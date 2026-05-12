Lizzy Jones and the Art of Running

Meet Lizzie Jones: artist, runner, base jumper, and student, just to name a few of her titles.

If you’ve seen the artwork for the Moab 240 Mile last year or for the recent Moab Trail Running Film Festival, that’s all Lizzie. If you’ve been to the desert oasis of Moab, Utah, recently, you’ve likely also seen her murals throughout town, most recently a growing, vibrant desert scene on the walls of the Moab Free Health Clinic. When not painting, she’s out on the trails flowing through the landscape, exploring her connection to the world around her. Whether climbing steep trails, running flat roads, jumping off desert towers, or painting, Lizzie is as unique as her passions.

Here is Lizzie:

Have you always been an artist?

I make jokes that I came out of the womb with a paintbrush. I have been painting since my earliest memories. My great-grandma was a professional painter, and my dad drew with me all the time when I was a kid. I remember looking through his drawings at a really young age, and I wanted to be as good an artist as he was.

How did you get into ultrarunning?

I found ultrarunning when I was 23. I had never been a runner before, but I met my partner, Zach Johnson, who was training for the Burning River 100 Mile. I couldn’t believe people ran that far. I told him I wanted to try running, and he convinced me that I should just try the 100-mile distance. My first-ever ultrarunning event was the 2022 Scout Mountain 100 Mile, and I was hooked. At that time, I was also newly sober. I had just quit smoking cigarettes and was freshly out of rehab. Running gave me something to focus on and helped me to get sober and stay cigarette-free.

What’s the connection between your running and art?

My personality as an artist is obvious in the way I train. I have never used a coach or a structured training plan, nor do I think about things so concretely. I am pretty whimsical and spontaneous with my workouts. I try to always just have fun! This is true with my art as well. Joy is my number one priority with both.

What are some running-related art projects you’re working on?

I created a large trail running painting to raffle at the Moab Trail Running Film Festival this year. Eszter Horanyi, iRunFar’s managing editor, moderated our elite athlete panel at the event, and she ended up winning it! I was also the artist who did the finishing prints and paintings for the Moab 240 Mile last year, and I will be doing finishing award paintings for the Moab Running Up for Air event next year!

Who are your inspirations in life, art, and running?

My Dad, my partner, and my community. My dad raised me to be strong and resilient; my partner, Zach, pushes me as both my companion and competition; and my local running community and friends inspire me every day.

You’re studying religion and philosophy. How does that translate to your work?

Philosophy and religion strangely fit perfectly into my running and art worlds. My favorite runs are long runs alone in the desert. This is where I spend the most time considering my spirituality and philosophies, and brainstorming existential ideas. My artwork is generally a reflection of these same concepts. I love to portray spiritual imagery and nature in sentient ways, and I try to visually capture the interconnected nature of the universe.

What drew you to painting? Any other media you like to play with?

Honestly, I would love to say I have a variety of mediums and interests, but acrylic painting is my monogamous love. I picked up acrylic paint in middle school, and a teacher told me, “This could really be your thing.” I took it to heart, and I am still working toward mastery with the acrylic medium, both in small-scale works and large mural installations.

How was your first road ultra this winter, and what compelled you to do it?

I was compelled to run a flat road ultra this year after the total chaos at the Ouray 100 Mile last year. The Ouray 100 has 48,000 feet of vertical gain, and at the finish line, I promised myself I would treat myself to a flatter, faster course. I signed up for Jackpot 100 Mile the next day. It was an incredible experience. I finished with a 100-mile PR of 16:29, and I could definitely see myself running flatter courses again in the future. I think I will be at the Javelina 100 Mile next year.

How did you end up in Moab, and how has that influenced you?

I moved to Moab originally because I was very passionate about BASE jumping. Moab is America’s BASE mecca, and living here gave me the freedom to jump cliffs every day, legally and right outside my house. As I got more and more passionate about trail running, it also became the best place in the world to be a trail runner. We have good weather all year, and the La Sal Mountains are only a 20-minute drive from my house! I’ve also become the organizer of Moab Run Club and host Saturday morning trail runs for the community.

If you could give advice to a young Lizzie, what would you say?

The advice I would give a younger Lizzie might be to be more careful about who she spends time with. Community and relationships can make or break you. I am lucky to have the community I do now as an adult.

If you could be a tree, what kind of tree would you be?

Weeping willows are my favorite type of tree, but I would want to be the Bodhi Tree beneath which the Buddha became enlightened.

Call for Comments

Have you seen any of Lizzy’s art out in the wild?

What parts of your community do you value the most?