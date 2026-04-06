This Week In Running: April 6, 2026

The season’s final ski mountaineering world cup and a look at next week’s Mad City 100k are among the column’s big highlights, plus a lot of racing around the United States. Happy Monday!

American River 50 Mile – Folsom, California

50 Mile

Men’s leader Adam Kimble got way out front. He won in 6:40, and Christopher Wehan and Nate Hoe were next in 7:19 and 7:37.

Women’s winner Heather Van Sickle was nearly an hour better than everyone else. She dominated the women’s race in 8:28. Second- and third-place Carrie Peterson-Kirby and Kassandra Dimaggio finished in 9:18 and 9:25, respectively.

25 Mile

Going half the distance, the men’s group was led by Zachary Heberlein in 3:58, and Benjamin Crew and Mike Turner were second and third in 4:09 and 4:27.

Anna Olsen, Jen Cornelison, and Chantra Siggard got on the women’s podium in 4:44, 5:02, and 5:15.

Full results.

International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF) World Cup – Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland

It was the year’s last International Ski Mountaineering Federation World Cup race, and there were plenty of 2026 Olympians competing across the event’s four disciplines.

Vertical

Whether on foot or on skis, Rémi Bonnet (Switzerland) excels going up. He won the men’s Vertical race in 23:31. Aurélien Gay (Switzerland) was second in 24:00, and Paul Verbnjak (Austria) was third in 24:06.

Axelle Mollaret (France) topped Emily Harrop (France) in the women’s race, 27:19 to 27:34, and Johanna Hiemer (Austria) was third in 28:25.

Individual

Bonnet doubled back to win the long course in 1:27:43. William Bon Mardion (France) was next in 1:28:58, and Verbnjak was third again, this time in 1:29:56.

Mollaret again topped Harrop in the women’s race. The two finished in 1:30:53 and 1:31:51. Hiemer was third again, too, finishing in 1:34:52.

Sprint

Just a second separated the top two men. Jon Kistler (Switzerland) and Thibault Anselmet (France) finished in 2:32 and 2:33. Oriol Cardona (Spain) was third in 2:42.

Harrop won the women’s race in 2:56, with Margot Ravinel (France) and Giulia Murada (Italy) skiing to 3:00 and 3:07 second- and third-place finishes.

Mixed Relay

Cardona teamed with Ana Alonso (Spain) to win the mixed-gender race in 33:55. Alba De Silvestro (Italy) and Michele Boscacci (Italy) were second in 34:08, and the French team of Anselmet and Célia Perillat-Pessey was third in 34:13.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Marathon des Sables Legendary – Sahara Desert, Morocco

It’s the 40th edition of the self-supported desert stage race, and there are almost 1,500 runners signed up. The 35k first stage is in the books on Sunday, April 5, and brothers Mohamed and Rachid El Morabity (Morocco) are at the front of the men’s race in 2:26:29 and 2:26:50. Ludovic Pommeret (France) is fifth and eight minutes behind the leaders. Maryline Nakache (France) and Aziza El Amrany (Morocco) lead the women in 3:04 and 3:09. Olympian Des Linden (U.S.) is fourth but 21 minutes behind Nakache. The race runs six stages over seven days and will cover around 250k, wrapping up on Saturday, April 11. Full results.

Diablo Trails Challenge 50k – Walnut Creek, California

The Brazen Racing contest had Justin Marsh and Megan Kono as its winners in 4:58 and 6:01. Full results.

Arizona Monster 300 Mile – Superior, Arizona

They were still going during last week’s publication time, but when the cross-Arizona adventure ended, it was Michael McKnight and Selene Mallone (Canada) who finished first. McKnight prevailed in the men’s race in 82 hours and 49 minutes, or three days and nearly 11 hours. McKnight’s truly giant year keeps going with the Cocodona 250 Mile, Tahoe 200 Mile, Hardrock 100, Bigfoot 200 Mile, and Moab 240 Mile on his schedule. Women’s winner Mallone finished in 99:55. That’s just over four days. She was fourth overall and six hours ahead of second-place and defending champ Anne Tisdell. Full results.

Hell’s Hills Trail Race – Smithville, Texas

The race at Rocky Hill Ranch had Terry Palmer and Lydia Rios run 8:34 and 13:01 in the 50 miler, and Walter Flocke and Nicole Bitter won the 50k in 5:14 and 4:51. Full results.

Capitol Backyard Ultra – Lorton, Virginia

One of the world’s more competitive backyard events, this one hadn’t yet stopped at publication time last week. In the end, Haroldas Subertas won overall with 64 loops and 266.66 miles in 64 hours, and Joelle Fenton was the last woman running with 48 loops and 200 miles in 48 hours. Full results.

Fort Yargo Ultra 50k – Winder, Georgia

Racing on a 15.6-mile loop, Jake Pittman and Emma Chandler won in 5:30 and 5:47. Full results.

Shotgun Trail Blast 50k – Marcola, Oregon

A small 50k field at the Shotgun Creek Recreation Area was led by Taylor Spike and Jen Hayworth in 4:36 and 5:28. Full results.

Mount Toby Ultra 50k – Sunderland, Massachusetts

Race winners Mead Binhammer and Britta Clark took it in 4:15 and 5:07. Full results.

Weymouth Woods 50k – Southern Pines, North Carolina

The race at the Weymouth Woods-Sandhills Nature Preserve had Thad Dabback and Jessica Barkley win in 4:18 and 4:42. Full results.

Running Up For Air Series – Moab, Utah

One of the eight RUFA events, the Moab edition of the series held the 3-, 6-, and 12-hour lap races on the Stairmaster trail, which gains 950 feet per 0.95-mile lap. Tyler Green and Rachel Drake won the men’s and women’s three-hour races with eight and seven laps, respectively, and Stefan Brenner and Careth Arnold won the six-hour race with 12 and 14 laps. David Herrig and Morgean Orozco won the 12-hour race with 20 and 18 laps. Full results.

Bull Run Run 50 Mile – Clifton, Virginia

The longtime, Civil War-themed race was won by Gabriel Loader and Justyna Wilson in 7:44 and 8:39. This year’s race was contested in unseasonably high temperatures. Preliminary results.

Next Weekend

Desert RATS by UTMB – Fruita, Colorado

Top 100k men’s entrants include Dominik Matt (Austria), Rajpaul Pannu, Jonathan Rea, and Adam Merry. Matt was second at last year’s Lavaredo Ultra Trail, and Pannu won the USATF 100k Road National Championships earlier this year. For the women, the top of the list has Heather Jackson, Corinne Shalvoy, and Seimiya Yukari (Japan).

Eli Hemming, a two-time winner of the 21k race here, steps up to 50k this year and could be challenged by Taylor Stack and Remi Leroux (Canada). In the women’s field, Sarah Carter, Claudia Tremps (Spain), and Ashley Brasovan should be at the front of the field.

Elite entrant list.

Istria by UTMB – Umag, Croatia

There are a few global elites expected among the starters at the race on Croatia’s northwestern tip. Mark Darbyshire (U.K.) and Juuso Simpanen (Finland) are the top men’s entrants on the long course. Martina Klančnik Potrč (Slovenia) dropped at the race’s 43-mile (69k) distance last year, but returns as the top women’s entrant over 104 miles (168k).

Anna-Stiina Erkkilä (Finland) headlines the 68-mile race (110k), and German runners Rosanna Buchauer and Kim Schreiber are both in the 43-mile race (69k). Andrzej Witek (Poland) is expected to lead the men over that shorter distance.

Full entrant list.

Mad City Ultras – Madison, Wisconsin

The 100k race is the 2026 USATF 100k Road National Championships, and it’s easily the best road ultra field we’ve seen in the U.S. in years. First place wins $550 with the potential for more with course and national record bonuses. The top two men and women earn spots on Team USA for the IAU 100k World Championships in September in Spain, too.

Here are some of the top entrants.

Men

Brogan Austin – 1st 2025 Tunnel Hill 50 Mile (5:02), 1st 2018 USATF Marathon Road National Championships (2:12)

– 1st 2025 Tunnel Hill 50 Mile (5:02), 1st 2018 USATF Marathon Road National Championships (2:12) Anthony Fagundes – 1st 2026 Jed Smith Classic 50 Mile (5:24)

– 1st 2026 Jed Smith Classic 50 Mile (5:24) John Judge – 7th 2025 Tunnel Hill 50 Mile (5:59), 4th 2024 Mad City 100k (6:52)

– 7th 2025 Tunnel Hill 50 Mile (5:59), 4th 2024 Mad City 100k (6:52) Mike Katsefaras – 3rd 2023 Mad City 50k (2:56)

– 3rd 2023 Mad City 50k (2:56) Steve Mance – 16th 2025 IAU 50k World Championships (2:58)

– 16th 2025 IAU 50k World Championships (2:58) Ryan Miller – 2nd 2024 Mad City 100k (6:47)

– 2nd 2024 Mad City 100k (6:47) Ryan Root – 4th 2025 Mad City 50k (2:53), 2nd 2024 Tunnel Hill 50 Mile (5:06)

– 4th 2025 Mad City 50k (2:53), 2nd 2024 Tunnel Hill 50 Mile (5:06) Phil Young – 1st 2025 Tunnel Hill 100 Mile (12:03), 1st 2025 Hennepin 50 Mile (5:58)

Women

Amber Arvidson – 4th 2025 Tunnel Hill 50 Mile (6:27)

– 4th 2025 Tunnel Hill 50 Mile (6:27) Camille Herron – 1st 2025 Ice Age Trail 50 Mile (7:44), 1st 2024 Soochow 24 Hour (163.42 miles)

– 1st 2025 Ice Age Trail 50 Mile (7:44), 1st 2024 Soochow 24 Hour (163.42 miles) Allison Mercer – 4th 2025 Mad City 50k (3:24), 2nd 2024 Mad City 100k (7:55)

– 4th 2025 Mad City 50k (3:24), 2nd 2024 Mad City 100k (7:55) Sarah Morrison – 2nd 2024 Mad City 50k (3:25)

Full entrant list.

Call for Comments

What other trail fun was happening?