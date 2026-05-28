News

Tyler Andrews Sets Oxygen-Assisted Speed Record on Mount Everest

At the top of the world, trail runner and mountaineer Tyler Andrews has set an oxygen-assisted speed record on Mount Everest.
By , on | Comments
Support us! iRunFar may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Learn more.

The fifth time’s a charm for American mountaineer and trail runner Tyler Andrews of the U.S., who has set a new fastest known time (FKT) for ascending Mount Everest with supplemental oxygen in a reported time of 9 hours and 55 minutes, on May 27 and 28, 2026.

This effort bests the previous fastest speed ascent set by Lakpa Gelu Sherpa in 2003 of 10 hours and 56 minutes by a massive 61 minutes.

Andrews has been training at and around Mount Everest for several years, made one prior unsuccessful speed attempt a few days ago and three attempts in the spring of 2025. In these prior attempts, myriad factors have stopped him, including weather, insufficient bottled oxygen, and gear problems. Andrews made this successful attempt near the close of the mountain’s spring climbing season.

Tyler Andrews - Mount Everest FKT - 2026 - face

In May of 2026, Tyler Andrews set a new fastest known time for ascending Mount Everest using supplemental oxygen. In this photo, Andrews trains in the Himalayas in 2025. All photos courtesy of Tyler Andrews.

Everest, which stands at 8,848 meters (29,031 feet) tall, has a relatively short climbing window governed by when the “Ice Doctors” — local climbing Sherpas who set the route across the treacherous Khumbu Icefall — first set up the route on the front end of the season, and when the monsoon season arrives with too much snow for climbing.

The route extends from Everest Base Camp, located at 5,364 meters (17,598 feet) altitude, through the Khumbu Icefall, past Camps 1 through 4, and onto the South Col before climbing up onto the massive ridgeline extending to the summit. All told, the route is something in the vicinity of 13.5 kilometers (8.4 miles) long from base camp to the summit, with around 3,500 meters (11,500 feet) of climbing through mountaineering terrain of all kinds.

Remarkably, following his first attempt of this climbing season only a few days ago, he was back at it, beginning on Wednesday, May 27, at 7:11 p.m. local time, just as darkness set in.

His map tracker worked intermittently, so it was helpful to see reports in the updates section of his tracking website, uploaded manually by his team from time to time. He reportedly made it through the Khumbu Icefall and into Camp 1 in 2:08 elapsed, and to Camp 2 (about 6,750 meters/22,145 feet) at 3:16 elapsed. Andrews passed Camp 3 (7,300 meters/24,000 feet) at 4:47 elapsed, and reportedly arrived to Camp 4 (7,920 meters/26,000 feet) at 6:46 elapsed. The final report before the top was from the lower south summit, which came in at 9:25 elapsed. It seemed that, barring major disaster and with plenty of padding on the record, success was only a short climb away.

At 5:06 a.m. local time on Thursday, May 28, after a night of climbing, his team reported that he had reached the summit. This resets the record at 9 hours and 55 minutes. His team has indicated on social media that they’ll confirm this time once Andrews is off the mountain.

Tyler Andrews - Mount Everest FKT - 2026 - training

Tyler Andrews pictured training on the mountain in 2025.

Andrews has seen success in a variety of disciplines, including running and high-altitude mountaineering. In 2021, he won the Javelina 100k, and that same year, he placed 15th at the Leadville 100 Mile. Earlier, in 2016, he placed second at the IAU 50k World Championships, and he was crowned the USATF 50-mile national champion when he won the Tussey Mountainback 50 Mile in 2019. In recent years, he’s focused more on big mountain efforts, and he currently holds the FKT for the round-trip climbs of 8,163-meter (26,781 feet) Manaslu and 6,812-meter (22,349 feet) Ama Dablam in Nepal. In 2023, he set FKTs on Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895 meters/19,341 feet) in Tanzania and Aconcagua (6,961 meters/22,837 feet) in Argentina.

Our sister website, ExplorersWeb, reported that Andrews started using oxygen at Camp 2. For more information, visit ExplorersWeb, which has been covering the Everest climbing season and these speed attempts in much more detail.

ExplorersWeb also reported that Andrews returned to Everest Base Camp 16 hours and 32 minutes after he started. We believe there’s currently no round-trip oxygen-assisted speed record, so this time in effect establishes the first one.

This story is evolving, and we’ll update it as needed.

Tyler Andrews - Mount Everest FKT - 2026 - training partner

Tyler Andrews during one of his many training and acclimatization climbs on Mount Everest.

Related articles:

  1. An Interview With Tyler Andrews on His 2025 Mount Everest FKT Attempts Runner and mountaineer Tyler Andrews made three attempts at an FKT on Mount Everest during the spring 2025 climbing season and discusses why he ultimately came up short....
  2. An Interview With Tyler Andrews After his Manaslu Speed Record in the Himalayas An interview with Tyler Andrews, following his record-setting ascent of Manaslu in the Himalayas, the eighth highest mountain in the world....
  3. Para-Athlete Alexis Trougnou Sets Mount Kilimanjaro FKT, Helps Pave Way for Para-Speed Efforts In February, Alexis Trougnou of France set a para-FKT on Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa. ...
Tagged: , ,
Eszter Horanyi

Eszter Horanyi identifies as a Runner Under Duress, in that she’ll run if it gets her deep into the mountains or canyons faster than walking would, but she’ll most likely complain about it. A retired long-distance bike racer, she turned to running around 2014 and has a bad habit of saying yes to terribly awesome/awesomely terrible ideas on foot. The longer and more absurd the mission, the better. This running philosophy has led to an unsupported FKT on Nolan’s 14 and many long and wonderful days out in the mountains with friends.

Eszter Horanyi

Meghan Hicks is the Editor-in-Chief of iRunFar. She’s been running since she was 13 years old, and writing and editing about the sport for more than 15 years. She served as iRunFar’s Managing Editor from 2013 through mid-2023, when she stepped into the role of Editor-in-Chief. Aside from iRunFar, Meghan is the Board President of the Hardrock Hundred Endurance Run, has worked in communications and education in several of America’s national parks, was a contributing editor for Trail Runner magazine, and served as a columnist at Marathon & Beyond. She’s the co-author of Where the Road Ends: A Guide to Trail Running with Bryon Powell. She won the 2013 Marathon des Sables, finished on the podium of the Hardrock 100 Mile in 2021, and has previously set fastest known times on the Nolan’s 14 mountain running route in 2016 and 2020. Based part-time in Moab, Utah and Silverton, Colorado, Meghan also enjoys reading, biking, backpacking, and watching sunsets.