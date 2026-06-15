This Week In Running: June 15, 2026

The Comrades Marathon, Monte Rosa Skymarathon, and Trail 100 Andorra were the weekend’s highlights.

You can also check out our race coverage from the weekend:

Comrades Marathon – Durban, South Africa

Wow, it was the 99th year for the Comrades Marathon! The famous point-to-point race alternates direction each year, and this year ran uphill from Durban to Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on an 86-kilometer (53 miles) course.

Men

It was 18 years ago that Leonid Shvetsov set the Up Run course record. This year, the top five men all went better than that.

George Kusche (South Africa) broke free in the race’s second half and won in 5:15. Kusche, who raced collegiately in the U.S. at the University of Nebraska and Northern Arizona University, was 12th last year.

Piet Wiersma (The Netherlands), the race’s 2024 winner, was a repeat second-place finisher in 5:19, and early frontrunner Mbuti Mollo (South Africa) was third in 5:21.

The 50-mile world-record holder Charlie Lawrence (U.S.) was sixth in his debut at the race, and 24-hour and 100k world-record holder Aleksandr Sorokin (Lithuania) was 29th.

The top 10 men were:

George Kusche (South Africa) – 5:15:56 Piet Wiersma (The Netherlands) – 5:19:36 Mbuti Mollo (South Africa) – 5:21:31 Alex Milne (U.K.) – 5:22:29 Haruki Okayama (Japan) – 5:24:46 Charlie Lawrence (U.S.) – 5:27:08 Lloyd Bosman (South Africa) – 5:28:53 Nikolai Volkov (Russia) – 5:28:59 Vasilii Korytkin (Russia) – 5:29:29 Tebogo Pulusa (South Africa) – 5:29:40

Women

Comrades all-timer Gerda Steyn (South Africa) won for the fifth time, set a new Up Race course record, and won for the fourth straight year. In the end, it wasn’t close. Steyn powered away late for a convincing, almost nine-minute win. She finished in 5:44, almost five minutes better than her old Up Race course record.

Nobukhosi Tshuma (Zimbabwe) was second in 5:53, and former South African marathon Olympian Irvette van Zyl was third in 6:02.

The 2025 IAU 50k world champion, Naomi Robinson (U.K.), was fifth in 6:07.

The top 10 women were:

Gerda Steyn (South Africa) – 5:44:53 Nobukhosi Tshuma (Zimbabwe) – 5:53:36 Irvette van Zyl (South Africa) – 6:02:30 Shelmith Muriuki (Kenya) – 6:06:38 Naomi Robinson (U.K) – 6:07:55 Loveness Madziva (Zimbabwe)- 6:09:54 Courtney Olsen (U.S.) – 6:11:20 Dikeledi Majara (Lesotho) – 6:12:29 Jenet Mbhele (South Africa) – 6:13:08 Carla Molinaro (U.K.) – 6:14:04

Full results.

Trail 100 Andorra by UTMB – Ordino, Andorra

Ultra 105k

The long course ran nearly 66 miles, with almost 21,000 feet of climbing, and Rod Farvard (U.S.) led all of it. He won in 13:32. Second- and third-place Paul Creuzet (France) and Dylan Roces (France) finished in 14:07 and 14:16.

Martina Valmassoi (Italy) ran away with the women’s crown in 14:54. She was sixth overall and over an hour better than any other woman. Mélanie Delasoie (Switzerland) and Andrea Vlasakova (Czech Republic) were second and third in 16:04 and 17:09.

Trail 80k

The 50-mile race with 12,800 feet of climbing saw only 70 seconds separating the first two men. Samuel Ponce (Andorra) led all of the race, but Julen Calvo (Spain) almost ran him down. At mile 43, Ponce was in front by over 11 minutes. Calvo just ran out of distance in the pursuit. Ponce won in 7:39, and Calvo was second in 7:40. Pablo Villa (Spain) was third in 7:58.

In the women’s race, Juliane Rössler (Germany) was two minutes ahead of Allison Baca (U.S.) as early as the first checkpoint at mile 9, and ultimately stretched that to a seven-minute lead in the race’s second half. Rössler won in 9:19, and Baca was second in 9:26. Third-place Alba Villanova (Spain) finished in 9:48.

Trail 50k

The 31 miler had nearly 12,000 feet of climbing. Robert Pkemoi (Kenya) did it the fastest in 5:13. Maximilien Drion (Belgium) was second in 5:16, and Daniel Castillo (Spain) ran 5:24 for third.

Gemma Arenas (Spain) powered to the women’s win in 6:34, and Anna Ongaro (Italy) and Lourdes Puiggròs (Spain) was third in 7:14.

Full results.

South Downs Way – Winchester-Eastbourne, United Kingdom

South Downs Way 100

The event was the latest in the World Trail Majors series. The long course went 161k with 3,800 meters of climbing. That’s 100 miles and 12,400 feet.

It was an all-British men’s podium, and all three ran under 14 hours. David Green was first and broke the course record with a 13:27 finish. Matthew Hammerton and Hugh Tibbs came next in 13:38 and 13:46.

The first three women all went under the old course record. Sarah Webster (U.K.), the 24-hour world record holder, smashed the race in 14:27. Maryline Nakache (France) and Robyn Cassidy (U.K.) were second and third in 15:39 and 15:59, respectively.

South Downs Way 50k

Both the men’s and women’s 50k course records fell, too. Antonio Martínez (Spain) won for the men in 3:12, and Riccardo Borgialli (Italy) and Francisco Anguita (Spain) were second and third in 3:22 and 3:28.

The first five women were all British, and Rebecca Bunting was way out front in 3:49. Second- and third-place Nicole Funnell and Amy White ran 4:09 and 4:28, respectively.

Full results.

Monte Rosa SkyMarathon – Alagna Valsesia, Italy

Wind shortened the race up the slopes of Monte Rosa, but the two-person teams still raced to the Colle del Lys at 4,200 meters (13,800 feet).

William Boffelli (Italy) and Roberto Delorenzi (Switzerland) teamed up to win in 4:16. Luka Kovačič (Slovenia) and Pascal Egli (Switzerland) were second in 4:32, and Kilian Rettensteiner (Austria) and Walter Silas (Germany) were third in 4:38.

Women’s team winners Ida Nilsson (Sweden) and Hillary Gerardi (U.S.) conquered the challenging course in 5:36. Twin sisters Lina and Sanna El Kott Helander (Sweden) were second in 6:17, and Melissa Paganelli (Italy) and Nicole Ruggeri (Italy) were third in 6:30.

In the mixed-gender race, Jan Elantkowski (Poland) and Justyna Kowalczyk-Tekieli (Poland) won in 5:40. Cody Lind (U.S.) and Meg Mackenzie (South Africa) were second in 5:54, and Nikolaj Dam (Denmark) and Helene Draborg (Denmark) were third in 6:28.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Dolomiti Extreme Trail – Forno di Zoldo, Italy

In the 103k, Simone Corsini (Italy) and Dariia Bodnar (Ukraine) won in 13:45 and 17:43. In the 72k, Gionata Cogliati (Italy) and Giulia Jedrejcic (Italy) led in 8:47 and 12:28. Bogdan Damian (Romania) and Ioana-Madalina Amariei (Romania) won the 55k in 6:13 and 7:12. Full results.

Dipsea Race – Mill Valley, California

The historic age- and gender-graded race went 7.4 miles. Chris Lundy was the first woman and first overall across the finish in an adjusted time of 45:43. Eddie Owens was second overall and first man in 47:30. Full results.

Sinks Canyon 50k – Lander, Wyoming

Alex Kellam won the men’s race in 4:41, and Taylor Bacon took home the win in the women’s race in 5:07. Full results.

Cool Moon Trail Runs – Cool, California

The 100-mile race winners were Ronald Skoda and Lindsay Kasow in 24:26 and 26:12. Full results.

Tahoe 200 Mile – Homewood, California

Men’s winner Aaron Kubala won in 48:09, a new course record, and Mika Thewes won the women’s race and was second overall with a time of 51:10. Tracking.

Kaniksu Trail Runs – Frater Lake, Washington

In the Long Walk 100k, Mark Hammond won in 12:01, and Leanne Patterson was first in the women’s race in 13:53:47. Full results when available.

Kettle Moraine 100 Mile – La Grange, Wisconsin

Race winners Dustin Trampe and Laura Stanley finished in 17:19 and 25:07. Full results.

Laurel Highlands – Ohiopyle, Pennsylvania

The longtime 70.5-mile race had Brandon Fogarty and Miquela Ingalls on top in 11:25 and 13:56, and Patrick Blair and Katie Sands won the 50k in 4:34 and 6:03. Full results.

Cirque Series – Cannon Mountain, New Hampshire

Canada’s Remi Leroux and Lindsay Webster won the 6.9-mile mountain run in 58:51 and 70:20. Full results.

Snow Peaks 50 Mile – Provo, Utah

Covering more than 10,000 feet in elevation, Ross Donahoo and Maria Guy took the wins in 8:04 and 9:02. Full results.

Call for Comments

What else got you excited this weekend?