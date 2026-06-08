This Week In Running: June 8, 2026

Slovenia, Sunapee, and Summit County were the weekend’s hot spots. The biggest highlights were the European Off-Road Running Championships, the USATF Mountain Running Championships Up and Down, and the GoPro Mountain Games.

European Athletics Off-Road Running Championships Uphill – Kamnik, Slovenia

Friday’s Uphill race went nine kilometers in distance and 1,280 meters up, and it happened in really bad weather. There was rain, wind, and a ton of fog up high. Both races featured a British winner, and both, perhaps surprisingly given the race’s competitive depth, won convincingly by over two minutes.

Women

Women’s winner Morven Goodrum (Great Britain) was the only woman to get to the top in under an hour. Racing in her first international competition, Goodrum had a good run and finished in 58:00. Laura Hottenrott (Germany) and Nélie Clément (France) were next in 60:31 and 60:42.

Clément and Hottenrott were eighth and ninth at last year’s World Mountain Running Championships (WMRC) Uphill race, and fourth-place Lucia Arnoldo (Italy) was seventh at the WMRC Uphill in 2025.

The women’s top 10 was:

Morven Goodrum (Great Britain) – 58:00 Laura Hottenrott (Germany) 60:31 Nélie Clément (France) – 60:42 Lucia Arnoldo (Italy) – 60:59 Scout Adkin (Great Britain) – 61:13 Tereza Hrochová (Czech Republic) – 61:54 Hanna Gröber (Germany) – 62:16 Lili Beck (France) – 62:24 Ana Hernández (Spain) – 62:30 Nienke Brinkman (The Netherlands) – 62:55

Men

Men’s winner Jacob Adkin (Great Britain) was way out front, too. He summited in 49:21. Petter Engdahl (Sweden) came down in distance after May’s Transvulcania Ultramarathon to finish second in 51:28, and Andrea Elia (Italy) ran up third in 51:40.

For a global perspective, Adkin and Elia were fifth and eighth at the WMRC Uphill in 2025.

The men’s top 10 was:

Jacob Adkin (Great Britain) – 49:21 Petter Engdahl (Sweden) – 51:28 Andrea Elia (Italy) – 51:40 Quentin Meyleu (France) – 52:17 Dominik Rolli (Switzerland) – 52:24 Jonathan Schmid (Switzerland) – 52:45 Jan Torrella (Spain) – 52:58 Tobias Ulbrich (Germany) – 53:03 Romain Discher (France) – 53:14 Jonas Soldini (Switzerland) – 53:18

European Athletics Off-Road Running Championships Trail – Kamnik, Slovenia

Women

Judith Wyder (Switzerland) led all of the women’s 52k race. Less than a month ago, she was only sixth at the Zegama Marathon, but she was absolutely golden here in 4:36.

Only 14 seconds separated second- and third-place María Teresa La Chica (Spain) and Emma Eriksson (Sweden) as both finished in 4:40. La Chica was second at the Chianti Ultra Trail 46k earlier this year, while Eriksson appears to have been racing outside Sweden for the first time.

The women’s top 10 was:

Judith Wyder (Switzerland) – 4:36:41 María Teresa La Chica (Spain) – 4:40:24 Emma Eriksson (Sweden) – 4:40:38 Barbora Bukovjan (Czech Republic) – 4:44:55 Theres Leboeuf (Switzerland) – 4:45:18 Audrey Tanguy (France) – 4:47:51 Adeline Martin (France) – 4:49:28 Silvia Schwaiger (Slovakia) – 4:51:14 Elísa Kristinsdóttir (Iceland) – 4:51:43 Marie Goncalves (France) – 4:56:01

Men

Happy belated birthday to Frédéric Tranchand (France). He turned 38 less than two weeks ago and won the long race in 3:55. After breaking the chase group open, Tranchand was alone for the race’s downhill second half.

Just weeks after taking second at the Zegama Marathon, Daniel Pattis (Italy) again had to settle for the runner-up spot. He fought through stomach problems in the race’s second half to finish in 3:59.

Antoine Charvolin (France), last year’s TDS winner, was third in 4:05.

The men’s top 10 was:

Frédéric Tranchand (France) – 3:55:14 Daniel Pattis (Italy) – 3:59:54 Antoine Charvolin (France) – 4:05:13 Alain Santamaría (Spain) – 4:07:27 Marcin Kubica (Poland) – 4:08:59 Stian Angermund (Norway) – 4:10:32 Remy Brassac (France) – 4:11:41 Luke Grenfell-Shaw (Great Britain) – 4:12:44 Marcel Fabian (Poland) – 4:13:32 Rafał Matuszczak (Poland) – 4:13:55

​​[Stian Angermund served a 16-month doping ban after testing positive for the prohibited masking agent chlortalidone at the 2023 OCC race in France.]

European Athletics Off-Road Running Championships Up and Down – Kamnik, Slovenia

Many of the top Uphill runners doubled back for the Up and Down race, and both the women’s and men’s contests again had a dominant winner. The race was just over 13k in distance with 825 meters of climbing.

Women

Hanna Gröber (Germany) gained the lead on the opening climb and stretched the gap the rest of the way. She hit the high point in front and pushed the downhill for a nearly 90-second win in 1:09. Gröber was seventh in the weekend-opening Uphill race.

Nancy Scott (Great Britain) was seven seconds better than Nélie Clément (France) for the runner-up spot in 1:11. It was the second individual bronze medal of the weekend for Clément, adding to her Uphill finish.

The women’s top 10 was:

Hanna Gröber (Germany) – 1:09:41 Nancy Scott (Great Britain) – 1:11:07 Nélie Clément (France) – 1:11:14 Scout Adkin (Great Britain) – 1:12:56 Claudia Corral (Spain) – 1:13:05 Céline Aebi (Switzerland) – 1:13:39 Karoline Holsen Kyte (Norway) – 1:13:52 Maria Fuentes (Spain) – 1:13:57 Marie Nivet (France) – 1:14:04 Axelle Genoud (Switzerland) – 1:14:11

Men

Dominik Rolli (Switzerland) and Petter Engdahl (Sweden) led up the climb, but Jan Torrella (Spain) hauled past both of them on the final downhill. The rocket descent delivered Torrella a first-place finish in 1:00. Rolli was 45 seconds better than Engdahl for second, both finishing in 1:01.

All three were in the top 10 in the Uphill race, too. Like the women’s winner, Gröber, Torrella scored seventh- and first-place finishes between the two races. Rolli and Engdahl were fifth and second in the Uphill race, too.

The men’s top 10 was:

Jan Torrella (Spain) – 1:00:09 Dominik Rolli (Switzerland) – 1:01:03 Petter Engdahl (Sweden) – 1:01:48 Cesare Maestri (Italy) – 1:01:57 Maximilien Drion (Belgium) – 1:02:01 Martin Nilsson (Sweden) – 1:02:05 Isacco Costa (Italy) – 1:02:24 Manuel Innerhofer (Austria) – 1:02:28 Alberto Vender (Italy) – 1:02:44 Alejandro García (Spain) – 1:03:00

Full results.

USATF Mountain Running Championships Up and Down at the Sunapee Scramble – Sunapee, New Hampshire

This was the USATF Mountain Running Championships Up and Down race. The top four women and men earned entries to this year’s Mountain Running World Cup final in October in Canada. There was also a $30,000 prize purse, with $10,000 going to the winners. The two-lap race was 9.3 miles in distance with 3,300 feet of climbing.

Women

It was the U.S. championships, but Canada’s Élisa Morin spoiled it. She pushed the race’s second-lap downhill to win in 1:23.

It was incredibly close with trail newcomer Maya Rayle only seven seconds back, also in 1:23. Rayle was the U.S. champion then, and she’ll next be at the Broken Arrow 23k. Ryale was fourth at the Gorge Waterfalls 30k earlier this year.

Rena Schwartz had a really strong race to get on the podium in third in 1:26. Schwartz was fifth here in 2025 in nearly the same time.

Morin took home the $10,000 first-place prize.

The top five women were:

Élisa Morin (Canada) – 1:23:52 Maya Rayle – 1:23:59 Rena Schwartz – 1:26:18 Courtney Coppinger – 1:26:26 Tayler Peavey – 1:26:41

Men

Mason Coppi ran away with the men’s win in 1:09. He was over a minute faster than everyone else, and he ran 12 seconds faster than he did when finishing second here in 2025.

Local U.S. Northeast runner Daniel Curts ruled the downhill to finish second in 1:11, and Christian Allen avenged a drop at last year’s race to finish third, also in 1:11.

The top five men were:

Mason Coppi – 1:09:48 Dan Curts – 1:11:03 Christian Allen – 1:11:26 Ares Reading – 1:13:25 Darius Parker – 1:14:22

Full results.

GoPro Mountain Games – Vail, Colorado

The mountain festival had three trail races on Sunday. The 10k and 20k were at the same time, and the Pepi’s Face-Off race was a few hours later.

10k Spring Runoff

The event’s classic race paid $12,200 in prize money, with $2,750 to the winners.

Women

Janelle Lincks scored a payday with a 51:39 winning time in the women’s race. She’ll be at the Broken Arrow Ascent and 23k in two weeks, too.

Former Colorado School of Mines runner Grace Strongman was second in 53:02, and current Colorado School of Mines runner Emily LaMena was third in 53:09.

The top five women were:

Janelle Lincks – 51:39 Grace Strongman – 53:02 Emily LaMena – 53:09 Natalie Kalin – 55:05 Chrissy Lofgren – 55:50

Men

Cam Smith is a regular at the GoPro Mountain Games. Last year, he was fourth in the 10k, and this year, he won in 42:45.

Four-time Pikes Peak Marathon winner Jonathan Aziz outran defending champ Tyler McCandless for second. Aziz and McCandless finished in 43:29 and 44:13.

The top five men were:

Cam Smith – 42:45 Jonathan Aziz – 43:29 Tyler McCandless – 44:13 Sean McCauley – 44:46 Ace Brown – 45:45

20k Trail Run

The single-loop race ran all over the frontside of Vail Mountain, topping out at 9,900 feet with 2,500 feet of climbing over just shy of a half-marathon distance. Like the 10k, there was $12,200 in prize money here, too.

Women

Tabor Hemming was nearly three minutes better than everyone else. She cashed in with a 1:43 finish time.

Second- and third-place Carmen Graves and Brianne Nelson finished in 1:46 and 1:53, respectively.

The top five women were:

Tabor Hemming – 1:43:44 Carmen Graves – 1:46:42 Brianne Nelson – 1:53:02 Molly Thomsen – 1:54:47 Megan Burke – 1:54:47

Men

Eli Hemming gave the married couple a sweep of the top spots. He was over two minutes faster than his closest chaser and won $2,750 with his 1:24 finish time.

Last year’s fifth-place finisher, Paul Knight, moved up three spots to finish second in 1:26, and recent high school graduate Dylan Blair was third in 1:27.

The top five men were:

Eli Hemming – 1:24:46 Paul Knight – 1:26:50 Dylan Blair – 1:27:00 Grant Colligan – 1:29:08 Calbert Guest – 1:29:35

Pepi’s Face-Off

This was a 30-minute up-and-down race on a ski slope, and there was $9,600 in prize money on the line here. The race started at 1:00 p.m., five hours after the 10k and 20k start.

All of the top women started their fifth lap before the 30-minute cutoff, and Natalie Kalin finished that fifth lap in 33:57. Samantha Lewis and Amelia Shea were next in at 34:33 and 35:55.

The top men started their sixth lap before time expired, and Cam Smith ran down in 32:04. It was, of course, his second win of the day. Joseph DeMoor and Tate Knight were second and third to finish in 33:36 and 34:13.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Tiger Mountain Trail Run – Issaquah, Washington

Daughter and father Sophia Rodriguez and Gabriel Rodriguez won the 12k in 1:05 and 1:08. Sophia competed in the junior race at last year’s World Mountain Running Championships. Full results.

The Kan 50k – Spokane, Washington

Race winners Taylor Nowlin and Brandon Benefield led the field in 5:22 and 4:31. Full results.

Shadow of the Giants 50k – Fishcamp, California

The road race through the redwoods had Kristen Holman as the women’s and overall winner in 4:20, and Chris Martinez was the first man in 4:26. Full results.

Hiawatha Trail Run 50k – Taft, Montana

Race winners Katie Koenig and Trace Heavener finished in 3:57 and 3:44. Full results.

Pi in the Sky – Phoenix, Arizona

The eight-mile races summits Piestewa Peak and saw Hannah Bernier and Quinton Burden win in 2:04 and 1:16. Burden’s time was a new course record, and it was his third straight win here. Full results.

Rose Canyon Ultra – Herriman, Utah

Both Katherine Hauska and Jesse Rich set new course records in the 50 miler in 12:22 and 8:43. Baylee Vogler and Steve Meads won the 50k in 5:27 and 5:09, and Vogler’s time too was a new course record. Full results.

FANS Ultra Races – Minneapolis, Minnesota

The fixed-time race had Nicole Morningstar and Nicholas Steel atop its 24-hour leaderboard with 114 and 128 miles, respectively. Full results.

Hells Hole Hundred – Bethera, South Carolina

Rebekah Garcia won it for the women in 28:47, and Nathan Blair set a new course record, finishing in 15:30. Full results when available.

Scout Mountain Ultra Trail – Pocatello, Idaho

Both 100-mile course records went down. Caroline Hardin won for the women in 24:25, and Tyler Green was fastest man in 19:48. The 50-mile winners were Sarah Clark and Alex Proctor in 10:30 and 8:47, and in the 50k, Tessa Chesser and Cody Draper were on top in 6:14 and 6:08. Full results.

MoMoFo100 – Martinsville, Indiana

The 100k race ran inside Morgan Monroe State Forest. Amanda Tomasikiewicz and Noah Underhill won in 15:42 and 12:53. Full results.

Summer Sasquatch 50k – Lore City, Ohio

At Salt Fork State Park, Danelle Villers and Thomas Szymanski won in 6:27 and 5:01. Full results.

Old Dominion 100 Mile – Fort Valley, Virginia

The old race features 14 major climbs with 14,000 feet of elevation gain. Tatiana Rypinski won in 20:40, and Olivier Leblond was first back in 17:33. Full results when available.

Huron 100 Mile – Grass Lake, Michigan

The race ran point-to-point through the Huron River Watershed. Erica Aikman and Jack Miller won in 21:11 and 19:02. Full results.

Chocorua Mountain Race – Tamworth, New Hampshire

The 23k race crowned Haley Heinrich as its women’s winner in 2:49, and Timmy Parr checked another box on his quest to win a trail race in every state by winning in 2:24. Full results.

Vashon Island 50k – Vashon Island, Washington

In the 16th edition of the race, local Alice May won it for the women in 4:39, and Bjorn Syse brought home the men’s win in 3:52. Full results when available.

Call for Comments

What do you make of the three big short-course events this weekend?