UltrAspire Spry 5.0 Race Vest Review

When it comes to a minimalist, light, and fast racing vest, the UltrAspire Spry 5.0 Race Vest ($115) ticks all of the boxes. With 3.5 liters of storage capacity, it’s an ideal vest for moving quickly in races with frequent aid stations or for shorter daily runs where all you need is some fluid, a few snacks, phone, keys, and maybe a stashed wind layer.

About a year ago, I tested the UltrAspire Spry 4.0 Race Vest (review) and thought there were only one or two things I’d update to make a near-perfect vest even better. Not long after, UltrAspire did just that. I’ve been running with the newest version since last spring, taking it through summer, fall, and now winter, and I now have zero notes for improvement — it’s just right.

The UltrAspire Spry 5.0 Race Vest sees a pretty significant price jump compared to the 4.0, but the one-liter hydration bladder is now included, unlike in prior versions. The empty pack without the bladder weighs 7.8 ounces (220 grams) on my kitchen scale, which is 1.3 ounces (39 grams) more than the 4.0, which — for me — is an undetectable weight difference when running. The fluid capacity remains the same, with room for two 500-milliliter soft flasks (not included) in the front and the one-liter bladder in the back pocket.

Like previous versions, this vest has one-size-fits-most sizing with enough adjustability to encompass chest circumferences from 26 to 48 inches. The open style of the fit through the arms and sides makes the Spry 5.0 a pack that can accommodate a wide variety of people. It sits close to the body for easy wear over a tank top, but it’s worth noting that it does get a little sweaty along the back. It also fits well beneath a winter outer layer for cold weather running. I use it under my running puffy and wind layer on the super cold days when I don’t want to worry about my bottles freezing.

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UltrAspire Spry 5.0 Race Vest Fit and Construction

Visually, the construction of the UltrAspire Spry 5.0 Race Vest looks nearly identical to the 4.0, with the same vertical pocket arrangement that I love, the same general materials, and a new color. The familiar UltrAspire ErgoFit design with the curved neck line and S-curve shoulder straps allows full motion at the arms and neck and minimize the potential for chafing. The inner part of the back and most of the shoulder harness are made of UltrACool Light Mesh, which is a smooth, dense, yet highly breathable material. A thicker honeycombed mesh provides more comfort against the ribs on the lower part of the harness when cinching up for a run. Each of these materials, as well as the sueded ribbing around the perimeter of the pack, excels at wicking moisture from the skin, further reducing the chance for chafing even in hot weather.

UltrAspire keeps the proprietary Max O2 sternum straps, which provide just the right amount of elasticity for breathing and soft tissue comfort when you cinch up the pack. As I’ve stated before, every hydration pack out there should employ this technology. It’s the same basic design that was used in the UltrAspire Spry 2.0 (review), UltrAspire Spry 3.0 Race Vest (review), and UltrAspire Spry 4.0, with a few tweaks along the way. The hooks and bungee loops are easy to adjust, even when wearing gloves.

We now come to my favorite update with the Spry 5.0, which works in conjunction with the Max O2 sternum straps to provide that last bit of fit comfort that has been missing from all previous versions of the pack. Drum roll, please. The side straps are now made of a limited stretch, soft 25-millimeter compressive bands instead of the non-stretch webbing of prior versions. Each strap has a permanent, compliant rubber-type material slider that keeps the adjustable strap tail contained, which means no more straps flapping in the breeze. It’s a small but significant upgrade that gives the pack circumferential stretch in a tidy package. It makes hill sprints and fast, flat repeats that much easier because nothing restricts breathing or rib mobility when the pack is cinched down. Even after a couple of hours of running, my ribs stayed happy because the strap has been expanding and recoiling with them instead of creating a band of pressure. Over the duration of adventures, I never have to futz with the strap length thanks to the elasticity. In my mind, this was the missing piece this light-and-fast hydration vest needed to make it complete.

UltrAspire Spry 5.0 Race Vest Storage and Hydration

Thankfully, the vertical hydration pockets on the UltrAspire Spry 5.0 Race Vest are here to stay along the either side of the front aspects of the harness system. This was the biggest update to the 4.0 version that they’ve retained. These front pockets each hold a 500-milliliter soft flask — either of the shorter UltrAspire variety or taller ones from other brands. There’s no bottle leash that hooks around the tops of flasks, so they do sometimes migrate downward a bit, but since they sit a bit lower on the chest than most other packs and the pockets have a little wider opening, it’s not hard to pull them up a bit for a quick drink. Overlying snack pockets are also wide for easy access to anything from a stroopwafel to some homemade snacks, gloves, or other small items. The mesh’s elasticity keeps contents secure, and I haven’t had anything fall out, even when adjusting shoes. Higher up on the right side of the harness is a waterproof pocket with a magnetic side-entry closure, ideal for salt tablets or keys. The vertical mesh pocket on the left side holds a gel or two, or something similar, with a bungee that helps keep that opening more secure. Like in previous versions, both sides of the harness also have a strip of webbing for routing and securing the bladder hose.

The main back vertical pocket has a magnetic closure on top and a divider within that separates the hydration bladder from anything else in the pack. I’ve found that there’s about enough additional room in the back pocket for a thin wind jacket or long-sleeve layer. The part of the hydration pocket that sits against the back is lined with sweatproof material to protect everything from sweat, and the pocket holds the included one-liter bladder with a hanging strap to keep the bladder from dropping down as it empties. There is a third compartment on the outside of the main pocket that is accessed by a vertical zipper. It’s an easy spot to slide your phone, wallet, or keys for secure stowage. Although this pocket isn’t protected from external precipitation, there’s no issue with sweat getting in from beneath.

The waterproof material on the back panel protects contents from sweat, but it does make the back of the pack a little warmer and less breathable in hot weather. I like having my gear non-sweat-soaked, so I rely on a good moisture-wicking shirt for the added coolness and comfort the pack lacks. A bungee on the back of the pack makes it easy to stow an additional outer layer if needed.

For full disclosure, at least for me and my average shoulder mobility, I can’t reach anything in the back of the pack without taking it off or going through some serious contortions. I don’t see this as a significant negative, however, because for light, fast, low-gear activities — the things the pack is designed for — it performs perfectly.

UltrAspire Spry 5.0 Race Vest Overall Impressions

The UltrAspire Spry 5.0 Race Vest improved all of the small drawbacks of the previous version, and I think it is the best version of the Spry line thus far. Some may prefer other materials or styles of running vests, but I don’t know how this vest could be improved upon without losing what makes it an UltrAspire pack. It’s stretchy in all the right places, very durable, even with a quick bushwhack through willows followed by a skidding down the trail during a smooth trail dirt dive, and it is a capable companion when your hot weather workout requires an uncomfortable number of trail sprints. It’s low-profile beneath winter layers, and the ease of adjustability makes it simple to lend to a friend or family member who may have left their hydration pack at home.

I wore this pack in a late-fall trail half marathon and skipped the aid stations altogether, and I could easily wear it for a longer race with low gear requirements and some aid stations. Hats off to UltrAspire for listening to feedback and dialing in that side stretch and compliant fit to perfection. The Spry 5.0 hits all the marks as a vest for light, fast, and not-too-long adventures and races.

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Call for Comments

Have you tried the UltrAspire Spry 5.0 Race Vest? What did you think?

Do you like the unique fit of UltrAspire vests, or do you prefer vests from other brands?

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