Races from Australia to Zlatna (Romania) feature in this week’s column.

Read up on how global stars like Azara García (Spain), Fu-Zhao Xiang (China), Elhousine Elazzaoui (Morocco), and Sébastien Spehler (France) did in their weekend races.

Reventón El Paso – La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain

Ultra Trail

The long course went 70k (43 miles), and it was a Spanish women’s podium. Azara García was six minutes better than Aroa Sío at the front of the women’s race. García finished in 8:22 to Sío’s 8:28. Tatiana Cruz was third in 9:26.

Men’s winner Lucien Epiney (Switzerland) came through in 6:57, and Alexis Martín (Spain) and Manuel Mesa (Spain) were next in 7:10 and 7:51.

Marathon

The marathon had Claudia Mola (Spain) and Mario Olmedo (Spain) lead the women’s and men’s fields in 5:04 and 3:26.

Full results.

Behind the Rocks Ultra – Moab, Utah

The Mad Moose race starts and finishes at the Behind the Rocks Trail just south of Moab.

50 Mile

Women’s winner Kristin Johnson finished the technical run in 8:40, and that was also second overall. Emma Tate and Marie Young were next in 8:54 and 9:13, and women took five of the first 10 overall spots.

Eli White led the men in 7:55, and Eric Young and Devin Lindley were second and third in 8:49 and 9:05.

50k

Mary Baughman was almost an hour better than the next fastest woman in the 50k at 4:45. Second- and third-place Rachel Lawrence and Britt Helgaas ran 5:37 and 5:47.

The men’s podium had Alex Johnson, Matthew Jenkins, and Tyler Hudson run 4:09, 4:29, and 5:08.

Full results.

Crown King Scramble 50k – Phoenix, Arizona

The race dates back to 1987, and is held on a point-to-point, net-uphill desert course.

Ailsa MacDonald won the women’s race in 4:40. It was the race’s eighth-fastest finish ever. Second- and third-place Isabella Poulos and Katie McGee finished in 5:02 and 5:14.

Men’s winner Kevin Taddonio edged out Zach Lepley by just over two minutes. Taddonio and Lepley finished in 4:13 and 4:15, and third-place Cody McKesson came next in 4:31.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Bath 50 Ultra Challenge – Bath, United Kingdom

The 50k winners were Isabelle Talbot Price and Declan O’Callaghan in 4:20 and 4:00. Full results.

Cursa Tomir – Pollença, Spain

The 33k race in Mallorca ran around the Puig Tomir massif and had a pair of three-way ties. Emelie Forsberg (Sweden), Joyce Njeru (Kenya), and Bel Calero Garau (Spain) all ran 2:04:43 in the women’s race, and Elhousine Elazzaoui (Morocco), Kilian Jornet (Spain), and Dakota Jones (U.S.) all ran 1:44:49 in the men’s race. With five of those six runners being NNormal athletes, I think Calero Garau deserves an invite to the team after this one. Full results.

Georgia Death Race 74 Mile – Blairsville, Georgia

The big mountain run went point-to-point to a finish inside Amicalola Falls State Park. Women’s winner Brianna Grigsby got to fourth overall and was only 13 minutes back of the men’s winner. Grigsby finished in 14:20, and men’s winner Jack Elvin ran 14:07. Full results.

Trail des Vallées – Mesnil-Roc’h, France

The two-day event had seven different race distances. Dany Le Sergent (France) and Matthieu Couette (France) won the 115k (71 miles) race in 14:53 and 11:12, respectively. Full results.

Lyon Urban Trail – Lyon, France

The long course went 38k, and Diana Ballet (France) and Sébastien Spehler (France) won in 3:23 and 2:28. Spehler won in 2025, too. Full results.

SĂ-RUN-I Trail Race – Zlatna, Romania

The 37k run in the Apuseni Mountains had Delia Reit win for the women in 3:43, and national star Leonard Mitrica led the men in 2:57. Mitrica was 14th at the Trail Running World Championships Long Trail race last year. Full results.

Buffalo Stampede – Bright, Victoria, Australia

The 100k race went to the top of Mount Buffalo National Park and back, on a course that totaled 5,000 meters (16,404 feet) of climbing. Fu-Zhao Xiang (China) and George Knight (Australia) were runaway winners in 11:41 and 9:52, and Kate Avery (U.K.) and Charlie Hamilton (Australia) won the 42k SkyMarathon in 4:00 and 3:21. Full results.

XTERRA Asia-Pacific Trail Run Championships – Dunsborough, Australia

The trail marathon ran through Meelup Regional Park to Cape Naturaliste and back again, all in far southwestern Australia. Nikita Fredonnet (France) and Sébastien Carabin (Belgium) were the overall winners in 3:36 and 2:56. Full results.

Badger Mountain Challenge – Richland, Washington

The 100-mile race had Christine Mosley and Kyle Elliot on top in 22:48 and 18:55, and Brittany Haver and Jeffrey Barrington were first in the 50 miler in 8:23 and 7:11. Full results.

Bootlegger 100 Mile Trail Race – Jackson, Georgia

The fourth annual race was held on a 12.5-mile loop, and Bethany Madson was both the women’s and overall winner in 16:18. Tyler Kelley was the men’s winner in 18:54. The 50-mile race had Donna Arrington and Dylan Coursey on top in 10:25 and 8:59. Full results.

Arizona Monster 300 Mile – Superior, Arizona

This one’s going to be going for a while. At the time of this writing on Sunday, Selene Mallone and Michael McKnight are the race leaders. Tracking.

Grand Traverse – Crested Butte, Colorado

It was the 19th year for the two-person, 40-mile ski mountaineering race from Crested Butte to Aspen. The race started at midnight and climbed 6,800 feet. Crested Butte locals Bari Beasley and Brie Yost won the women’s team race in 10:27. Father-daughter team Brianna and Jesse Rickert were tops in the coed race in 10:21, and men’s team Cam Smith and Logan Greydanus won in 7:23. Smith and Greydanus were over an hour faster than any other team. Full results.

Prairie Spirit Trail – Ottawa, Kansas

Racing on a rails-to-trails course, Ann Burge and Eric Karanevich won the 100 miler in 19:08 and 19:29, and Kayla Straub and Kevin McCormick won the 50-mile race in 6:31 and 6:33. Full results.

Chicago Lakefront Spring 50k – Chicago, Illinois

Women’s winner Brooke Kirkham ran 4:12, and Jeremy Arthur set a new course record in the men’s race at 2:54. Full results.

Capitol Backyard Ultra – Lorton, Virginia

This is traditionally one of the more competitive backyard ultras. Viktoria Brown (Canada) and Haroldas Subertas are standouts among a group still running at the time of this article’s writing. Full results.

Umstead 100 Mile – Raleigh, North Carolina

The William B. Umstead State Park race had close women’s and men’s finishes. Sierra DeGroff won the women’s race in 16:32, and Danielle Andolina was right behind in 16:47. Third-place Amy Johnson ran 17:41. Men’s winner Brendan Connell dipped under 14 hours in 13:58 and just beat out Caleb Clark’s second-place 14:09. Jim Sweeney was third in 14:52. Full results.

Call for Comments

What else was on your weekend run radar?