide finished seventh overall. Martina Klančnik Potrč (Slovenia) was second in 16:58 and Mathilde Dujon (France) was third in 18:26.

The women’s podium was especially spread out, but the men ran it close. Paul Cornut-Chauvinc (France) edged out defending champ Miguel Arsénio (Portugal) at the front. The two ran 12:54 and 13:00, and Raul Butaci (Romania) was a close third in 13:03.

MIUT 60

The World Trail Majors short series contest went for 56k. Race winners Stephanie Howe (U.S.) and Konstantinos Paradeisopoulos (Greece) ran 6:47 and 5:24.

Full results.

Jinshanling Great Wall Trail Race – Chengde City, Hebei Province, China

It was the second Golden Trail World Series race in as many weeks, and it was on a wild course with a 6k section actually on the Great Wall itself. The whole race went for 24k with 1,489 meters of climbing (15 miles, 4,885 feet) and some crazy steep downhill stair sections. The women’s race had an afternoon 2:00 p.m. start and the men took off 20 minutes later.

Women

The Great Wall will never fall, but Caroline Kimutai (Kenya) must have. Her singlet was all dirty at the finish. It didn’t matter though, she slayed the women’s field in 2:39. That was two minutes better than 2024 Sierre-Zinal winner Joyline Chepngeno (Kenya) and her 2:41 mark. Kimutai gained the lead 40 minutes into the race and ran at the front the rest of the way.

Mădălina Florea (Romania) was second last weekend in Japan and third here in 2:43.

The women’s top 10 was:

Caroline Kimutai (Kenya) – 2:39:14 Joyline Chepngeno (Kenya) – 2:41:26 Mădălina Florea (Romania) – 2:43:15 Sara Alonso (Spain) – 2:44:19 Miao Yao (China) – 2:50:26 Takako Takamura (Japan) – 2:54:21 Marie Nivet (France) – 2:58:33 Ling-Jie Chi (China) – 3:02:58 Courtney Barnes (U.S.) – 3:05:05 Rachel Tomajczyk (U.S.) – 3:06:08

A week after finishing sixth, 2024 series winner Joyce Njeru (Kenya) didn’t finish this one.

Men

Patrick Kipngeno (Kenya) pushed his 2025 record to two-for-two on the Golden Trail World Series. It’s the second year in a row that he won both opening races. It was close though, Kipngeno took the lead near halfway and at the finish was only 43 seconds better than training mate and frequent runner-up Philemon Kiriago (Kenya). The pair ran 2:13:05 and 2:13:48.

No one downhills better than Joey Hadorn (Switzerland) and the orienteer all-star used that skill to finish third in 2:14:03. Hadorn was one spot better than a week ago in Japan.

Kenyan runners took three of the top four finishes, and five of the top 10 finish spots.

The men’s top 10 was:

Patrick Kipngeno (Kenya) – 2:13:05 Philemon Kiriago (Kenya) – 2:13:48 Joey Hadorn (Switzerland) – 2:14:03 Timothy Kibett (Kenya) – 2:17:42 Cesare Maestri (Italy) – 2:20:38 Samuel Kiprotich (Kenya) – 2:21:22 Daniel Pattis (Italy) – 2:23:23 Pierre Galbourdin (France) – 2:24:15 Ezekiel Rutto (Kenya) – 2:24:19 Sylvian Cachard (France) – 2:27:19

Full results (when available).

Grand Raid Ventoux by UTMB – Malaucène, France

It was the first edition of the race in the Mont Ventoux Regional Nature Park.

GRV 100m

The 77-mile race had a midnight start and saw Ida-Sophie Hegemann (Germany) on top for the women in 15:57. Laura Berruer (France) and Sara Ammann (Switzerland) trailed in 17:30 and 18:00.

French runners took the first six men’s finishes with Matthieu Simon beating Ludovic Pommeret and Alex Molin Pradel for the win. The three finished in 12:33, 12:39, and 12:55, respectively.

GRV 100k

Going for 55 miles, Laure Paradan (France) was five minutes better than Mari Klakegg Fenre (Norway) at the front. The two ran 9:14 and 9:19, and third-place Camille Bruyas (France) clocked a 9:46 finish.

Ben Dhiman (U.S.) was victorious in the men’s race in 7:35. He beat out French all-stars Baptiste Chassagne and Thibaut Garrivier and their 7:44 and 8:00 finish times.

GRV 50k

After 30 miles, Adeline Martin (France) scored a women’s win in 4:19. Sarah Bergeron Larouche (Canada) and Noémie Vachon (France) were second and third in 4:24 and 4:37.

Only 34 seconds separated men’s first and second place Thomas Cardin (France) and Antoine Charvolin (France) in 3:38 and 3:39. Pro cyclist-turned-trail runner Loïc Rolland (France) was third in 3:42.

Full results.

Mt. Fuji 100 Mile – Yamanashi Prefecture and Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan

The World Trail Majors event brought some 3,800 runners from 34 different countries to the base of its namesake peak.

Fuji 100 Mile

The event’s marquee distance took off from a 5:00 p.m. local time start on a 168k route that totaled 6,254 meters of gain (104 miles, 20,500 feet).

Women’s winner Man Yee Cheung (Hong Kong) caught the Mount Fuji magic with a win in 23:42. Hui-Ping Zhang (China) was next in 24:35, and Ariko Ito (Japan) got on the podium third in 24:59.

Joaquin Lopez (Ecuador), last year’s surprise UTMB third placer, took the men’s crown in 17:48. It was a new course and event record. Lopez broke free from 2024 winner Guomin Deng (China) in the race’s second half for the runaway win. Deng overcame a big wrong turn to finish second in 18:56, only 38 seconds in front of third-place Yuya Kawasaki (Japan). Tyler Green (U.S.) was with Deng on that wrong turn too and finished fourth in 19:05.

KAI 70k

Run on the back half of the 100 miler, the 70k had Anna Tarasova (Spain) and Jia-Sheng Shen (China) as its winners in 7:44 and 6:38.

ASUMI 40k

The first-year 40k race was the World Trail Majors short course option. Race winners Fu-Zhao Xiang (China) and Guang-Fu Meng (China) were Fuji-tastic in 3:37 and 3:03.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

London Marathon – London, U.K.

Stella Chesang (Uganda), the 2015 World Mountain Running champion, was sixth in 2:22:42. What other trail and ultra athletes did you see in the results? Leave a comment to share. Full results.

Dusseldorf Marathon – Dusseldorf, Germany

Fourth at the 2023 World Mountain Running Championships Uphill Race, Laura Hottenrott (Germany) ran 2:26:56 for second here. Full results.

Penang Skyrace – Georgetown, Malaysia

The Skyrunner World Series went for 30k through the jungle. Malaysian runners took four of the top-10 spots for the women, and seven of the top-10 for the men. Series regular Iris Pessey (France) won for the women in 4:48, and Simone Brick (Australia) and Dulamsuren Myagmar (Mongolia) were second and third in 4:56 and 5:01. Marcos Villamuera (Spain) led the men’s race in 3:45 and Luvsansharav Natsagdorj (Mongolia) and Milton Amat (Malaysia) came next in 4:00 and 4:03. Full results.

Zane Grey 50 Mile – Payson, Arizona

It was the event’s 35th year and Sandi Nypaver smashed a 21-year-old event record. Nypaver ran 8:52 to win the women’s race and finish fourth overall. Men’s winner Avinoam Maier ran 8:16. Fun fact, I was born in the same town as the race’s namesake Western author, nowhere close to Arizona. Full results.

Weiser River Trail 50k – Boise, Idaho

Amanda Lettner and David Faught were on top in 4:17 and 3:53. Full results.

Thelma and Louise 50k – Moab, Utah

Avery Hill won the women’s event in 4:50. Full results.

Cheyenne Mountain Trail Race 50k – Colorado Springs, Colorado

Race winners Erin Doughan and David Roche finished in 5:00 and 3:42. Full results.

Royal Gorge Groove – Cañon City, Colorado

Catherine Huyett and David Norris won the 50k in 5:28 and 4:04. Full results.

Troublesome Hollow 50k – Bristol, Virginia

The third-year race had Audrey Carter set a new women’s course record in 4:09 and Chris Weissmann repeat as men’s winner in 3:57. Weissmann’s time was a new course record too. Full results.

C&O Canal 100 Mile – Knoxville, Maryland

Whitney Richman and Karen Smith both went sub-18 for the women with 17:28 and 17:59 marks and Oleksandr Skorokhod, Adam Kimble, and Michael Stevens ran 14:03, 14:18, and 14:57 in a quick men’s race. Full results.

Boston Marathon – Boston, Massachusetts

The race was on Monday, April 21. In her final professional marathon, women’s 50k world record-holder Des Linden ran 2:26:19 for 17th. In the men’s race, 2017 World Mountain Running champion Victor Kiplangat (Uganda) was 13th in 2:10:12 and 50k world record-holder CJ Albertson was 14th in 2:10:16. As part of her retirement announcement, Linden indicated she’d next concentrate on racing trails. Full results.

