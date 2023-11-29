News

Skyrunner World Series Launches Global Search for 2024 Elites

The Skyrunner World Series is searching for new, undiscovered talent for its 2024 circuit.

By on November 29, 2023 | Comments
Support us! iRunFar may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Learn more.

Do you think you have what it takes to be a skyrunning star of tomorrow?

The Skyrunner World Series has launched a global search for new elite athletes to be part of the 2024 series. The application is open to both sponsored and unsponsored runners, and is a great opportunity to launch the career of as yet undiscovered talent.

Clementine Geoffray - 2023 Gorbeai Suzien Skyrace - female winner

Clementine Geoffray, 2023 Skyrunner World Series winner, winning the 2023 Gorbeai Suzien Skyrace. Photo: Brian Sharp

Athlete manager and head of operations for the Skyrunner World Series, Seana Forbes, said:

“We believe there is so much skyrunning talent out there that has yet to be discovered. Because we know it can be daunting or unclear how to enter the Skyrunner World Series as an elite without a sponsor or someone you know on the inside, for 2024, we decided to do something a little different and make an online application available for anyone to fill out if they believe they have what it takes to be an elite athlete. We want to give everyone an equal chance.”

The benefits for athletes selected for the program will include increased exposure and a range of other supports. Forbes told iRunFar, “With the elite program we first of all offer more exposure to the elite field, which is good for athletes without sponsors or just starting their elite career. As an elite, athletes will also receive different levels of support to take part — this ranges from free entries to free entry and accommodation and in some cases also travel support.”

Antonio Martinez - 2023 Skyrunner World Series winner

Antonio Martínez celebrating after becoming the 2023 Skyrunner World Series winner. Photo: Antton Guaresti

The application is open to male and female athletes aged 18 and above, of all nationalities. Those applying must have a high level of experience with running on technical terrain.

Last month, the Skyrunner World Series announced their new circuit for 2024, a 20-plus race calendar which takes in three continents, exploring the best of technical mountain running the world over.

Aspiring skyrunning stars better act fast, as applications will close on Friday December 1, 2023.

Related articles:

  1. 2015 U.S. Skyrunner Series Schedule Announced The 2015 U.S. Skyrunner Series schedule and information....
  2. US Skyrunning Series Announced; Other National Series In The Works A look at the launch of the US Skyrunning tour for 2014....
  3. 2016 U.S. Skyrunner Series Schedule Announced The 2016 U.S. Skyrunner Series schedule....
Sarah Brady

Sarah Brady is Managing Editor at iRunFar. She’s been working in an editorial capacity for ten years and has been a trail runner for almost as long. Aside from iRunFar, she’s worked as an editor for various educational publishers and written race previews for Apex Running, UK, and RAW Ultra, Ireland. Based in Belfast, Ireland, Sarah is an avid mountain runner and ultrarunner and competes at distances from under 10k to over 100k. When not running, she enjoys reading, socializing, and hanging out with her dog, Angie, and cat, Judy.