Jack Kuenzle Breaks the Bob Graham Round Speed Record

Jack Kuenzle set the Bob Graham Round speed record on Friday, September 2, 2022, shaving almost a half hour off the mark in the process. He finished the 66-mile loop and all of its 42 fells and 27,000 feet of elevation gain in England’s Lake District in 12 hours, 23 minutes, and 48 seconds, according to the website Open Tracking.

Mountain running icon Kilian Jornet previously held the speed record at 12 hours, 52 minutes, setting it in 2018.

Finishing around 6:30 p.m. local time, Kuenzle broke Jornet’s four-year-old record. The English circuit’s namesake first ran it in under 24 hours in 1932 to establish the challenge.

An American who lives in California, Kuenzle is a former U.S. Navy SEAL, a mountain running coach, and an athlete whose focus seems to be on setting speed records around the world. His Bob Graham Round effort certainly launches him into international status as a mountain athlete.

The Bob Graham Round’s fame stems principally from its rugged, technical terrain. Steep scrambles punctuate boggy, wet tracks. And because the weather on the course can change rapidly, speed attempts can become dangerous in a hurry. Among the 42 fells, or mountains, along its route, the Bob Graham Round tackles Scafell Pike, the tallest mountain in England at 3,209 feet in elevation.

Kuenzle didn’t take long to outstrip Jornet’s 2018 pace. And by the time he secured his lead in the splits, he wouldn’t relinquish it. Four hours into the effort at the 2,864-foot summit of Fairfield fell, he was faster than Jornet by a minute and three seconds. From there, he steadily pried the gap open wider until he checked in at the start/finish line at Moot Hall in Keswick.

Comments poured in via social media after Kuenzle’s reported time was finalized. ​​Everything from congratulations to flippant comments on fell running speed records showed up — some toed the line articulately.

