This Week In Running: May 4, 2026

The Skyrace des Matheysins and Austria’s Innsbruck Alpine Trailrun were the weekend’s big draws, and we look ahead to several races next weekend in this column too.

Skyrace des Matheysins – St. Honoré, France

The race was part of the Skyrunner World Series and featured steep, technical terrain characteristic of the series. The trail was a 25-kilometer loop with 1,950 meters (6,400 feet) of climbing.

Men

It was Gaspard Ravaux-Ouvray (France) who pushed the early pace, with Frédéric Tranchand (France) and Benjamin Roubiol (France) making it a front three. When they hit the technical Devil’s Garden section, Tranchand surged to a lead he’d hold the rest of the way. Tranchand won in 2:19, four minutes back of the course record.

Less than a minute separated the next four finishers. Alex Oberbacher (Italy), Mattia Bertoncini (Italy), Lucien Mermillon (France), and Roubiol were second through fifth, all in 2:24 with a 49-second spread between the group.

Women

The women’s race mirrored the men’s, with Johanna Gelfgren (Sweden) leading the race early but starting to fall back when the Devil’s Garden section came. Eva Delafosse (France) was the first to overtake her, but Malen Osa (Spain) and Fabiola Conti (Italy) were moving up too.

When they hit the course high point, Osa overtook Delafosse and led the rest of the way.

Osa won the women’s race in 2:49, and Delafosse was able to hold off Conti for second with 2:52 and 2:58 on the clock.

Emilie Bulle (France) and early leader Gelfgren were fourth and fifth in 2:59 and 3:00, respectively.

Full results.

The next Skyrunner World Series race is the May 23 Skyrace Gorges du Tarn event in France.

Innsbruck Alpine Trailrun Festival – Innsbruck, Austria

Now in its 11th year, the four-day event hosted some 8,500 runners from 82 countries. It was Austria’s biggest trail running event.

Trail Hunt

The new two-stage race combined an uphill race with a 24k classic uphill and downhill race and had a 30,000 Euro prize purse. The event was staged in a pursuit format, so the classic race on the second day preserved any time gained from the uphill race. The uphill winners started the classic race first, with chasers seeking to make up any time deficit. Whoever crossed the finish line first in the classic race was the combined event winner.

Uphill

In the uphill, Richard Omaya Atuya (Kenya) got to the top first ahead of Ephantus Mwangi Njeri (Kenya) and Daniel Pattis (Italy). The three were up in 48:45, 49:36, and 49:43. Philemon Kiriago (Kenya) was fourth in 50:57. Perhaps the event favorite, Kiriago would start the classic race over two minutes behind Omaya Atuya.

The women’s uphill podium had Ruth Gitonga (Kenya) ahead of Hanna Gröber (Germany) and Laura Hottenrott (Germany) with 58:55, 59:21, and 60:41 on the clock. Uphill pro Philaries Kisang (Kenya) was only fourth in 61:31.

Classic

Unfortunately, wrong turns marred the finish of the second race, particularly disappointing for the runners affected with such big prize money on the line.

Uphill race winner Omaya Atuya started first but was quickly swallowed up. Omaya Atuya, Mwangi Njeri, and Pattis were all within 30 seconds of each near halfway. In the final stretch, a then-leading Njeri took an inadvertent but costly shortcut and was given a five-minute time penalty. That vaulted Pattis into the winning spot.

Pattis won in 1:50, and Mwangi Njeri and Omaya Atuya were second and third, both in 1:52. Kiriago was a surprise non-factor in both races and finished fourth in 1:57.

Course errors happened in the women’s race, too. Gitonga was leading all of it and took a wrong turn in the final stretch. Gröber ultimately won big in the women’s race in 2:15, and Anna Plattner (Austria) was second in 2:21. Renee Cardinaals (The Netherlands) took third in 2:26, and Gitonga eventually backtracked and finished fourth in 2:27.

K110 Masters of Innsbruck

Long course winners Christian Pecher (Germany) and Alina Daxböck (Austria) finished in 11:35 and 12:52.

K85 Heart of the Alps Ultra

Race winners Andreas Rieder (Austria) and Andrea Vlasakova (Czech Republic) came through in 7:59 and 9:44, respectively.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Oh Meu Deus by UTMB – Seia, Portugal

The 100-mile race had Rubén Diéguez Quiroga (Spain) and Paulina Krawczak (Poland) as its winners in 21:42 and 22:42. Krawczak was also the race’s second overall finisher. Thibault Athané (France) edged countryman Thibaut Garrivier in the 100k. The two finished in 9:50 and 9:59, and the first four men were only 13 minutes apart. Sílvia Puigarnau (Spain) won the women’s 100k in 12:29. Ludvik Fernandes (France) and Brígida Inês João (Portugal) were tops in the 50k in 4:54 and 6:10. Full results.

Trencacims – Paüls, Spain

The longest race here was 54k, and Franc Rallo (Spain) and Lídia Ramos (Spain) took it in 7:07 and 8:38. The 36k had Raúl Ortiz Cabello (Spain) and Ainhoa Garikano (Spain) on top in 3:45 and 4:39. Full results.

Amazean Jungle Thailand by UTMB – Betong, Thailand

Chinese runners Xiao Lin and Li-Ping Wang were best in the 100 miler in 16:39 and 21:32, and Chinese runners Pei-Quan You and Hua-Rong Fu won the 100k in 10:43 and 13:18. Dorian Houzé (France) and Veronika Leng (Slovakia) stopped the Chinese sweep in the 50k. Houzé and Leng won in 5:10 and 6:02. Full results.

Wild Wild West 50 Mile – Lone Pine, California

Brett Spallina won the 50 miler for the men in 9:36, while Caitlin Fisher finished first for the women in 11:35. In the 50k, Jack Macy won in 5:11, and Brittany Poor was first home for the women in 5:33. Full results.

McDonald Forest 50k – Corvallis, Oregon

Men’s winner William Rice was just over a minute better than second-place Connor Smith. The two ran 4:29 and 4:30. Women’s winner Jessica Quinn wasn’t far behind in 4:40. Full results.

San Diego 100 Mile – Lake Cuyamaca, California

Race winners Juan Rocha and Laura Liedle did it in 19:54 and 23:26. Full results.

Miwok 100k – Stinson Beach, California

The long-time race had four men under nine hours. Jimmy Elam scored the men’s win in 8:19, and Joseph Roldan and Conor Callahan came next in 8:41 and 8:49. For the women, it was Anna Fisher out front in 9:25, and Michelle Magagna and Charlotte Cox were second and third in 9:57 and 10:06. Full results.

Heaven’s Gate – Riggins, Idaho

The race weekend started with a free vertical race that climbed 2,300 feet up Challenger Peak. Cole Campbell won the men’s contest in 30:16, and Riley Kies won it for the women in 45: 37. In the 23k, Case Vander Ploeg and Lotti Brinks brought home the wins in 3:19 and 3:35. The longest race of the weekend, the 53k, was won by Campbell again for the men in 6:23, and Pollee Brookings won for the women in 8:17. Full results.

Greenland 50k – Larkspur, Colorado

A Durango-based trail running power couple came out ahead. Men’s winner Teddy Eyster finished in 3:49, but Robyn Lesh was both the women’s and overall winner in 3:38. It was a new women’s course record, too. Full results.

Trail Mix 50k – Rockford, Minnesota

At Lake Rebecca Park Reserve, Cooper Mumford ran to the win in 3:32, and Olivia Ruis won in 5:19. Full results.

Grayson Highlands – Mouth of Wilson, Virginia

The race is known for the feral mini ponies at Grayson Highlands State Park. Brian Beal and Annette Stevens won the 50 miler in 8:28 and 10:18, and Jamie Obermeyer and Marjelle Coppers were best in the 50k at 4:43 and 4:56. Full results.

Sisters Country 50k – Sisters, Oregon

Andrew McKarney won in 3:40, and Nicole Cade led the women home in 4:42. Anna Daley was first in the non-binary field in 6:53. Full results.

Strolling Jim 40 Mile – Wartrace, Tennessee

It was the race’s 48th year, and John Kruckeberg and Crystal Wheatley won in 4:41 and 6:23. Full results.

Big Deal at Great Seal – Chillicothe, Ohio

Elton Martin and Chelsea Whitehouse won the 100-mile race in 22:18 and 21:43, and Siyan Cao and Heather Sukey were first in the 100k in 11:27 and 13:17. Full results when available.

Collegiate Peaks 50 Mile – Buena Vista, Colorado

There’s some history here, too. It was the race’s 36th year. Austin Gliottone and Joanna Welle won the 50 miler in 7:12 and 8:28, and Connor Pulvidente and Jacquie Mannhard were first in the 25 miler in 3:06 and 3:37. Full results.

Pine Trail Run – Pine, Arizona

Racing 50k through the Tonto National Forest, Matt Kahn and Catriona Forrest won in 5:37 and 6:54. Full results.

Next Weekend

Cocodona 250 Mile – Black Canyon City, Arizona

This one’s actually already started! The 250-mile epic left Black Canyon City at 5:00 a.m. local time on Monday, May 4, and runners have until 10:00 a.m. on May 9 (125 hours) to finish the adventure. Among 250 milers, it’s a great field.

There are a bunch of past champions and podium-getters here, but Kilian Korth is favored. He won and set a record at the triple crown of 200s in 2025 by winning all three races. Other top men include 2022 Cocodona 250 Mile winner Joe McConaughy, 2023 winner Michael McKnight, 2025 third-placer Edher Ramirez, 2021 winner Michael Versteeg, 2024 runner-up Jeff Browning, and 2025 ninth-place finisher Jeff Garmire. Joining them are 2024 Moab 240 Mile winner Max Jolliffe and 2025 Badwater 135 Mile fourth-place finisher Adam Kimble.

Two-time defending women’s champion and course-record holder Rachel Entrekin will be challenged by 2025 runner-up Lindsey Dwyer and 2024 third-placer Mika Thewes. Also in the mix are Courtney Dauwalter, Heather Jackson, and six-day world record holder Meg Eckert.

Full entrant list.

Transvulcania – La Palma, Spain

The Transvulcania Ultramarathon is exceptionally deep. For a deep dive on who is racing, check out our 2026 Transvulcania Ultramarathon preview. Top runners include Ben Dhiman (U.S.), Andreas Reiterer (Italy), Ekaterina Mityaeva (Neutral), and Blandine L’Hirondel (France).

Additionally, both the Transvulcania Vertical Kilometer and Half Marathon are part of the Mountain Running World Cup. Our full preview looks at the top contenders in both the men’s and women’s fields, but we can expect Kenyan runners like Philemon Kiriago and Joyce Njeru at the top of both short-course races.

Quad Rock 50 Mile – Fort Collins, Colorado

The Gnar Runners event, which frequently sees top area runners testing their springtime fitness, should see a match-up between 2024 race winner Tyler Fox and Moises Jimenez, and top women include Cat Bradley and 2025 fourth-placer Silke Koester.

Full entrant list.

Jemez Mountain 50 Mile – Los Alamos, New Mexico

The old-school mountain run will be a Hardrock 100 training day for Dylan Bowman and Jason Schlarb. They’ll be there against the 2023 Jemez winner, Benjamin Stout. Salynda Heinl, the 2021 High Lonesome 100 Mile winner, will also be there.

Full entrant list.

Ice Age Trail – La Grange, Wisconsin

Social media shows that she’s been training for a turn at race walking, but Camille Herron is registered for the 50-mile race here. She won the race last year in 7:44.

Full entrant list.

Call for Comments

What about next weekend are you excited for?