Kiprun Kipsummit Max Review

The newly released Kiprun Kipsummit Max ($150) is a maximally cushioned trail shoe built for long days and steady miles. Aside from the initially stiff upper material, the shoe all but disappeared on my feet, delivering a plush, protective ride that felt more like putting on slippers than a performance trail shoe. It excels at cruising efforts, long aerobic days, and back-to-back training runs when comfort and efficiency matter most.

Kiprun was founded in 2008 as the high-performance running branch of Decathlon, a major French sporting goods retailer with distribution worldwide. The brand’s goal has always been to produce high-quality equipment at an affordable price, and it has done so with this shoe.

Over the course of testing, I put 300 miles of mostly trail running on these shoes. While the upper required a short break-in period to truly relax, the payoff is a comfortable companion for most days of medium-to-long trail outings. The combination of the broad Vibram outsole and lightweight proprietary Fastech+ midsole foam delivers solid traction and a stable yet agile ride.

The shoe has a 39-millimeter stack height under the heel and a 6-millimeter drop. With a claimed weight of 9.9 ounces (280 grams) for a U.S. men’s 9, it is lighter than some other high cushion shoes, such as the Brooks Caldera 8 (review) and the Nike Zegama 2 (review), which have similar stack heights and price points.

I tested a U.S. women’s size 9, and the shoe sizing seemed slightly short. The brand recommends sizing up half a size, and I agree with their assessment.

Shop the Women's Kiprun Kipsummit MaxShop the Men's Kiprun Kipsummit Max

Kiprun Kipsummit Max Upper

The Kiprun Kipsummit Max features a structured upper that initially feels snug and stiff. While the silhouette appears long, the interior fit feels slightly short due to the overall shape and lower vertical volume. The toebox leans toward the narrower side of medium, and runners with wider forefeet may find it restrictive until the material breaks in a little bit. Sizing up by half a size can also help with this. I found the upper fabric to initially be very stiff against the foot, but it loosened up adequately after about 20 miles.

A welded TPU toe cap adds durability and protection against roots and rocks, and the heel contributes to the shoe’s smooth, rockered shape. There is no rear gaiter attachment point.

The heel and ankle collar, as well as the tongue, are well-cushioned to provide comfort without excessive bulk. The structured material helps lock the foot in place, which provides stability despite the shoe’s higher stack height. Often, I find myself on the lazy side when it comes to lacing my shoes and attempt to slide my foot in and out without untying them. The heel of the shoe is secure enough to prevent this, and the added padding reduces the chance of irritation on the heel. The laces are functional and straightforward — not overly long or thick — and hold tension well once secured.

Kiprun Kipsummit Max Midsole

The midsole is the defining feature of the Kiprun Kipsummit Max. It has a high stack height of 39 millimeters at the heel and 33 millimeters at the forefoot, and the premium Fastech+ foam is responsive and delivers substantial cushioning underfoot. The energy return creates a ride that feels bouncy, and the shoe has a notably soft and spongy heel that absorbs impact on descents and long efforts.

There is a pronounced rocker geometry and a 6-millimeter drop that creates a smooth, rolling sensation through toe-off. The design produces a fluid transition that encourages steady forward motion. The cushioning feels broad and built up slightly along the lateral side, enhancing stability despite the high stack. Underfoot, the shoe has a minimal arch profile, and runners with higher arches may notice the relatively neutral platform.

With each passing year, I increasingly prioritize comfort because my top goal is longevity in the sport. This midsole delivers a smooth, responsive, and protective ride that meets my needs. Many maximally cushioned trail shoes feel too soft and energy draining, leaving my calves aching, but the rocker and midsole of the Kiprun Kipsummit Max strike a balance between comfort and responsiveness. The shoe is soft without feeling mushy and provides a subtle energy return, keeping legs feeling fresher over longer distances. For recovery days, long trail runs, and moderate efforts, the comfort is a standout.

Kiprun Kipsummit Max Outsole

The Kiprun Kipsummit Max uses a broad Vibram Megagrip outsole to deliver reliable traction across a variety of surfaces. The forward and backward facing V-shaped lugs on the forefoot and rear foot allow for confidence on loose terrain. On decomposed granite, the lugs bite well and feel secure, while the Vibram Megagrip compound holds steady on rocky and moderately technical trails, gripping well in variable conditions.

I tested the shoe on everything from town roads and rolling singletrack trails to rockier technical routes, and the outsole provided consistent grip. The relatively shallow lugs measure about 3-millimeters in depth and seem best suited for non-muddy conditions. After 300 miles, I can see wear on them — likely from the half mile of pavement I run to reach the trails — but I have no doubt the shoe should easily reach 400 miles without compromised traction.

Kiprun Kipsummit Max Overall Impressions

I found the Kiprun Kipsummit Max delivers a comfort-first ride that shines on long runs and steady efforts. It doesn’t excel at speedwork or on highly technical terrain, but it provides maximal cushioning, protection, and a smooth, rocker-driven ride that is ideal for most of my daily runs.

Over 300 miles, the shoe has grown more comfortable as the upper relaxed and adapted to my foot. Considering the mileage, the shoe has held up well, and the midsole still feels lively and protective. I also appreciate the relatively budget-friendly price, which makes it easier to replace shoes regularly — a key part of my approach to injury prevention.

For long distance comfort, the Kiprun Kipsummit Max is a reliable option ready to take on the many miles ahead.

Shop the Women's Kiprun Kipsummit MaxShop the Men's Kiprun Kipsummit Max

Call for Comments

Have you tried other Kiprun shoes? What has your experience been?

What are some of your favorite maximum cushion trail shoes?

Our Favorite Trail Running Shoes

Check out our Best Trail Running Shoes article to learn about our current favorite trail running shoes!