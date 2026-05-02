Altra Experience Wild 3+ Review

For the low-drop curious and zero-drop cautious who still want exceptional grip on all types of surfaces, the Altra Experience Wild 3+ ($165) improves greatly on the previous version of the shoe with a full Vibram Megagrip outsole and an updated midsole. Altra made their mark on the trail running world with their zero-drop offerings, yet a couple of years ago, they widened their net by rolling out their Experience line with a more respectable 4-millimeter heel-to-toe drop. This shoe maintains that 4-millimeter drop and offers 32 millimeters of stack under the heel and 28 millimeters at the forefoot. Altra still fashions itself as the brand for natural foot shape and zero drop, but the 4-millimeter drop allows broad access to to those who want all the benefits of a wide toebox without committing to zero-drop shoes.

I was fortunate to test the original Experience Wild two years ago, and I can say that with the upgraded and revamped 3+ model, the shoe line has matured. There are many reasons we’ve included this shoe in our Best Trail Running Shoes guide.

Altra released two versions of this shoe: the Altra Experience Wild 3 ($150) and the Experience Wild 3+. The biggest difference between the models is the full Vibram Megagrip on the outsole of the 3+ version. This is a well-received improvement, as members of the iRunFar testing team agreed that the traction on previous versions fell short of all-terrain worthiness. The 3+ hit trails with me in the Palm Desert, southern Oregon, and the trails north of San Francisco, experiencing the range of winter, real spring, and climate-change spring with 100-degree Sonoran sweats. It stepped up to the plate with its stable all-day comfort.

The 3+ has an actual weight of 9.3 ounces (277 grams) for a U.S. men’s 9, and it fits true to size. Overall, it is a wide shoe, perhaps missing the mark of being a true wide toebox shoe — granted, the afforded volume is appreciated if you can hone a lockdown. The trimmed-down sole flare ramps up the 3+’s agility, while other upper, midsole, and outsole upgrades make it a more well-rounded trail runner than the previous version.

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Altra Experience Wild 3+ Upper

Experiencing the Altra Experience Wild 3+ from the original to the 3+ is an evolution of a prototype into something more enduring and exciting. The premium upper mesh is a tight and fully integrated weave — a look and feel of security. It may seem like it would be hot, but my desert runs weren’t a cause for alarm. The mesh definitely works to keep dirt and debris out. The upper also comes equipped with a Velcro gaiter attachment point at the heel. The overly padded tongue is overkill and is held in place by a midfoot wrap that doesn’t feel sturdy enough to provide much extra midfoot support. For upper longevity, I think the inclusion of both a lateral and medial midfoot inlay would be ideal for more structure and midfoot lockdown.

The desert running was a true test of the Wild 3+. It was technical. It was hot. The plants and rocks attacked at every turn. The Wild 3+ rose to the occasion. Sometimes I didn’t. There was blood. The boosted Vibram Megagrip toe bumper over TPU material around the toes supports more challenging terrain. As noted, the upper isn’t super structured, but there is an attempt with a TPU-supported lacing system leading into a firmer but nicely padded heel. Firm is used lightly. The heel construction is comfortable and supports medial and lateral stability, but like the midfoot, the chef’s kiss lockdown just isn’t there. I concur with iRunFar’s managing editor Eszter Horanyi’s assessment of running down steep slab-like hills or on pavement — there isn’t a solid lockdown, and there is foot slippage to the front of the shoe. Simply, the Wild 3+ is suited for less-than-highly-technical terrain.

The functional pull tab on the back of the heel is always a plus in my running logbook.

Altra Experience Wild 3+ Midsole

Underfoot, the Altra Experience Wild 3+ performed with ease and lasting comfort. The new Ego P35 supports the stride with softness, resiliency, and more enduring comfort at the expense of some ground feel. This is in comparison to my experience with the brand’s Ego Max and Ego Pro midsole foams, which comprise the midsole of the Altra Mont Blanc Speed (review) and Altra Mont Blanc Carbon (review), which are speedy and efficient at the next level. The upgrade from a compression-molded EVA to the Ego P35 is noteworthy and well-received. The combination of 32-millimeter stack height and the new foam blend provides long-lasting midrange cushion.

Eszter adds that reduced sole flare in the 3+ reined in the total construction of the shoe without compromising lateral stability. Less flare also contributed to a more efficient stride and opportunities for agility when needed. For me, the wide last and midsole comfort and support generally help my confidence with downhill running. It is a facet of my running I am looking to always improve, and a build-out like the Wild 3+ offers the confidence and structure to push myself.

Altra Experience Wild 3+ Outsole

As noted, the difference between the Altra Experience Wild 3+ and the 3 is the full-length Vibram Megagrip Outsole with Traction Lugs. Midsole foam does interrupt the outsole rubber with a quarter-inch medial-to-lateral curve and a half-inch medial-to-heel dogleg. Additionally, the forefoot has tiny foam slivers exposed, giving the shoe a little more flexibility for a smoother stride.

The lug design features two opposing triangles of different sizes, and the Traction Lug technology adds small protrusions to the leading and trailing edges of the lugs for additional surface area. There is a different lug design for the heel and forefoot — landing and propulsion.

Overall, the shift from MaxTrac rubber to Vibram Megagrip catapults this shoe from one ideal for runs on easier trails to a shoe that can handle weather and underfoot grit. I prefer the 3+ as a pure trail shoe. The outsole and overall construction aren’t fantastic for flat pavement miles, and, from Eszter’s Utah experience, steep slickrock isn’t ideal either. The Wild 3+ needs dirt, soil, rock, mud, and snow.

Altra Experience Wild 3+ Overall Impressions

While the Altra Experience Wild 3+ caught our attention for performing well across the spectrum of running, I prefer to keep it as an endurance trainer on smooth to moderately technical trails. I ran intervals in them, ran numerous road miles to get to the trails, and made excursions down steep paths, but the Wild 3+’s strengths shine in the middle — simple, slow, and long. Which is what a lot of ultrarunning is for many of us. This reliable performance and comfortable toebox are just two of the reasons the shoe has landed in our Best Trail Running Shoes guide.

The increased traction of the Vibram Megagrip outsole granted the Wild 3+ more traction as a solid performer. From top down, it’s come a long way toward being a shoe that can handle some challenge. It is comfortable and efficient underfoot with midsole support and boosted confidence. It is spacious for that much-needed and loved toe splay. Like the Norda 001A (review), the wider shoe base helps me run with surety on long and undulating downhills. This is where the Wild 3+ shines for me — running down, not steep, and cruising on southern Oregon’s buttery trails and mild Forest Service roads. Certainly, it worked on desert technical trails, but I like grabbing it for my everyday easy short, medium, and long endurance runs.

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Call for Comments

Have you tried the Altra Experience Wild 3+? What did you think?

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