Education, Service, and Running: Join Camp & Run 2024 in Colorado

Over the past several decades, thousands of athletes have visited Leadville, Colorado, to run in the iconic town and its surrounding public lands. Now, runners have the opportunity to learn about and give back to the landscape and its community with the new Camp & Run 2024 event.

Scheduled from Friday, June 21, through Sunday, June 23, 2024, participants will run and play in the area, learn about its history, and actively participate in its preservation. Learn more and register for Camp & Run 2024 now!

Organized by the nonprofit Runners for Public Lands, in collaboration with Cloud City Conservation Center, Friends of Lake County, and the Lake County Tourism Panel, the event aims to involve participants in the landscape and community through education and activities that will foster deeper relationships between runners and the area. Whether you’re looking to learn more about the history of Leadville or help with a cleanup project, you’ll have the chance to join others with similar goals for a long weekend in the historic and beautiful area.

Lake County Tourism Director Adam Ducharme said, “We’re excited to offer a diverse range of activities that not only showcase the natural beauty of Leadville but also allow participants to make a tangible difference in our community.”

The three-day event will allow participants to enjoy the natural beauty of the surrounding mountains while actively working on projects to improve the area. According to Ducharme, “Camp & Run 2024 is about more than just running — it’s about coming together to protect and preserve the places we love. It is a prime example of regenerative tourism efforts that are critical to our mission as a destination.”

Throughout the weekend, participants can learn from local experts, contribute to service projects, and spend time with other runners and outdoor enthusiasts. With chances to run with others or alone and group lunches and dinners every day, there’s something for everyone. At the end of each day, runners will have time to swap stories with others around a campfire.

Everyone who loves Leadville has a different and personal reason for being drawn to the area. Regardless of our specific motivations, getting more involved and giving back to the places we love is always good.

Executive Director of Runners for Public Lands Kathleen Baker said, “We’re thrilled to host Camp & Run 2024, bringing together passionate individuals who share a commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement.”

You can register for Camp & Run 2024 and contact Runners for Public Lands to learn more.

