The North Face Vectiv Enduris 4 Review

The first time I put them on, The North Face Vectiv Enduris 4 ($180) did not strike me as anything extraordinary. The shoe wasn’t loudly hyped in the running world, and after pulling it out of the box, it didn’t present itself as trying to reinvent trail running. On the foot, it simply felt comfortable, well-built, and familiar. And in hindsight, that understated first impression may be its greatest strength.

Over time, the Enduris 4 revealed itself as a shoe that quietly does a lot right. It has an actual weight of 10.3 ounces (291 grams) for a U.S. men’s 9 and a stack height of 32 millimeters at the heel and 26 millimeters at the forefoot for a 6-millimeter drop. On paper, these numbers suggest a moderately cushioned daily trainer. On the trail, they translate into a ride that feels stable and smooth rather than tall or cumbersome. When wearing the shoe, I often find my pace creeping faster than expected, sometimes because the shoe feels quick underfoot, and other times because it simply lets me settle into a rhythm without distraction.

The shoe fits true to size, and it’s what I reach for when I want to run efficiently without thinking much about what’s on my feet. It performs well across dry and wet trails, handles snow confidently, and remains composed as effort increases. It’s not a specialist shoe when it comes to either speed or technical trails, but it comfortably covers a wide range of terrain and conditions at various effort levels.

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The North Face Vectiv Enduris 4 Upper

The engineered dual-warp mesh upper of The North Face Vectiv Enduris 4 is comfortable and secure, offering a lockdown that holds up well on technical East Coast trails. The shoe feels structured and stable without being overly rigid, which contributes to confidence on uneven terrain, especially during faster paces.

The upper reminds me of a thicker version of the Matryx material found on the Altra Olympus 275 (review). It feels similarly durable and structured, but with a bit more substance through the midfoot and heel. There is additional padding along the interior sidewalls that adds a touch more support and warmth, though it tapers off through the toebox to allow for efficient drainage. Up front, a reinforced toe bumper provides protection without feeling bulky or prone to creasing.

The tongue is moderately padded and gusseted, which helps it stay centered and prevents debris from slipping in. There is also noticeable padding around the heel collar, along with reinforced overlays that add structure and support through the rearfoot. The shoe comes with ribbed, textured laces, which I strongly prefer to traditional smooth ones. They hold tension well and rarely require retying during longer runs, adding to the overall sense of reliability of the shoe. After roughly 125 miles of running, the upper shows no fraying, holes, or meaningful signs of wear.

The upper performs well across a variety of temperatures. It feels warm enough for winter running — including cold, wet, and snowy conditions — and doesn’t get hot when temperatures rise. The breathability is solid, drainage is reasonable, and durability is excellent.

The North Face Vectiv Enduris 4 Midsole

The midsole of The North Face Vectiv Enduris 4 uses DREAM nitrogen-infused TPU foam paired with a VECTIV 3.0 TPU plate. The cushioning feels balanced, avoiding extremes in either softness or firmness. Although ground feel is muted, the cushioning reads as protection rather than loss of control on technical terrain.

The rocker geometry is smooth and restrained, and the shoe feels steady across climbs, descents, and flats, both on technical and smoother trails. It does not feel heavy or clunky, yet it also doesn’t feel like a highly aggressive speed shoe. Instead, it encourages natural forward motion. At times, it genuinely feels fast, and at other times, it simply allows an effort to feel easier than expected. Either way, I often look down at my watch and realize I’m moving quicker than I thought.

There is one spot near the toes where I can occasionally feel the plate along the outer edge of my foot. I have wider feet, so runners with narrower foot shapes may not notice this at all. For me, the feeling is present, but manageable, and it has never become a limiting factor. I have taken the Enduris 4 out for two- to three-hour runs without developing blisters or the discomfort becoming an issue.

The combination of the midsole foam and the TPU plate seems to prioritize stability and efficiency over exaggerated bounce. I found the balance allows the shoe to fade into the background, letting me focus on the trail rather than the mechanics of the ride.

The North Face Vectiv Enduris 4 Outsole

The outsole of The North Face Vectiv Enduris 4 uses Surface CTRL rubber with 4-millimeter multi-directional lugs. The moderately aggressive, angular lug pattern provides solid bite on climbs and controlled braking on descents without feeling overly blocky or stiff underfoot.

Across dry dirt, wet rock, roots, mud, and snow, the traction has been consistently reliable. Lug spacing allows for reasonable mud shedding, and I didn’t experience any mud buildup through softer sections of trail. While it is not a mud-specific outsole with widely spaced, tall lugs, it handles typical East Coast conditions with confidence and predictability.

Short stretches of asphalt transition smoothly and do not feel awkward or intrusive. The lug depth strikes a thoughtful balance between grip and versatility, making the shoe suitable for mixed terrain without feeling overbuilt for daily training.

After taking the shoe through rocky, root-laced trails and shifting seasonal conditions, the lugs continue to show minimal wear. The Surface CTRL rubber has proven durable, and I have not noticed any meaningful reduction in traction over time. The outsole ultimately contributes to the shoe’s do-it-all character, providing security without being overbuilt.

The North Face Vectiv Enduris 4 Overall Impressions

The North Face Vectiv Enduris 4 is one of the most versatile trail shoes I have run in. It handles faster workouts, long runs, technical terrain, and mixed conditions with consistency and confidence. I don’t think I’d race more than a 50k in them because I can feel the plate along the outer edge of my foot, though this might not be an issue for everyone. For highly specialized races — whether on extremely fast, buffed-out trails or steep, technical mountain routes — I would reach for something more course specific.

Compared to the On Cloudultra Pro (review), the Enduris 4 feels slightly less cushioned but noticeably more stable underfoot. Both shoes can cover a wide range of terrain and effort levels, though the Enduris 4 feels more composed and predictable on uneven ground. Against the Norda 001A (review), the Enduris 4 shares a similarly firm and structured ride, but it feels quicker and more energetic through toe-off, likely due to the plate. The Norda leans more toward rugged durability and a grounded feel, while the Enduris 4 adds a bit more snap and forward momentum. Of the three, the Enduris 4 strikes the most balanced profile for daily training, and I find myself reaching for it more often because it feels efficient without feeling demanding.

The Enduris 4 stands out not by trying to impress, but by quietly delivering. It connects well with the trail and performs reliably across conditions without becoming the focal point of the experience. The shoe simply does its job, and in doing so, makes it easier to get lost in the run.

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Call for Comments

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