Soar Running Men’s Apparel Review

Soar Running has quietly introduced an impressive range of apparel for male runners. The brand uses high-end materials and is more experimental with aesthetics compared to traditional players in the space. The gear feels excellent on the body and stands out with innovative style.

I tested three pieces that will appeal to trail runners and ultrarunners alike, although the brand is nascent in this category, favoring road and track pieces thus far. The company is from the U.K., and like many other European brands, they package their apparel in monochromatic systems — think Dynafit. I tested these three pieces of men’s apparel and was thrilled by them:

Soar Running Hot Weather T

Despite testing a variety of gear from multiple brands, the Soar Running Hot Weather T ($92) was on my back the most all summer. It’s completely different from every other running shirt I own, even high-quality shirts from the most reputable brands.

The body of the shirt is made from open-weave 3D mesh fabric — Soar Running doesn’t name the material specifically, just that it is Italian — it feels and looks very thin but is not at all cheap or of poor quality. The fabric has a subtle shine and is made of polyester and elastane from mid-chest to hem. I’m the most comfortable running shirtless in the heat, but the Hot Weather T has an ultraviolet protection factor of 50 on the part that covers your neck, shoulders, and upper arms, so you get the protection that running shirtless doesn’t provide.

The shirt really fills an oddly climate change generation-specific need that you can’t find in other running brands, as summer running unfortunately becomes more scorching. Even while saturated in sweat, the shirt didn’t cling to my body the way most other running shirts do.

That feeling of wearing a sopping wet shirt is the worst and even the quickest drying shirts can’t keep up with my sweat rate; that’s why I was so impressed by the Hot Weather T. It literally transferred moisture so quickly that the soaking buildup never stood a chance. The Hot Weather T is expensive and the durability over my four-month testing period has been really good, so the investment in this very good running shirt is justifiable.

Soar Running Super Summer Crew Sock

Keeping with the theme of hot weather running, the Soar Running Super Summer Crew Sock ($25) was my most-used sock all summer. I only have one pair, so I tried to rotate them out. But I found that I reached for them on multiple days without washing — the only indicator of filth being the dirt patina they developed. Smell was a non-issue. Running in the same socks multiple times per week is a quick way to watch degradation happen, but in over 400 miles of use, there are no holes and not even a rogue thread out of place.

I’d liken the Super Summer Crew Sock to a cycling sock, as it’s much thinner than typical run socks from brands like Balega, Smartwool, and Stance. Unlike cycling socks, which I’ve run in a lot as well, Soar’s socks hold up to abrasion and distress while remaining breathable and comfortable. I haven’t worn a single hole into the toebox.

The main material is Softair yarn, a synthetic that transports moisture faster than natural fibers, according to the manufacturer. These socks have a tight, almost compression-like fit overall, but there is only an intentional compression component over the arch.

Like the Hot Weather T, the Super Summer Crew Sock is not cheap, but with the unique and very cool aesthetic, plus literal cooling ability and durability, these socks are highly recommended. The crew length is just right for my long legs, sitting just 1.5 inches below my calf.

Soar Running Dual Run Shorts 2.0

The Soar Running Dual Run Shorts 2.0 ($118) are two-in-one shorts, and among the best I’ve ever tested. The super-soft fabric is a blend of nylon, polyamide, and elastane. The fit and feel are incredible. It’s like slipping on your favorite T-shirt, like you could wear these shorts all day long before and after your run.

Unlike many two-in-one shorts I’ve tested where the inner boxer brief provides either very little compression or doesn’t stay in place effectively, the Dual Run Shorts 2.0 are the opposite. I’m 6 foot, 4 inches tall and have very long femurs, and still, the medium size gives me almost knee-length coverage with the inner short.

This is a personal preference, but I appreciate this length over, say, inner boxer briefs that only go down half or three-quarters of the way to the knee. The outer short is balanced well and comes to just about halfway to the knee; it has laser-cut ventilation which helps move moisture out of the inner short.

To be fair, I only tested these shorts in Colorado where I live, so I don’t know how they might feel in humid places. For an excellent thread on the topic of shorts that are good for high humidity directly from iRunFar readers, visit the comments section of our Best Men’s Running Shorts buyer’s guide.

This short is one of Soar’s trail-oriented options and yet the storage options are minimal. There is only one zippered pocket, and it can just barely contain a plus-sized iPhone, but the experience of using it for a phone is not ideal. It’s better suited to the usual small items you’d bring along like a key or a gel. You will want to consider pairing these shorts with a vest on casual runs even if you bring just the basics like a bottle or your phone. For extended runs, this will obviously become mandatory.

I love the styling — it looks fast and feels fantastic. With the weather becoming cooler in Colorado, the Dual Run Shorts 2.0 are still a great option, as they provide a little more coverage.

A Note on Sizing Soar Running Apparel

Soar Running is based in the U.K., so their sizing trends more toward European, which can be a full size smaller than in the U.S. Surprisingly, I didn’t need to alter my sizes from my normal purchases, but I’ve heard that others have needed to. Soar ships globally from its website, and I haven’t seen it stocked in U.S. running shops.

Soar Running Men’s Apparel Overall Impressions

I was completely unfamiliar with Soar Running prior to this apparel test, but I’m delighted to have discovered them. I will continue to run in these pieces for the foreseeable future and will aim to test more when available.

The quality is very high, the styling is terrific, and its durability has been outstanding. The pieces are more expensive than your average running apparel, but I think for the quality, they are worth the extra bump in price. I’m excited to see how this brand develops, particularly in the trail running and ultrarunning categories.

