BioLite Range 500 Headlamp Review

The rechargeable BioLite Range 500 ($70) is one of the rare headlamps that performs so well that it doesn’t require a quick analysis of its pros and cons before selecting it for a few-hour pre-dawn or post-sunset run. It’s comfortable, light, bright, quick to charge, and backed with a solid warranty.

There perhaps isn’t a more comfortable headlamp that I’ve worn, and with an actual weight of 2.6 ounces (74 grams), it’s also one of the lightest options in my gear bin. The light is supported by the softest moisture-wicking woven fabric of any running headlamp I’ve tried, which also covers the back surface of the light where it rests against the bare forehead. No cold, hard spots on the head, no bouncing or sliding, just snug and stretchy security. The band is easy to adjust and doesn’t loosen with time or downhill running.

The 500-lumen maximum setting runs for up to six hours in both spot and flood settings. If the battery is dead, a mere eight minutes on the USB-C fast charge cable yields an hour of operation at the 500-lumen setting. The simplicity, comfort, and ease of recharging are why I keep this headlamp in the car, grab it for shorter runs and dog walks, and toss it in my pack as a just-in-case light. BioLite now offers a three-year warranty on this product.

The BioLite Range 500 comes in three colorways, and BioLite also offers it in 400- and 300-lumen options at lower price points and with fewer features.

Shop the BioLite Range 500 Headlamp

BioLite Range 500 Features and Specifications

I found the 500 lumens of the BioLite Range 500 to be very reliable, consistent, and more than adequate for running and hiking less technical trails and gravel, and the battery life makes it ideal for shorter adventures. I fully admit, I prefer lumens on the order of a train light that can be seen from miles away — or a second headlamp around my waist — when trails get technical, but for my more common, less adventurous outings, 500 lumens is perfect. In spotlight mode, it can easily light up a trail marker or a road sign at least a soccer pitch — or football field — away and creates decent shadowing on less technical trails. The flood mode provides a softer, wider light that works well on smoother running surfaces, but does occasionally create a sparkly shimmer around tall grasses when running with tired eyes. I’m not sure everyone experiences this, or what the cause is, but enough of my ultra friends have noted it with various lights that I feel it’s worth mentioning.

The Range 500 features a new lens design for sharper vision and five settings: dimmable white spot with a 100-meter beam, dimmable white flood, white strobe, red flood, and red strobe. Adjusting between the settings as well as turning the unit on and off is done very simply via two buttons along the top edge of the headlamp. A press-and-hold also locks the unit in the off position, so it doesn’t accidentally turn on while bumping around inside a pack and drain the battery.

The buttons aren’t quite as easy to use or intuitive as I’d hoped. While some might be able to use gloves to navigate them, I found that I often had better luck with precise adjustments if I used a bare finger. I also had to Google how the buttons worked a couple of times after not using the light for a while. I don’t fault BioLite for this, as it’s truly not complicated, but my overloaded brain sometimes needs the website assist.

The tilt of the light is easy to adjust with a gloved hand, however, and it has four settings ranging between flat against the head to 60 degrees toward the trail. The ratchet-style adjustment system is very stable, and it stayed exactly where I placed it, no matter how fast I was running.

BioLite states the battery will last up to six hours on the 500-lumen setting and will give you five lumens for an hour on reserve mode if you’ve really exhausted your luck — and charge — so you can hopefully make it back to your car. The light will also run for 200 hours on a low 1.5 lumen setting, which isn’t enough for running but can work for trailhead chores in the dark or finding keys in a pack. I’ve found the battery estimates for the 500-lumen setting to be really close. On warmer nights, I’ve made it between 5:30 and 5:45 on a single charge — not all in one run, but adding up time over a few outings. In temperatures consistently between 15 and 30 degrees Fahrenheit (-10 to -1 degrees Celsius), I found the run time on high to range between 5:15 and 5:30. We’ve had an oddly warm winter season in Colorado, so I was unable to test the light below 0 degrees Fahrenheit (-18C), though manufacturers specifications state it will run down to -5F (-20C). I’d imagine a further reduction in max run time, especially since the battery is on the forehead and fully exposed to the elements. For frigid temperatures, a better option for longer run times might be the BioLite Headlamp 800 Pro, which features a detachable battery pack that can be stored in a pack.

The 1,634 mAh Lithium-Ion battery itself is a dream. The charging port is easily accessed by simply tilting the light down to 60 degrees — with no need to pry anything open. The included USB-C fast-charging cable can be plugged into a power bank or a car charger. From dead, an eight-minute charge will provide one hour of use on max power, or charge the battery from empty to 80% in only 30 minutes — about the time it takes to get to some trailheads when you’ve forgotten to charge the headlamp the night before. A full charge from empty takes 80 minutes, though it often seemed faster. I have been careful not to leave the headlamp on the charger once it reaches full, and I’ve seen no degradation in battery power in eight months of use.

The BioLite Range 500 has an IP67 water-resistance rating and will resist a one-meter submersion for up to 30 minutes. The rating also indicates a high resistance to dust, though you may need to blow out the charging port, which lacks a cover — something I find interesting. While I haven’t been anywhere with torrential rain, I have tested the unit in a combination of driving snow and rain and had no issues.

BioLite Range 500 Performance

The BioLite Range 500 is a great all-purpose headlamp for runs, adventures, hikes, dog walks, camping, or as a just-in-case light. I’ve enjoyed using it on the dirt singletrack near home, some of the less technical Front Range trails in Colorado, and when traveling. The red flood mode works very well for reading and low-light activities in a tent, at a campsite, and even in a small plane cockpit, so your eyes stay adjusted to the dark as you look out into the night. While the red light does have strobe capabilities, it’s not on the back of the head, so I didn’t find use for that except as a trial on the back of my bike.

I’m not someone with any desire to program my light functions pre-adventure on the computer, and I appreciate the simplicity of the BioLite Range 500. That said, it may be a little too simple for outings of a highly technical nature, including when an occasional super high beam could prove useful, or a more nuanced control of the spotlight-flood interaction would be preferred. However, those offerings come at much higher cost, so for the price and simplicity — and the crazy-fast charge time — the BioLite Range 500 holds its own.

It’s surprisingly stable at a non-headache-inducing band snugness even when tilted, and when I’ve tried to make it bounce or slip down, it’s remained secure. While I’d still opt for a more powerful light for overnight pacing and racing adventures on technical trails, this would be a perfect option for the bulk of a night section on a rails-to-trails ultra or something with similar smoothness. Unfortunately, the Range 500 doesn’t offer the option of pass-through charging — where you can use the headlamp while it’s charging — but the quick charge time is advantageous during longer aid station stops.

BioLite Range 500 Overall Impressions

The BioLite Range 500 is a fantastic lightweight headlamp at a reasonable price point for what it provides: super-fast charging, 500 lumens of spot or wide flood lighting for almost six hours, water-resistance for stormy running, and a soft band for secure and stable performance. It makes a great running gift for yourself or the discerning runner, and it can live in your car or your pack for just-in-case light. As a very dedicated contingency packer, this light is the perfect backup option for those two-light adventures. Its simplicity and reliability provide me with the peace of mind I need when I know I have to rely on my gear to work.

Shop the BioLite Range 500 Headlamp

Call for Comments

Have you tried the BioLite Range 500? What did you think?

Do you prefer simple headlamps or those with all of the bells and whistles?

Our Favorite Running Headlamps

Check out our Best Running Headlamps article to learn about our current favorite headlamps for running!