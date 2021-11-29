Go “Off the Map” With This Short Film About the Value of Time Spent in Nature

No matter your chosen activity, whether it’s climbing, trail running, sightseeing, or something else entirely, it’s important to get out there and get off the proverbial map — if even for a day.

That’s what outdoor athletes Manoah Ainuu and Ryan Locati did on a recent trip into Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, as depicted in the short film “Off the Map.” Ainuu, an athlete for The North Face, and Locati, a mountaineering guide, try to get out into nature in order to connect with nature, each other, and themselves.

At the beginning of the film, Ainuu speaks to his love of the outdoors from an early age: “Ever since I was a kid, I’d find a lot of value in being outside, stripping myself of amenities, and getting comfortable with being uncomfortable.”

Looking for an easier climbing route so they could experience their surroundings without the stress of a super technical route, Ainuu and Locati took their Chevy Silverado to Baxter’s Pinnacle, a five-pitch, one-day climb with outstanding views of the surrounding mountains.

Locati states he carries a quartz crystal and goat fur in his pocket for good luck, but they didn’t need luck to find wild and beautiful places not too far from civilization and have a great time doing it.

“My drive has shifted to more focus on the relationships that you can build when you’re climbing, or doing anything outside where there’s either risk involved, or just some peace and serenity to talk with each other,” said Locati.

Athletes from around the world pour into Grand Teton National Park to climb, ski, run, and everything in between, many of them in search of adrenaline-filled powder days and steep ascents on the trails. And while Ainuu and Locati are more than capable of tackling the region’s hardest routes, this film shows they wanted a more relaxed day to take in nature and their surroundings. The shorter route and approach meant a quick payoff: the entire mountain range was easily visible right behind them.

After sending what they deemed a mellow route, Ainuu and Locati moved on to trail running, hiking, bouldering, and taking in the beauty of the Teton Range to round it all out. The pair made their way to Jenny Lake and Hidden Falls, which they had spotted from their climbing route, and managed to sneak in some bouldering around the falls as well.

Even on well-established trails, Grand Teton National Park offers a feeling of remoteness and grandeur that make off-grid-feeling adventures accessible for nearly everyone — climbers, runners, and casual explorers alike.

[Editor’s Note: This post is sponsored by the 2021 Chevy Silverado — Find New Roads, and this film was created by iRunFar’s sister website GearJunkie, in partnership with Chevy Silverado. Thank you to Chevrolet for its sponsorship of iRunFar, which helps to make iRunFar happen and free for all to enjoy.]