Smith Sliders Review

A throwback to the mid-90s, the new Smith Sliders ($197) bring back the look of these classic sunglasses with all the modern upgrades that make Smith sunglasses among the very best.

I bought my very first pair of performance sunglasses — Smith Sliders — in 1996 while interning as a physical therapy student in Vail, Colorado. My fair eyes weren’t handling the alpine sun very well, and the ultrarunners I’d become friends with let me in on the secret: Protecting the eyes made mountain running a lot more fun. My Sliders — black with black lenses — became my constant companion in all my outdoor adventures, even as I returned to the Midwest. The “progressive sporty look” and interchangeable lenses raised a few eyebrows, but I was sold.

Fast forward to this past year, and Smith has done an amazing job of recreating those icons of the 90s with the shape and fit of the new Sliders. With their color- and contrast-enhancing ChromaPop lenses, these are far improved from the originals in terms of lens technology.

It’s been a treat to slide my new matte black frames and ChromaPop black lens Sliders on again and run some of the same trails I did with my original pair. If, like me, you like to kick it old school but still want performance, the retro-looking Smith Sliders have the modern technology to deliver, no matter what your sunny or snowy mountain or trail adventure may bring.

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Smith Sliders Frame and Fit

The Smith Sliders offer a medium fit and medium coverage that works on about any face shape and head size, even the larger ones. They’re pretty mild compared to the large, flashy frames and lenses common today, but the high level of curvature provides the perfect wrap-around fit to keep sun glare, wind, dust, and precipitation out of the eyes with no distortion at the periphery. My cheeks are very involved when I smile, and the Sliders take no issue with this and snug right in. Over the past three years, I’ve grown to prefer the large lens of the Smith Vert PivLock (review) for most of my runs — something about those dainty eyes and blustery environs — but the new Sliders do a terrific job of offering a similar level of protection in a more modest package.

The frame is constructed with Evolve, a bio-based material. In hand, the weight of the Sliders feels very similar to the Vert PivLock, but on my face, they seem heavier through the nose and under the eyes. When weighed, the Sliders come in at 26 grams, and the 2023 Vert PivLock are 29 grams, so the difference is negligible. It really is the style of fit that changes how it feels on my face.

Smith uses their reliable AutoLock hinges on the frames so the arms stay out when needed, but also fold easily with a firm bump against the torso. The brand’s Megol material on the nose pads and temples provides grip on the face, but I did notice the new Sliders occasionally slid down a bit, particularly on downhills or more technical trails. It was nothing a quick smile or squinch of the cheeks couldn’t remedy. If you’re one to slip your glasses onto the top of your head when you go inside, the Sliders handle that with ease — and no hair gets pulled out when you go to put them back on. If only other manufacturers would take note of this!

Smith Sliders Lenses

The Smith Sliders come with the brand’s ChromaPop lenses. These are my favorite lenses on the market, providing a clear view, enhanced contrast, and natural color vision without polarization. I don’t enjoy polarized lenses, and I’m thankful Smith continues to put top-of-the-line lens technology in their non-polarized lenses. The contrast between trail features and surroundings in the sun and in the trees remains crisp, and my eyes don’t fatigue in the bright sun when using the ChromaPop Black lens. It is designed for bright sun, and I can run about any trail in Colorado, across snow patches and in and out of trees without needing to take the glasses off.

For lower-light dawn and dusk running, the included amber and clear lenses are simple to switch out and slide into place. To be fair, it does take some firm pressure between thumb and fingers to get the lenses in and out — and then a lens cloth and some cleaner to restore the optics — but it’s simple enough to do, at least when not under duress deep in a race. The lenses have a smudge- and water-resistant coating to help keep them clean, but after a lens switch, a quick clean is a must. The Sliders come with a fleece carrying pouch with a zippered pocket to hold the two pairs of lenses that you’re not using. I keep a lens cloth in the pouch to use as needed.

Smith Sliders Overall Impressions

It’s a lovely walk down memory lane to pop the new Smith Sliders on and head out for a run. The modern lens and frame technology allow the iconic design to perform exceptionally well while retaining its old-school vibe. The durability and crisp optics are on par with other Smith sunglasses, and the understated look means it goes from the trail to regular life with ease.

Cheers to Smith for bringing back the Sliders 30 years later. It goes to show that good design and top-tier performance are timeless.

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Call for Comments

Did you have a pair of Smith Sliders back in the 1990s?

Have you tried the new version? What do you think about them?

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