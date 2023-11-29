Skyrunner World Series Launches Global Search for 2024 Elites

Do you think you have what it takes to be a skyrunning star of tomorrow?

The Skyrunner World Series has launched a global search for new elite athletes to be part of the 2024 series. The application is open to both sponsored and unsponsored runners, and is a great opportunity to launch the career of as yet undiscovered talent.

Athlete manager and head of operations for the Skyrunner World Series, Seana Forbes, said:

“We believe there is so much skyrunning talent out there that has yet to be discovered. Because we know it can be daunting or unclear how to enter the Skyrunner World Series as an elite without a sponsor or someone you know on the inside, for 2024, we decided to do something a little different and make an online application available for anyone to fill out if they believe they have what it takes to be an elite athlete. We want to give everyone an equal chance.”

The benefits for athletes selected for the program will include increased exposure and a range of other supports. Forbes told iRunFar, “With the elite program we first of all offer more exposure to the elite field, which is good for athletes without sponsors or just starting their elite career. As an elite, athletes will also receive different levels of support to take part — this ranges from free entries to free entry and accommodation and in some cases also travel support.”

The application is open to male and female athletes aged 18 and above, of all nationalities. Those applying must have a high level of experience with running on technical terrain.

Last month, the Skyrunner World Series announced their new circuit for 2024, a 20-plus race calendar which takes in three continents, exploring the best of technical mountain running the world over.

Aspiring skyrunning stars better act fast, as applications will close on Friday December 1, 2023.