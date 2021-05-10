This Week In Running: May 10, 2021

Oh, shoot! No world records this week. But there are plenty of results to talk about from California’s American River 50 Mile, Colorado’s Quad Rock 50 Mile, and several others highlighted below.

American River 50 Mile — Folsom, California

Men

After a year away, the American River 50 Mile came back, and so too did Reed Breuer. Second at the 2019 race, Breuer stepped up on the podium this year with a first-place 6:27 run.

A river runs through Cody Lind‘s Western States 100 build-up, and he was second in 6:49. Third-place Kevin Stewart finished in 7:09.

Women

Just like men’s winner Breuer, women’s champ Kristina Randrup was second in 2019 too. The 22-year-old was way out front in 7:18.

Second- and third-place Caroline Suchey and Aude Hofleitner finished in 8:15 and 8:25.

The race usually is accompanied by a 25-mile option, but that distance was skipped for 2021.

Cocodona 250 Mile — Black Canyon City, Arizona

Wow, that was cool—er, hot! The first-year Cocodona 250 Mile ran all around Arizona and through 21 aid stations on a wild point-to-point route. Despite triple-digit temperatures and 42,000 feet of climbing, the race incredibly had 108 finishers, and the Aravaipa Running team was again on point with live coverage of the leaders.

Men

Michael Versteeg finished the long adventure first in 72 hours and 50 minutes. That’s just over three days. Versteeg was perhaps best positioned for this race, having set a previous fastest known time on the 800-mile Arizona Trail in 2016. Peter Mortimer and Dax Hock were second and third in 77:16 and 79:13, respectively.

Women

Maggie Guterl topped the women’s group and was seventh overall in 85:30. She reportedly slept just 90 minutes across the race. Dawn Greenwalt and Jessi Morton-Langehaug were second and third in 90:08 and 92:31.

Quad Rock 50 Mile — Fort Collins, Colorado

Men

Jackson Brill went 7:58 across the two-lap 50-mile race. Brill won the race’s 25-mile contest in 2018, and his course record for that distance still stands. It was a pretty competitive men’s podium with 100-mile strongmen Gabe Joyes and Christopher Hammes second and third in 8:09 and 8:38, respectively.

Jonathan Rea blitzed the 25-mile race in 3:21. Local runners Clint Anders and Stephen Pretak were second and third in 3:29 and 3:38.

Women

Only 15 minutes separated the top-three women in the 50-mile race. Salynda Heinl escaped the group off the front to win in 9:51. Allison Johanson edged Tara Carter for second, 10:03 to 10:06.

In the 25-mile race, Samantha Lewis ran down early leader Ginna Ellis to win in 4:13. Ellis was second six minutes back, and third-place Sophie Anders finished in 4:21.

Additional Races and Runs

Wings for Life World Run

Thames Path 100 Mile — Oxford, United Kingdom

USATF Golden Games

Wildflower 50k — Bastrop, Texas

Paiute Meadows 50k — Susanville, California

Greenland Trail Race 50k — Greenland, Colorado

Race Cancelations and Postponements

The planned-for Quicksilver 100k in San Jose, California was called off with the potential for an October 2021 rescheduled race.

The Thunderbunny 50k in southeast Ohio was canceled too.

Next week — Ultra-Trail Australia 100k — Katoomba, Australia

Next week is the Ultra-Trail Australia 100k in the country’s Blue Mountains. The race is part of the Ultra-Trail World Tour, and the UTWT is happening this year, just quietly with much of the international competition still travel restricted.

Bigger news broke last week though that 2021 will mark the UTWT’s end, and that a replacement series, the UTMB World Series, will take form in 2022. The UTMB World Series represents a partnership between UTMB, and its group of races, and triathlon company Ironman. The first eight races of the new World Series have been announced, and are all UTMB partner races and Ironman-owned events, including Ultra-Trail Australia.

Ultra-Trail Australia expects some 7,000 runners across the weekend’s four race distances. In the 100k men’s race, look for Vajin Armstrong (New Zealand), Brendan Davies (Australia), Ben Duffus (Australia), Shane Johnstone (Australia), Morgan Linqvist (Sweden, lives in Australia), Hamish MacDonald (Australia), and Vlad Shatrov (Australia). And in the women’s 100k race, look for Lucy Bartholomew (Australia) and Sarah Ludowici (Australia). Courtney Atkinson (Australia) and Ruth Croft (New Zealand) in the 50k are counted as among the top entrants for the men and women, respectively. Entrants lists.

